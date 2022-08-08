By Devvy

August 8, 2022

Flashback. Due to my schedule and on the heels of my column last week, Global Depression is Already Underway, August 1, 2022, what needed to get done – permanent solutions – 12 years later still hasn’t and We the People are paying a horrible price with the worst yet to come.

Knowing the truth will allow people to plan and go for solutions instead of more Band Aids. There’s been a few hick ups with the market but as I said in my Global Depression column, what’s underway will rock the world.

Some fool in the prostitute media blathered on last week about 538,00 new jobs and if the economy wasn’t booming, there wouldn’t be so many new jobs added. What rubbish. After my column above was posted, here’s even more of the “booming economy”:

SoundCloud Confirms Layoffs Impacting Nearly 20% of Its Workforce, August 3, 2022 // Mass Layoffs Coming This Month to CNN Parent Company Warner Bros. Discovery, August 1, 2022 // Very bad: Blackstone Prepares A Record $50 Billion To Snap Up Real Estate During The Coming Crash, July 22,2022

Alert: US Pending Home Sales Decline Over 13x Expected Numbers, July 28, 2022 // PayPal joins the long list of American companies that are laying off staff, August 3, 2022 // Winter is coming – American tech companies lay off workers, August 1, 2022: “According to reports, as of July, American tech companies have laid off more than 30,000 employees.” List of companies including Tesla: “Tesla recruiter: “Without any warning, I feel like life is uprooted, but billionaires can save some money…Why layoffs? All so that billionaires can continue to save more money so they can stay afloat while uprooting thousands of lives.” No warning, either.

Walmart Reportedly Planning To Lay Off 200 Staff: Here Are The Major U.S. Job Cuts As Recession Fears Grow, August 2, 2022 // Walmart’s Heirs Earn $11.6B in One Morning — and Their Net Worth Is Just as Jaw-Dropping – Of course during the bogus COVID lockdowns, private sector businesses selling the same products went bankrupt. The “big box” stores flourished. // It’s Happening: Here Is A List Of 11 Big Companies That Have Announced Layoffs Within The Last 2 Weeks, August 5, 2022 – “#11 Geico has closed every single one of their offices in the state of California, and that will result in vast numbers of workers losing their jobs…

“GEICO, one of the largest insurance companies in the United States, reportedly closed all 38 of its California offices on Monday, resulting in hundreds of workers being laid off.” This doesn’t even count the number of banks closing. // Greyerz – This Fall Will See Riots, Food Shortages, Massive Inflation, Social Unrest, Higher Gold Prices And Collapsing Stock Markets, August 6, 2022 (Audio) // Walmart, Allbirds, StockX and Other Companies Laying Off Staff Amid the Economic Downturn, August 4, 2022, while Biden’s bimbo White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre flounders all over the place daily pushing nonsense about the economy.

Letter to 1100 State Legislators – sound money bill

By: Devvy

February 2, 2010

“Money is the most important subject intellectual persons can investigate and reflect upon. It is so important that our present civilization may collapse unless it is widely understood and its defects remedied very soon.” Robert H. Hemphill, former credit manager, Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta

On January 18, 2010, I sent a letter [1] to 1100 state representatives and senators. I would like to thank all those who donated for the postage, printing, labels and envelopes to do these massive mailings (another one below). All of those legislators either voted for (if given the opportunity) a Tenth Amendment Resolution bill in their state last year or is a strong supporter of the Tenth amendment. It was no easy task tracking them all down. I might have missed one or two names, but it is nonetheless a considerable number of lawmakers in more than three dozen states.

Not all 50 states had Tenth Amendment Resolutions. I find it remarkable that so many state legislators voted against an existing Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. I guess those state legislators don’t believe the U.S. Constitution is the supreme law of the land or more likely, they wish to ignore it in order to continuing receiving hot checks from Congress as they mismanage their state budgets. Too bad so many never headed these words:

“Madison, agreeing with the journal of the convention, records that the grant of power to emit bills of credit was refused by a majority of more than four to one. The evidence is perfect; no power to emit paper money was granted to the legislature of the United States.” George Bancroft, A Plea for the Constitution (1886)

The letter is self-explanatory, but the issue of the states establishing a parallel monetary system apart from the unconstitutional Federal Reserve is paramount and one of extreme urgency. As I write this column, “The Democratic-controlled Senate (dead link) has muscled through a plan to allow the government to go a whopping $1.9 trillion deeper in debt.” Obama/Soetoro has announced “his” new budget at an insane $3.8 TRILLION “dollars.”

The people’s treasury is overdrawn $12.2 TRILLION “dollars” in paper money. You, me, our children and grandchildren each now “owe” roughly $112,998.00 in debt run up by one Congress after another. What’s another $3.8 TRILLION when you’re in the hole over $12 TRILLION shoved down our throats by the same incumbents the American people continue to return to office election after election with the help of vote fraud and illegal aliens voting. If you have never seen the debt clock, look at it – this is UNSUSTAINABLE. Mark my words: Another massive financial tsunami is picking up speed and we will see more disaster very soon. The numbers don’t lie.

Some of this “money” is funneled back to the States of the Union. The states then dole it out for expenditures like education. But, wait just a minute! Citizens in all 50 states pay either a state income tax or for those states like mine that have no state personal income tax, revenues are raised through sales tax, property taxes, state gasoline taxes and so forth.

Here in Texas the tab for the dumbing down schools runs in the billions. The citizens of California are raped in personal state income taxes to fund their dumbing down, filth peddling government indoctrination centers they call schools. THEN, the feds steal more fruits of our labor via the federal “income” tax to fund education.

We are fleeced at the state level. The fruits of our labor are stolen again by the IRS allegedly to “fund” education at the federal level. That means the same money sucked out of us is then doled back to the states. Where is all that money going for what passes as education in this country since we are paying twice for the same service? Last year, California got $6 BILLION in federal funding (“stimulus”) for schools to supplement the tens of billions they were spending, but “fell short.”

That $6 BILLION comes from you and me because California’s State Legislature spends more than they take in and it never ends. Many states have done the same thing. In other words, the fruits of my labor and yours are stolen from us to reward incompetence by another state legislature. They’re all doing it and it’s wrong.

Only two states are in the black, the other 48 are in dire financial straits; ten on the verge of extreme financial meltdown. It is imperative that one understand our monetary system, the debauching of our currency and why the “dollar” isn’t worth a dollar to fully appreciate the situation the states face if they don’t pass into law an alternative system (based on gold) to pay their bills.

As you see in the letter to the state legislators, I set up a special page which educates on the issue of money; click here. (2022: Very important)

Now, it’s up to you to contact your state representative and senator. Today and everyday until this gets done. Make a copy of the letter [1] and include it with yours and smail mail it. Pile up their desks with this issue. Here is the list (dead link) of state reps and senators who received the letter; not all in alphabetical order. Constitutional Attorney, Larry Becraft, sent this link over with a comment: “Look at the attachment for latest news (today) of how the banks have been “authorized” to cook the books.” State legislatures must see what the rest of the world can see: Financial calamity staring them in the face and sticking with Federal Reserve “Notes” is a sure fire recipe for financial collapse. As I write this, the FDIC, whose own coffers are empty, (Dead link) have already seized 15 banks this month alone.

Let your state legislator know that the financial survival of your state rests upon getting a bill through the legislature before they go out of session (many states will close for the year as early as May) and signed into law. Let them know you stand by them and will lend your full support to this effort. If you only read Dr. Edwin’s testimony to the Montana State Legislature almost a year ago on the special web page cited above, you will fully understand why this is so important.

Our national sovereignty is unique, as is our currency to our republic. If we don’t return to an honest monetary system, we will end up getting destroyed by a resurrected, diabolical replacement called “Carbon Currency.” I absolutely shuttered when I read the fine details. I urge you to read these nine pages; I hope state legislators see the danger that is already in progress. (2022: Those nine pages are a must read as it’s underway with the “Great Reset.)

If you live in the great State of Indiana, visit the Indiana Honest Money web site to get involved. If you are in another state and get involved in this effort, send me the web site and I’ll send it out via my email alert system to let people know. Visit Committees of Safety’s web site (Dead link) as this is one of our top priorities. I know this issue is being worked in several states and I will keep everyone updated as I find out bill numbers.

Second letter to the same 1100 state lawmakers concerns the original structure of the U.S. Congress, Art. 1, Sec. 3: “The Senate of the United States shall be composed of two Senators from each state, chosen by the legislature thereof, for six years; and each Senator shall have one vote.” This balance between equal rights for we the people (House of Representatives) and the states (U.S. Senate) was destroyed when the Seventeenth Amendment was announced ratified in 1913. From then on, the mobs began to elect corrupt individuals who promised them the largess of the people’s treasury.

“The rebellion has begun.” Robert the Bruce, Braveheart

This letter dealing with this critical issue [2] is also self-explanatory. The states can never regain their full sovereignty as long as the toxic Seventeenth Amendment is recognized as a valid amendment.

Again, I set up a special educational page on this issue; click here.

Last year I went to the National Archives in Washington, DC., and retrieved all the documents on the ratification of that amendment. They are court certified; there’s no question as to their authenticity. I started scanning them to post on the Internet, but due to a computer break down the file was corrupted, so I’ve started re-scanning them. In the meantime, I know there are many state lawmakers fed up with their U.S. Senators and their voting records. There is a lot of big talk about creating jobs, yet there is absolutely no talk or pledges from incumbent senators or candidates to get rid of NAFTA, CAFTA and GATT — ILLEGAL treaties that have destroyed MILLIONS of good paying jobs while Americans stand in unemployment lines.

The states also face another potential, huge tragedy with U.S. Senators like Juan McCain, who stands lock step with Marxist Obama/Soetoro in their pledge for another immoral amnesty for criminals (illegal aliens). The states are at the mercy of corrupt senators looking to appease special interest voting blocs (pro ILLEGALs) because they have no representation in Congress.

Haven’t the states and her citizens suffered enough because the U.S. Senate has refused to impeach federal judges legislating from the bench?

Haven’t the states and her citizens suffered enough because the U.S. Senate ratified unconstitutional treaties that have destroyed the rights of the states and shipped MILLIONS of good paying jobs overseas? [3][4][5]

Haven’t the states suffered enough spending hundreds of millions of dollars giving criminals (illegal aliens) free medical, education for their illegal children, food stamps, welfare and the cost of incarcerating the ones caught murdering, raping and robbing our citizens? In the bigger states, it’s BILLIONS every year. Not to mention the millions of jobs now held by illegals in all states depriving natural born and legally naturalized citizens of those jobs. Illegals have NO right to hold any job in America, period.

When will enough be enough for the states and their citizens? I said it was enough when I started pounding on this back in the mid-1990s. The only way this issue will become a priority is by doing the same as I explained above for sound money bills. Boots on the ground and stay focused on your state legislatures. They are the last line of defense to stop the insanity coming out of Washington, DC.

Stopping all of this will not come from those outlaws in Congress. It must be the state legislatures (and any governors who actually care about our republic) and we the people at the grass roots level. Will you do your part?

Legislators also need to go public with the sound money bill. Get on as much radio as possible. Have one of your volunteers contact the radio stations in your state and get you booked. State legislators all have office budgets. If ten or twenty of you pool resources, you can buy full page ads in the big state newspapers about the money bill, why it’s so important and what it means to the citizens of your state and ask them to get behind it. Ask for volunteers who supported your election to write letters to the editor for all the newspapers in the state. Get the bill number out there so the citizens of the state can then contact their rep and senator. He who shouts the loudest gets the attention.

Note: For a thorough, comprehensive education on the Fed, the income tax, education, Medicare, SS, the critical, fraudulent ratification of the Seventeenth Amendment and more, be sure to order my book by calling 800-955-0116 or click the link, “Taking Politics Out of Solutions“. 400 pages of facts and solutions. [Order two books and save $10.00. Give one to a friend or relative]

