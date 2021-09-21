By Kelleigh Nelson



We could lower the rise in population by 10-15% through vaccines, healthcare and reproductive services. —Bill Gates

Propaganda works best when those who are being manipulated are confident that they are acting on their own free will. —Joseph Goebbels

The CDC is now listing vaccinated COVID-19 people as Unvaccinated deaths if they died within 14 days of the vaccine. —Dr. Simone Gold

Unless we put medical freedom into the Constitution, the time will come when medicine will organize an undercover dictatorship. To restrict the art of healing to one class of men and deny equal privilege to others, will be to constitute the Bastille of medical science. All such laws are un-American and despotic and have no place in a Republic. The Constitution of this Republic should make special privilege for medical freedom as well as religious freedom. —Benjamin Rush, M.D. Signer of the Declaration of Independence

The restrictive protocols on safe and inexpensive drug treatments for COVID-19 are in place for two reasons, to depopulate the entire world and to enrich Big Pharma and their globalist friends.

There’s talk of boosters but there were fireworks at the recent “Vaccine” Advisory Committee meeting. The 18-member committee voted 16 to 2 against approving the booster shots, although later they did give their endorsement on approving them for people 65 and older. They seem to want those they refer to as “useless eaters” to die off first, saving Medicare and Social Security for illegal aliens.

In a recent interview with British funeral director John O’Looney, he said that during the COVID “pandemic,” he saw no more deaths than he’d seen the previous years. However, after Big Pharma’s jab came out, deaths skyrocketed like he’d never seen before and the top causes were blood clots, strokes, heart attack, and multiple organ failure. He stated unequivocally that Delta is a vaccine injury.

Meanwhile, thousands of people injured by the jab are calling Project Veritas wanting to tell their stories. James O’Keefe of Project Veritas reads a few of the emails in this video following a short clip from Tucker Carlson.

Conspiracy and Collusion

Yes Virginia, there is a conspiracy.

Rep. Thomas Massey (R-KY) tells us that Facebook’s fact checker is funded by an organization that holds $2 billion of vaccine maker stock. Thomas Massey consistently scores 100% on New American Magazine’s Freedom Index.

In 1995, Dr. Archie Kalokerinos’ interview in the International Vaccine Newsletter, stated, “My final conclusion after forty years…the unofficial policy of the World Health Organization and the unofficial policy of ‘Save the Children’s Fund’ and almost all those organizations is one of murder and genocide. They want to make it appear as if they are saving these kids, but in actual fact they don’t. I am talking of those at the very top. Beneath that level is another level of doctors and health workers like myself, who don’t really understand what they are doing.”

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice stated on September 3rd, 2021 that WV is seeing a positive increase of 26% of people who are fully vaccinated over the last eight weeks. And a 21% increase in break through cases requiring hospitalization for people fully vaccinated. WV has also seen a 25% increase in deaths of people who are fully vaccinated over the last eight weeks. What is not shown in the link is that he tells people to get the boosters. We know that if a “vaccine” doesn’t even protect for a year and doesn’t have more than a 50% chance of saving people that it is worthless.

COVID case rates are exploding in areas with high clot-shot rates. Several scientists and physicians have openly stated that the Delta strain is from those who’ve had the jab…that it enhances the virus. A preprint paper by the prestigious Oxford University Clinical Research Group, published Aug. 10 in The Lancet, found vaccinated individuals carry 251 times the load of COVID-19 viruses in their nostrils compared to the unvaccinated. Link

Sharyl Attkisson reported on a study of why vaccinated people are getting so sick. It’s called Antibody Dependent Enhancement (ADE). We’ve heard this from several physicians and scientists. According to scientific study, the ADE risk was well known prior to the Covid-19 vaccines being allowed on the market.

Scientists say that with ADE, after people get vaccinated for an initial virus, infection by a subsequent variant or strain of the virus can result in “increased viral replication and more severe disease, leading to major safety risks.”

The vast majority of people who are getting injected for Sars-coV-2 will die within a few short years from heart failure, warns Dr. Charles Hoffe, M.D., a medical practitioner in British Columbia, Canada. Hoffe explains that he is observing in his patients who took an mRNA jab from either Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna that their capillaries are now plugging up, which he says will eventually lead to a serious cardiovascular event.

Sars-coV-2 mRNA shots are programmed to turn a person’s body into a spike protein “factory,” and Dr. Hoffe says that over time these mass-produced spike proteins cause progressive blood clotting. No fewer than 60 percent of people who take an mRNA injection will suffer from these blood clots – and in the end, an overwhelming majority will end up six feet under due to the damage caused.

Dr. Robert Malone, the inventor of messenger RNA says to please ask yourself, “Why is the USA requiring vaccination for all with an outdated vax, when many have already been infected, recovered and developed natural immunity? Stop. Think. Why the censorship? Why the mandates? Why the constant propaganda push?”

Woke editors of 220 leading medical, nursing and public-health journals from around the world, including The Lancet, who lied about Hydroxychloroquine, the New England Journal of Medicine and the British Medical Journal are calling for action on climate control. They’re warning that current efforts aren’t enough to address health problems resulting from rising global temperatures caused by emissions of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases. What utter rubbish!

COVID-19 unvaccinated get ratted out everywhere by neighbors, friends and even family, but at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Lexington, Kentucky, two priests were ratted out prior to the close of mass by their Bishop, John Stowe. I’m not sure these two priests would be covered from their “boss,” as “employer” under HIPAA, but it would be nice if they could sue their Bishop.

President Joe Biden recently announced that all nursing home employees must be vaccinated against COVID-19. Failure to comply could result in nursing facilities losing Medicare and Medicaid funding. This vaccine mandate will further exacerbate the shortage of nursing home workers, lead to the shutting down of many long-term care facilities and have severe adverse effects on America’s frail and elderly citizens. Since the jabbed carry 251 times the load of COVID-19 viruses in their nostrils, they will easily spread the Delta strain throughout nursing homes.

Advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration voted on September 17th to recommend COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for Americans 65 and older and those at high risk of severe illness, after overwhelmingly rejecting a call for broader approval.

The panel also recommended that the FDA include healthcare workers and others at high risk of occupational exposure to the virus that causes COVID-19, such as teachers. Link

Despite the narrowed scope of the proposed authorization, the panel’s recommendation would cover most Americans who got their shots in the earliest stages of the U.S. vaccination campaign.

“Today was an important step forward in providing better protection to Americans from COVID-19,” White House spokesperson Kevin Munoz said. “We stand ready to provide booster shots to eligible Americans once the process concludes at the end of next week,” he said.

The FDA advisory panel declined to endorse Pfizer BioNTech booster shots for age 16 and over.

Pfizer actually claims their COVID jab is safe and effective for ages 5-11. Why? Children don’t get COVID!

Pfizer‘s COVID jab could be rolled out to babies as young as six months in America this winter under plans being drawn up by the pharmaceutical giant. The company intends to apply for authorization to immunize American infants within the next two months. Why? So, they’re permanently damaged or dead?

Mississippi nurses report a toxic work culture growing between the jabbed and un-jabbed. A huge division is taking place in the medical arena.

It has gotten worse. Leo Hohman’s recent article exposed a Cartersville, Georgia hospital who weaponized Biden’s vax mandate, and held a couple against their will for days. The couple’s daughter had power of attorney, but the hospital would not release the couple to the daughter unless she could prove she was jabbed.

All three COVID vaccines have changed their names. “The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is Comirnaty, the Moderna vaccine will be named SpikeVax, and the AstraZeneca vaccine will be named Vaxzevria,” Health Canada said in a tweet Thursday.

Fascism

The 19th century notion that God was dead led to man becoming an untamed beast in the 20th century. The 21st century is reaping the rewards of predatory evil and harvesting the fruits of their demonic labors using the top factor of “fear.” “Ye shall not surely die.”

Don’t take that jab!

Remember the Nuremberg Codes of 1946 which came about after the horrors of the Holocaust. Dr. Peter McCullough says, “Never put risk on someone else by telling them, ‘I took it, you should too.’ Whenever we take an injection, the risk is on us and only on us. The principle of autonomy says, ‘Under no circumstances will anyone have anything forced into their body in any form of pressure, coercion or threat of reprisal.’”

“Pressure means any type of peer pressure from teachers, athletes or schools. Coercion means, ‘You take it or you’re going to lose your job.’ Threat of reprisal means, ‘If you don’t take it, then I’m going to go get you.’”

He tells in the video link that military men are being held down and given the jab when they didn’t want it. “A needle in every arm” is the mantra. He exposes that at Houston Hospital there are 200 nurses who have contraindications for taking the jab, pregnancy, allergic reactions, blood clots, etc., but the hospital still fired them all.

Tucker Carlson’s September 20th show exposed that Navy SEALS are being threatened to immediately take the COVID jab giving them little time to mount a defense. There are only 2,500 of them and their training is extensive and expensive. Hundreds of them are saying they don’t want the jab because they live in close quarters, have had COVID and have natural God-given immunity. Others have religious or moral reasons but are told none of these reasons count. Military readiness is being destroyed by forcing these unnecessary inoculations. Davis Younts is their military defense lawyer.

Dr. McCullough tells us there are six cornerstones of ethics and research and they are coveted by the Office of Human Protection and Research in the United States. First comes the Nuremberg Code, second is the Declaration of Helsinki which is a set of ethical principles regarding human experimentation developed for the medical community by the World Medical Association. It is regarded as the cornerstone document on human research ethics. Fauci has said that “vaccine” immunity is far better than natural immunity, but Dr. McCullough explains we’ve had thousands of jab failures, but not one failure with God’s natural immunity.

The good doctor commented that small businesses, military and so many others should choose those who’ve recovered and have natural immunity to run the businesses, to be on the missions…we need those who are “naturally immune.” The CDC when they conduct the “vaccine program” never ask if someone is naturally immune! They never ask if they had COVID-19. Once again, denying God’s handiwork of natural immunity in His Creation. He also stated that 25 to 30% of those who were inoculated should not have had it as they had natural immunity.

Please don’t miss Dr. McCullough’s important video where he is speaking to a church audience in Michigan. He gives us stats from the CDC’s website, none of which we hear from our Pravda media. He tells them, “If you’ve had no repercussions from the COVID jab, thank the Lord.”

UK Professor and M.D. Sucharit Bhakdi’s short four-minute video is telling. He explains that like his colleague, Dr. Peter McCullough, using the clinical combination of drugs for Sars-coV-2, they can reduce the death rate lower than the seasonal flu . In the UK, they’re now starting to jab children and the BBC is promoting this with Boris Johnson.

Totalitarianism has become the norm and our God-given freedoms are being shredded. After the “stealing of America,” one party gained control of the entire political system. Opposition parties are prohibited, individual opposition is outlawed, and they’re flexing their muscles with unconstitutional control over both our public and private lives.

During the Nuremberg trials, even the media was prosecuted and put to death for lying to the public. The propaganda spewing mainstream media have brainwashed Americans with lies since the 1964 Supreme court decision in NYTs v. Sullivan.

Victor Frankl, the great psychiatrist, neurologist and author who survived the Holocaust, wrote this stinging critique:

The gas chambers of Auschwitz were the ultimate consequence of the theory that man is nothing but the product of heredity and environment—or, as the Nazis like to day, “Of Blood and Soil.” I’m absolutely convinced that the gas chambers of Auschwitz, Treblinka, and Majdanek were ultimately prepared not in some ministry or other in Berlin, but rather at the desks and in the lecture halls of nihilistic scientists and philosophers.

Ideas do have consequences, and today we are facing some of the most demonic brought to us by Bill Gates, Anthony Fauci, Big Pharma, the Rockefeller Foundation, Soros and Klaus Schwab to name just a few.

Hitler was a thoroughly demonized being whose body was but the shell for the spirit that inhabited him. Those named above, politicians who have usurped their authority and trashed our Constitution, the medical industry who has failed to help rather than injure, sports figures who won’t stand for our flag, abortionists who murder and then make money selling little one’s body parts, actors who spew their venom against anyone who loves freedom and yes, even our pulpits have been filled with demonic entities.

Our once beautiful venerated Judeo-Christian heritage and society is being desecrated, stomped on and destroyed. Our Jewish brothers and sisters are especially targeted and have been throughout history. Christians have suffered the similar attacks, but now these attacks are openly carried out in the streets of America. The God we both worship is hated by the enemies of freedom.

These entities seem to own and run everything. Read Jim O’Neill’s Monolithic Monopoly an investigative report regarding the primary shareholders of top companies, Vanguard, Blackrock and State Street.

Health fascism has arrived.

Jab Mandates

Tens of millions of Americans face being fired, kicked out of school, removed from our military, refused medical care, for having faith in the immune system God gave them to overcome a virus with a 99.75% survival rate for the overwhelming majority of the population.

A hospital in upstate New York won’t be delivering newborns after six employees in the maternity ward resigned instead of taking the jab. There is a good side to this. My daughter gave birth to all five of her children at home with a mid-wife. None of her babies received the dozens of vaccines they immediately give newborns; vaccines which have been linked to an increase in autism, now affecting one in 82 children.

Biden has ordered COVID-19 jab mandates for federal employees and for workers in private companies. His unconstitutional and dictatorial mandate could affect 100 million Americans and applies to federal employees, health care workers, companies that contract with the government, and private companies that have 100 or more employees. The mandate allows for weekly COVID-19 testing as an alternative to getting the vaccine. Newsweek reported Biden has exempted federal judges, congress and their staff and the postal workers. There’s one other group Biden has assiduously avoided targeting with his vaccine pronouncements: illegal immigrants. Why? Because the CDC endorsed giving them ivermectin.

“As part of this effort, the Department of Defense, the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Indian Health Service, and the National Institute of Health (NIH) will complete implementation of their previously announced vaccination requirements that cover 2.5 million people.”

How nice! Unbelievable…for a flu bug with a 99.75% recovery and for those with comorbidities, the recovery rate is 94.68%. We don’t need a clot shot and we certainly don’t need this “warp speed” experimental jab being given to everyone from infants to the elderly. We need the clinical drugs so many top-rated physicians and scientists around the world have used to save their patients.

Teens are 50 times more likely to have heart disease after COVID jabs than all other FDA approved vaccines in 2021 combined. The CDC admits this is true but still recommends the jab!

The VAERS COVID data from September 9, 2021 should frighten anyone away from this medical apartheid. There is a dark history of experimentation on black Americans, our military, prisoners and the general population. We are seen as guinea pigs ripe for experimentation and this COVID jab is no different.

There are now 675,591 reports on the Vaccine Adverse Effects Reporting System (VAERS). It takes physicians 30 minutes to fill out the questionnaire, with risk of losing their license to practice if they do it improperly. This is the primary reason only one percent is reported.

Corona Investigative Committee Summary

Attorney Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, an experienced trial lawyer licensed in Germany and California and co-founder of the Corona Investigative Committee, summarizes their findings in a 40-minute interview.

Conclusion

Political cartoonist, Ben Garrison commented that livestock are involuntarily medicated, but we’re not livestock. The government considers America’s masses their chattel and are grinding our God-given rights under their bootheels. Medical apartheid has arrived, just not for Biden’s fellow comrades.

Gab President, Andrew Torba tells us, “Companies without mandates will perform better and get all of the best talent. Doctors will start private practices. Families will begin to homeschool their children. Blue states and major cities will see a mass exodus unlike anything in American history.

All we have to do is say no and start building a new society for ourselves. We need to take control of our own destiny and do what needs to be done to protect our families and preserve our values and indeed our own humanity.”

