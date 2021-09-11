by Bradlee Dean

CONSPIRACY, noun [Latin See Conspire.] 1. A combination of men for an evil purpose; an agreement between two or more persons, to commit some crime in concert; (Jeremiah 11:9)

The National File reported: COVID Quarantine Camps: Inside The CDC’s Plan To Intern People For The Greater Good.

THE CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION (CDC) HAS A LENGTHY DOCUMENT ON ITS WEBSITE, SEEMINGLY UNNOTICED WHEN IT WAS ORIGINALLY WRITTEN, EXPLAINING HOW TO PUT PEOPLE IN CAMPS TO KEEP THEM SAFE FROM COVID-19.

In the document released last year, titled “Interim Operational Considerations for Implementing the Shielding Approach to Prevent COVID-19 Infections in Humanitarian Settings“, the CDC offers an operational procedure for “humanitarian settings” in which putting people in camps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 may prove necessary. The document appears to contain procedures meant for use outside of the United States.

The CDC explains that “This approach has never been documented and has raised questions and concerns among humanitarian partners” but nevertheless explains that “The purpose of this document is to highlight potential implementation challenges of the shielding approach” from the perspective of the CDC.

The document explains that “The shielding approach aims to reduce the number of severe COVID-19 cases by limiting contact between individuals at higher risk of developing the disease,” and these “high-risk” people “would be temporarily relocated to safe or ‘green zones’” that can be established at the “household, neighborhood, camp/sector or community” level depending on the need. “They would have minimal contact with family members and other low-risk residents,” the document explains.

Conclusion: What is this all about? You tell me (Deuteronomy 28:63).

https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/official-u-s-government-stats-on-covid-vaccines-13627-deaths-2826646-injuries-1429-fetal-deaths-in-pregnant-women/

