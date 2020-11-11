By Bradlee Dean

“And You Haven’t Heard A Peep – Pictures Are Worth A Thousand Words!”

Why is the mainstream media so set on propping up that which does not exist, creating divisions and wars among the people, or just plainly withholding news of worthy topics such as the unity among the people who are, in fact, taking a stand against the very tyrants that they should be exposing?

At least you now know for whom it is that they are working and it is not for the people in acting as the journalists that they claim to be (Isaiah 8:20; Jeremiah 11:9; Mark 2:25; John 8:44; Ephesians 4:14).

France, United Kingdom, Israel, Australia, etc. are countries that are taking a stand against the tyrannies in their perspective governments when it comes to the plandemic and its illegal business shut-downs and mask mandates (Isaiah 28:18).

Let me just remind many that believe the lies of the MSM that across this country, I get to see and share with you the pictures of the people that are unified rather than divided (Psalm 33:12).

These useful idiots, known as journalists, do not want the people unified and that is precisely why it is that they are busy dividing (John 10:10).

You see, divided we fall and united we stand, but do remember, that if we ever forget that we’re one nation under God, then we will be one nation gone under (Psalm 9:17)!

This is how the CIA-controlled media works. They want to single you out and make you feel as if no one else feels the same way that you may. Their worst nightmare is that the people in this country will awake in such a fashion. So, be encouraged and help make that nightmare their reality (James 2:14-26).

The pictures below are Germany, and Germany alone. Also, consider the other countries that are doing the same lest you feel isolated and alone in your stand against tyranny (Psalm 27:2).

Apparently, people in other countries are catching on (Jeremiah 6:16) and I praise God for every one of them that are awaking to that very fact (Acts 10:35), in case that you were under the delusion that everyone was just going along with it, which they are not (Matthew 7:13-14)!

