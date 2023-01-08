By Pastor Roger Anghis

January 8, 2023

America cannot lock arms with the world and remain a sovereign and free nation. Democrats are pushing us towards the one world government ignoring the fact that our Constitution does not allow for foreign powers to govern us. But then Democrats usually ignore the Constitution anyway.

Joseph Goebbels, Hitler’s propaganda Minister, said that you can tell a lie over and over and it didn’t matter if what you were saying lined up with what the people could see and the people would begin to believe it. That is what the global elites are doing with climate change. It isn’t happening. They have had around sixty catastrophes predicted over the last fifty years that have never happened or even come close. Their record is 60-0. Remember Al Gore saying the poles would completely melt by 2014? We had record ice on both poles in 2014. God does have a since of humor.

Under the guise of “going green” the WEF is pushing to eliminate private vehicle ownership altogether, claiming this is an effective way to reduce global reliance on critical metals.

Winnie Yeh, who is described as WEF’s “lead” for “responsible sourcing,” argues that car ownership is not “resource efficient” demanding more vehicle sharing as an alternative.

Yeh has pointed to “car sharing” apps such as Getaround and BlueSG which allow people to rent vehicles on an hourly basis.

All of this, she said, is “part of broader transition from ownership to usership.”

This attempt by the WEF to restrict your free will is not only un-American to its core, but it would also have a catastrophic impact on the American economy given that the U.S. lacks the sort of mass transit system that would be required for commuting to and from work – though perhaps destroying the American economy is part of the WEF’s sinister plans.

Whatever the case, these private jet abusing globalists have made it clear they’re not REALLY concerned with the climate, but rather, obsessed with controlling every single aspect of your life.[1] I don’t think that the American dream includes taking all of your possessions, businesses, dreams, and future so global elites can enjoy the fruits of you labor.

The Biden administration has indicated to the American people that our children are not ours, but the federal governments. They have had the DOJ classify parents that object to perverted teaching in the schools, homosexuality and viable, porn books in the library, and even trying to convince a child they aren’t the gender they were born with. The letter that the AMA, AAP, and CHA sent to Garland asks his woke, politicized, rogue DOJ to “take swift action to investigate and prosecute all organizations, individuals, and entities” that have spread “misleading information targeting individual physicians and hospitals” that mutilate young children whom they’ve convinced are trapped in the wrong body. The letter claimed that a “few high-profile users on social media” are spreading — what else? — “disinformation” about their transgender mutilation procedures, and as a result, they say that they’ve received “bomb threats.”

Of course. It’s a key Leftist talking point that speech that dissents from the Left’s agenda incites the racist, redneck, white supremacist yahoos who supposedly constitute the biggest terror threat the nation faces today, and so the “bomb threat” claim was inevitable. It’s also noteworthy how much this letter resembles the infamous letter that the National School Boards Association (NSBA) wrote to Old Joe Biden in Sept. 2021, asking him to order the FBI to investigate protests at school board meetings against the introduction of Critical Race Theory into public school curricula as “domestic terrorism.”

The NSBA letter claimed that “America’s public schools and its education leaders are under an immediate threat.” Accordingly, “the National School Boards Association (NSBA) respectfully asks for federal law enforcement and other assistance to deal with the growing number of threats of violence and acts of intimidation occurring across the nation.”[2]



The rights and privileges we knew thirty years ago we no longer have. The NDAA has taken many rights away. The right to a speedy trial, the right to an attorney, the right to redress the government, just to name a few. That is what happened to the so-called insurrectionists of January 6, 2021. They label you an insurrectionist and your rights are gone. Period. That’s why they’ve been in jail for 22-23 months with no trial, no attorney and even more arrests are coming before the committee is disbanded. Many can’t get the medications they need and are threatened with violence if they communicate with any one on the outside especially a real news agency.

Americans have always rose to the occasion when needed. Sometimes it takes a lot to get them up but when they do get up we’re 100% towards solving the problem. We need more Ronald Reagans and Donald Trumps and a lot less Biden, Clinton, Pelosi, and Schumer. We need people who will stand up for America and not try to destroy it as the present administration is doing.

In an address to the Nation on the Economy and Welfare Reform on September 3, 1988 Reagan stated: “Leaders all over the world have asked how we achieve this growth and prosperity. Well, my answer is simple: less government, more freedom, and moving toward a more open and equitable international economy”. This is the path we need to be on not the one we are on. We need to teach our history and teach the truth about communism and socialism. We have to remember that history, rather good or bad, is there for us to learn from. We can’t change it and we shouldn’t ignore it either. We have to know where we came from to know where we are going. Gender studies helps no one and benefits no one.

We have to fight those that demand the right to limit conservative speech. We have to fight to keep our 2nd Amendment rights because it protects all the rest. We have to fix our election process so we have fair elections. We are a nation of laws and we must enforce those laws.

I will leave you with a quote from Benjamin Franklin: “This will be the best security for maintaining our liberties. A nation of well-informed men who have been taught to know and prize the rights which God has given them cannot be enslaved. It is in the religion of ignorance that tyranny begins.”

© 2023 Roger Anghis – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Roger Anghis: roger@buildingthetruth.org



Foot Notes