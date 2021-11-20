by Kelleigh Nelson

November 20, 2021

Courage…is that firmness of spirit, that moral backbone, which, while fully appreciating the danger “involved” nevertheless goes on with the undertaking. Bravery is physical; Courage is mental and moral. —Major C.A. Bach, 1917, address to graduating new officers, Ft. Sheridan, Wyoming

A man of character in peace is a man of courage in war. —Lord Moran, personal physician to Winston Churchill in WWII.

The first requirement of the soldier is not bravery or courage, but the ability to suffer and endure. —Napoleon Bonaparte

Pick the target, freeze it, personalize it, and polarize it. Cut off the support network and isolate the target from sympathy. Go after people and not institutions; people hurt faster than institutions. (This is cruel, but very effective. Direct, personalized criticism and ridicule works.) —Saul Alinsky

It’s true, retired General Michael T. Flynn actually provoked Newsweek into speaking about God Almighty. During a rally, the General said these words, “If we are going to have one nation under God, which we must, we have to have one religion. One nation under God and one religion under God.”

Our founders made sure that there was not a state religion, and that each and every person could worship as they please. Our pledge of allegiance actually states, “…one nation under God, with liberty and justice for all.” One religion under God means the worship of the one true God, the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, worshipped and prayed to by both Jews and Christians.

The Backlash

The propaganda ministry, aka our Pravda media, is spreading vicious lies regarding retired Lt. General Michael T. Flynn. They’ve learned to target the messenger rather than the message, a la Saul Alinsky, but with these few words by the General, Christians became fearful that he was calling for a one world religion, and our Jewish friends are fearful that he’s made a statement that eliminates them. Both premises are false and previous statements by the General, that would clarify what he was saying, are omitted from every media report.

When Flynn was asked about his statement regarding a “one world religion,” he laughed at the attack, saying that he was simply referring to returning to “one nation under God,” not advocating a theocracy. He said that we all have to acknowledge and serve God alone (although he never mentioned the Lord Jesus Christ by name). It wasn’t even a speech, just short off-the-cuff remarks.

Do his words eliminate other religions? No, our Constitution is clear; we are free to worship as we choose or not at all.However, Christian men and women of God, believers like General Flynn, are free to state that our Judeo-Christian heritage is ours to cherish and love and that he wished all citizens would embrace our Creator.

Instantly there was a backlash, so he explained,

My message is and has always been, when I discuss religious persecution, that our nation was built upon a Judeo-Christian set of values and principles. We were founded by people seeking to practice their religion freely and without harm from their government. God is under attack today by the left. In this country we should be able to worship however we want, to whomever we want, and we should not be persecuted for our faith – a faith that is under attack by the left every single day.

A friend said something to me this morning that got me thinking, “people need to go back and read Hosea and especially Amos. Look how they spoke to the power structures of their day.”

So why Amos and Job?

Amos attacked the social evils of the people as well as their paganized worship and he issued an urgent call to repentance as the only escape from imminent judgment. The people’s privileged position, he declared, should have been an incentive to righteous living, certainly not an excuse for sinning.

Job teaches the sovereignty of God and the need for man to acknowledge such. Job’s three friends all said his suffering was because of sin. But suffering is also a means of purifying the righteous. God’s purpose was to strip away all of Job’s self-righteousness and to bring him to the place of complete trust in Him.

Mike continued,

Look how they spoke to the power structures of their day. Oh, and let’s not forget Jesus himself … flipping over tables and calling them white walled sepulchers. People who say Jesus was not political have no idea what they are talking about. Almost everything he did and said challenged authority.

Our lives are entrenched in politics and there are no American adults today who can say, “I don’t do politics.” You better start understanding and getting involved or else you’ll be part of the reason why we lost our republic and our freedoms.

I actually find the discourse about God, and how God is in each of our lives, a very healthy thing for every American. God is in all aspects of who we are as Americans. I’m not here to tell you what or how to believe, but I’d ask each and every one to consider how far away from our Judeo-Christian roots and values our nation has moved. The further away, the greater the need to return. That’s what I believe.

There is a spiritual war as well as an information war being waged and this is a good versus evil war, and an historic time for all Americans.

Thomas Jefferson was prescient when he said, “Be a listener only, keep within yourself, and endeavor to establish with yourself the habit of silence, especially on politics. In the fevered state of our country, no good can ever result from any attempt to set one of these fiery zealots to rights, either in fact or principle. They are determined as to the facts they will believe, and the opinions on which they will act. Get by them, therefore, as you would by an angry bull, it is not for a man of sense to dispute the road with such an animal.”

Tyranny

The General also understands the “Covid Tyranny” and how the elitists are using it to go after a total assault on our Bill of Rights. This is the “Great Reset,” and the Covid pandemic was used to save the coming new world order. General Flynn wants everyone to review our God given Bill of Rights and understand how many of them are being abridged. He says that every single one of our unalienable Bill of Rights is being threatened by this “Great Reset.”

Flynn calls January 6th, 2021 the “Insurrection Crucifixion,” because that’s what it is and in a Biblical sense, Nancy Pelosi is like the Pontius Pilate of the operation to steal away the rights of the people.

Our Pravda media will only discuss faith when it suits them to disparage those who believe. Americans were denied their freedom to worship for many long months, and the media said nothing about totalitarian politicians eliminating our right to worship during the lockdown.

Every day our illegitimate president misspeaks or fails to properly form a sentence, he gets away with overt racism and lies, yet Pravda is silent. The hypocrisy is astonishing.

General Michael T. Flynn

Throughout the General’s three and a half years of turmoil, he and his bride read the Bible every morning and then went for their two-mile walks and discussed the verses. This is a habit started long ago by the Flynn family. The General knows the Lord and he knows he was targeted. Throughout those years he was under a gag order and could not speak in his own defense. Their faith carried them through the many trials.

FBI Agent Barnett actually said, “Get Flynn to get Trump,” and that was the first strike against the people’s president and his guardian angel, National Security Adviser, General Mike Flynn. The rogue FBI agents knew that Mike Flynn was one of the foremost intelligence officers of his generation and in order to destroy Trump, they had to get rid of the General.

I’m only one person who tangentially knows the General, but I’ve seen his kindness, his love of country, his trust in the Lord, his patience, endurance and his peace through trials. I know in my heart the kind of man he is, a faithful servant. Mike is a warrior who spent 33 years in our military and five years in battle.

The brother of one of our dearest friends served under General Flynn. Our Marine friend told us what his brother said about the General, “For us, General Flynn walked on water and never even got his shoes wet.” That’s from the men who loved their leader, and those men were of all races and religious beliefs which underscores Mike’s love of all Americans,especially his fellow soldiers.

When I had a terrible accident years ago, several friends helped us out monetarily. I promised all of them I’d repay them after the settlement, but when I asked them if I could donate their gifts to General Flynn’s legal defense fund, they all agreed. Mike Flynn wrote a personal letter to each and every one of them. One of my dear friends is 92 years old and had sent me a large check. When I told Mike about her, he asked for her phone number and called and chatted with her for a good ten minutes. Who do you know who would take the time to be that kind to someone they don’t even know?!

John Guandolo of Understanding the Threat said, “I was with Mike when he spoke about how his words were taken out of context…again.I think at the center of all this is that the enemies of liberty are truly the enemies of our one true God and all that is good.”

There’s so much more I could tell you about this man who has sacrificed his life for his country and for his love of the Lord. His fellow soldiers know it best. General Flynn was a leader they loved and appreciated and willingly followed him into battle.

Conclusion

No man is perfect, and certainly we’ve all said things that were taken in unintended ways. Jesus said in Mark 10:18, “Why callest thou me good? There is none good but one, that is, God.” Yet, Paul in Acts 11:22-24, calls Barnabas a good man.

The same goes for General Michael Thomas Flynn. He is one of God’s good men.

© 2021 Kelleigh Nelson – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Kelleigh Nelson: proverbs133@bellsouth.net