By Cliff Kincaid

General George Washington needed every good man to fight the British and win the Revolutionary War. He drew the line at homosexuals, discharging them for bad conduct and telling them never to return. He would be absolutely horrified at “trans rights” for men in uniform wearing dresses. But that is today’s military, a laughing stock incapable of defending the nation and making us vulnerable to foreign attack.

Let that fact sink in — General George Washington, the father of our country, opposed gays in the military and in fact had them kicked out of the Armed Forces when he needed as many soldiers as possible to protect the new nation.Lieutenant Frederick Gotthold Enslin was kicked out “for attempting to commit sodomy” and Washington himself referred to the conduct as abhorrent.

It figures to get worse. As he begins to implement China Joe Biden’s order to impose transgenderism on the U.S. Armed Forces, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has vowed to purge people with “extremist or dissident ideologies.” This means expelling conservative or Trump-supporting service members. It is also intended to drive Christians out of the military.

Eliminating traditional values in the military is one of the final steps necessary to consolidating America’s position as a Marxist one-party state. They already control the CIA and FBI. Now they want the Pentagon.

Under attack, as part of an official “stand down” designed to identify extremists, Americans with traditional values may decide they have no other alternative except to leave the Armed Forces. At the same time, Christian parents may decide that their young men and women should not serve.

The nation will suffer as morally upstanding young adults seek other lines of work or professions.

This process of subverting the military actually began under the Clinton Administration, when U.S. forces were deployed around the world in various conflicts that did not involve threats to U.S. national security. In the former Yugoslavia, where NATO was deployed for the first time in an offensive military capacity without the approval of Congress, the policy led to the famous case of Army Specialist Michael New refusing orders to serve a foreign U.N. commander in Macedonia. After saying he had signed up for the green team, not the blue team, he was court-martialed and discharged for “bad conduct.”

His lawyers in the Michael New Action Fund fought the discharge in the courts for over 10 years, arguing that presidential orders to report to the U.N. were illegal and unconstitutional. While the Supreme Court ultimately refused to review the case, many members of Congress and the public rallied to Michael New’s defense.

Now, in regard to Biden’s executive order to admit transgenders, Defense Secretary Austin has snapped to attention and signed a new directive on “Military Service by Transgender Persons and Persons with Gender Dysphoria.” He announced,“The Department will immediately take appropriate policy action to ensure individuals who identify as transgender are eligible to enter and serve in their self-identified gender.”

Denying the biological realities of life and DNA, he said that, “This is the right thing to do. It is also the smart thing to do.”

The George Soros-funded National Center for Transgender Equality Action Fund was ecstatic, declaring, “President Joe Biden moved quickly and delivered on his promise to end the ban on transgender people serving openly in the military.”

As a result, Army chaplain Maj. Andrew Calvert is under investigation for calling transgender soldiers “mentally unfit” to serve.

Traditional Christian beliefs are now regarded in the Army as “extreme.” But people who think they are members of the opposite sex are totally acceptable.

Major changes are coming to the Navy as well. Admiral Mike Gilday, the Chief of Naval Operations, says a new report, “Task Force One Navy,” makes it clear that the Navy has “fallen short” in the past by excluding people on the basis of sexual orientation and sexual identity. The report touts “gender-diverse organizations.”

In regard to Defense chief Austin, legislation authorized a waiver to the normal seven-year waiting period required under federal law for retired general officers to lead the Pentagon. The law is designed to ensure civilian control of the Pentagon.

The Senate passed the waiver in a wide 69-27 vote and the house by a vote of 326 to 78. Then, the Senate confirmed Austin to be the first black Secretary of Defense by a tally of 93-2. Only Senators Josh Hawley and Mike Lee voted no.

Hence, Republicans are complicit in this dangerous turn of events for the nation.

Austin said during the hearing that “the job of the Department of Defense is to keep America safe from our enemies. But we can’t do that if some of those enemies lie within our own ranks.”

There is a threat within the military, but Austin and his Democrat sponsors didn’t want to talk about it.

Major Nidal Malik Hasan was a self-described “soldier of Allah” with links to al-Qaedawho was coddled and protected in the Armed Forces until he killed 13 people and wounded 32 others during a November 5, 2009, shooting at Fort Hood.

The Clinton, Bush, and Obama Administrations entertained Muslim Brotherhood operatives at the highest levels of government. The same thing is happening under Biden. His revoking of the so-called “Muslim Ban” guarantees more immigration, perhaps millions of people, from Muslim nations.

Meanwhile, Biden Secretary of State Antony Blinken has issued a statement “Advancing the Human Rights of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and Intersex Persons Around the World.” This means that Christians in foreign countries will be ostracized for trying to protect their cultures from homosexual imperialists and foreign interests.

Another part of the foreign policy agenda is to return to the days when American troops were deployed as U.N. peacekeepers and the CIA interfered in Middle East affairs. Biden has already stopped the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan.

The last time Joe Biden got involved in a civil war, when he was vice-president under Barack Hussein Obama, was in Syria. More than 500,000 people died after Obama/Biden authorized secret CIA support for Muslim Jihadists.

As part of this unfolding plan, Biden will redeploy U.S. military forces into the Middle East, near Syria, for the purpose of supporting — surprise! — Antifa elements committed to the creation of a new Kurdish nation called Rojava. This could easily degenerate into military confrontations with Russia and Turkey.

American soldiers could also be used as U.N. peacekeepers in a deal between Iran and Israel that will dismantle Israel’s nuclear deterrent, leading to the destruction of the Jewish state.

Some of the communist fighters from Syria previously returned to the United States to fight on the streets against Trump’s supporters. Indeed, a Department of Homeland Security intelligence assessment entitled, “The Syrian Conflict and Its Nexus to the U.S.-based Antifascist Movement,” noted this problem. But Antifa was conspicuously missing from the subsequent U.S. Department of Homeland Security report on threats facing the nation.

Instead, DHS is warning of potential problems caused by Trump supporters.

This suggests Antifa is under the control of the CIA and was designed to promote the interests of a foreign policy arranged under Obama but discontinued by Trump.

Trump’s own FBI Director Christopher Wray disputed Trump’s claim that Antifa was a terrorist organization. It’s just an ideology, he said, an ideology shared by America’s ruling elites.

Not surprisingly, because he is protecting Antifa from the scrutiny it deserves, Wray has been retained by the Biden Administration.

These Antifa fighters, back from the Middle East, may even be welcomed into the Armed Forces, marching under the Rainbow Flag.

The days of “A Few Good Men” are over.

When the military faces internal collapse, as a result of being trendy, the progressives will decide to return to a military draft and require personal loyalty to America’s new Marxist state.

Sadly, even while they claim to be defending the Constitution against all enemies foreign and domestic, the members of the Joint Chiefs are going along with the destruction of the military and their nation.

