By Dennis Kelly

September 1, 2022

I don’t know about you but I cringe every time I hear someone actually use this LGBTQ……nonsense when referring to those who follow the Rainbow Flag. Where in any society does such a phenomenon exist? I’m not talking about the life style itself but how they have forced the world to actually say and spell out their various lifestyles as follows; L..G..B..T..Q…..blah, blah, blah! It’s ridiculous but why would that stop us? Any politician or news person will stand in front of a camera and blurt out LGBTQ….when referring to these people as if it’s an actual word. And who are these people that they’re referring to anyway? Well I looked it up and the correct letters are:

What does LGBTQIA+ really stand for?

LGBTQIA+ is an inclusive term that includes people of all genders and sexualities, such as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, questioning, queer, intersex, asexual, pansexual, and allies. While each letter in LGBTQIA+ stands for a specific group of people, the term encompasses the entire spectrum of gender fluidity and sexual identities.

You see, once you get passed “A” for asexual the + sign kicks in. Would that plus sign include pedophilia and bestiality? And exactly what is pansexual?

So how in the hell did we get to GAY?

It is my belief that the “homosexuality” crowd correctly realized that, that word was not going to make it in polite society and they had to come up with an acceptable replacement for “that” word Homosexual. Again I looked it up and came across the following:

Some of the first written uses of the word gay to unambiguously mean “homosexual” appear in the early 1950’s, which means that it was probably already slang among some gay people earlier than that. It appeared in books for gay people and occasionally in books written for straight audiences in the 1950’s and 1960’s, but the “merry” definition dominated while the “homosexual” meaning remained slang. It wasn’t until Stonewall, the birth of the Gay Liberation Front, and increased gay visibility in the late 1960’s and 1970’s that the “homosexual” meaning became widely known. At the same time, the “happy” definition of the term fell out of usage.

So as I say in the title of this article, first they stole the word “GAY” as a replacement for “homosexual”. It appears to have taken place over the decade between the 1960’s and 1970’s. They hate the word homosexual which conjures up images and thoughts that we care not to look at or think about. When the word is used today it is normally in hushed tones, am I right? When was the last time you even heard the word in public or over the airwaves? Like maybe never. And why would that be (rhetorical)? But it’s certainly Okay to be GAY!

Now the last time I checked, the homosexual community represented about 1.2% of the population. This figure I still question, but let’s say there are about 4 million homosexuals in this country and you want to increase your power base for social and political influence. Notice in the above explanation for LBGTQIA+ is the “and allies”. This community realizes that if it is going to have any influence, it has to incorporate a whole spectrum of the sexually confused and sexually weird ducks in order to put upon the rest of us some kind of legitimacy and forced acceptance. They are claiming that if you put all these groups together, they make up 4.5% of the population! It’s incredible to think that such a group has been elevated to super status in our communities, elevated so high as to give them their own flag and celebrate their lifestyle with parades and officially designate the entire month of June worldwide to their agenda. Where is the banner and parades for the Traditional Family? You know, married Mom and Dad, of the opposite sex with a couple of kids, maybe a dog. Where is their celebration month?

Let me pose a question to the women out there and I want an honest answer. You are single and unattached. You are introduced to a man, he is good looking and charming. You seem to hit it off and start dating. You stop by his house one day and find him sitting next to another guy watching TV and they’re both in there whitey tighties. You confront him about it and learn he’s bisexual. You know, the second from the left in the LBGTQ……gang. Is that going to be a problem for you or is that something you’ve overcome in today’s new all-inclusive society? Just asking.

So how and when did the Rainbow Flag become the banner and rallying cry for the Homosexual Agenda? For this question I turned again to Wikipedia.

Originally devised by artist Gilbert Baker, Lynn Segerblom, James McNamara and other activists, the design underwent several revisions after its debut in 1978 , and continues to inspire variations. Although Baker’s original rainbow flag had eight colors, from 1979 to the present day the most common variant consists of six stripes: red, orange, yellow, green, blue, and violet. The flag is typically displayed horizontally, with the red stripe on top, as it would be in a natural rainbow. LGBT people and allies currently use rainbow flags and many rainbow-themed items and color schemes as an outward symbol of their identity or support. In addition to the rainbow, many other flags and symbols are used to communicate specific identities within the LGBT community.

Like the high jacking of the word Gay to disguise the Homosexual lifestyle and hiding its societal stigma, where might we find a similar high jacking by these folks? None other than God’s own sign of the covenant He established between Himself and all life on earth, the Rainbow. In the book of Genesis, Chapter 9, verses 8 – 17,

Then God spoke to Noah and to his sons with him, saying: “And as for Me, behold, I establish My covenant with you and with your descendants after you, and with every living creature that is with you: the birds, the cattle, and every beast of the earth with you, of all that go out of the ark, every beast of the earth. Thus I establish My covenant with you: Never again shall all flesh be cut off by the waters of the flood; never again shall there be a flood to destroy the earth.”

And God said: “This is the sign of the covenant which I make between Me and you, and every living creature that is with you, for perpetual generations: I set My rainbow in the cloud, and it shall be for the sign of the covenant between Me and the earth. It shall be, when I bring a cloud over the earth, that the rainbow shall be seen in the cloud; and I will remember My covenant which is between Me and you and every living creature of all flesh; the waters shall never again become a flood to destroy all flesh. The rainbow shall be in the cloud, and I will look on it to remember the everlasting covenant between God and every living creature of all flesh that is on the earth.” And God said to Noah, “This is the sign of the covenant which I have established between Me and all flesh that is on the earth.”

Who else reading this believes that the high jacking of the rainbow was an intentional act to defy our Creator? Of course it was intentional. The homosexual community tries to hide its shamefulness anyway it can in order to deceive themselves and the rest of the world that their lifestyle is legitimate and acceptable which it is not to any rational thinking human being. Nowhere else in all of God’s creation are such practices manifested in all of nature except by fallen mankind. Do not fall for these lies people! Do not be deceived. Do not think society has risen to the high ground by embracing such behavior. In truth we have sunk into a moral cesspool. Your parents and grandparents did not condone this behavior. Are we to think the old folks got it wrong? No I say. They were not wrong and you are not wrong. God called these behaviors an abomination and meant it and no amount of word twisting and banner waving is ever going to change that or legitimize it. Do not be afraid to call it out for what it is.

Am I being harsh? Was God too harsh when He smoked Sodom and Gomorrah? Hopefully you can ask Him that someday. The next time you hear this ridiculous spelling out LBGT…… just remember what it really is.

