By Cliff Kincaid

In the span of just one week, at the Davos World Economic Forum, two globalists sounded the alarm about President Trump’s America, declaring we are living in “revolutionary” times. This means another panic has set in, as Bolshevik Bernie is positioned to capture the Democratic presidential nomination and go down to another defeat, in much the same way that socialist Jeremy Corbyn’s campaign imploded in Britain.

First, the future King of England, Prince Charles, said at Davos, in order to combat “climate change” and move forward, “we need nothing short of a paradigm shift, one that inspires action at revolutionary levels and pace.” Then, atheist billionaire hedge fund operator George Soros took the stage at Davos, declaring war on President Trump and claiming we are living in a “revolutionary moment.”

This is not just talk. Soros is known as the hedge fund operator who broke the Bank of England through currency manipulation and short-selling. He makes money by undermining national economies, causing dislocation and human suffering. He is a fan of the European Union and told Davos that Boris Johnson’s victory in Britain in the Brexit election was a “crushing defeat” for the globalists. He also took aim at nationalists Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil and Matteo Salvini in Italy.

Charles and Soros sounded like revolutionaries in a state of panic over plans for their New World Order. Of course, we are now witnessing the emergence of another infectious disease, a new Corona virus, which originated in China and may have passed from animals to humans. In addition to the spread of the disease and the possibility of hundreds or thousands of deaths, financial and oil markets are threatened. Airlines and travel stocks are falling. This may just be the crisis the globalists need.

This comesas America’s first Marxist president, Barack Hussein Obama, is reportedly concerned that Bernie has not hidden his Marxist side well enough and has been far too open about his own authoritarian, or totalitarian, plans for America. They fear that after Trump survives impeachment, he may be, in the words of Vice President Mike Pence, “unstoppable.” Sanders is perceived as easy pickings for the Trump machine.

Obama was much smarter than Sanders. His counted on his friends in the media to conceal his involvement with the Democratic Socialists of America and a top operative of the Communist Party, Frank Marshall Davis. But Sanders doesn’t have many friends in the media. Fearful of losing to Trump, the Democratic establishment, including CNN, has mobilized against Sanders. Groups representing Sanders and Elizabeth Warren issued a statement declaring that “The progressive movement has the chance of a lifetime to defeat Donald Trump and elect a truly transformational progressive President of the United States, but it won’t happen if we fight each other instead of working together to win.”

Nevertheless, pressure is mounting on Warren to pull out. Her latest embarrassment came when a father who saved his money to put his daughter through college without debt wondered why he should be punished for his thrift under Warren’s debt-relief plan for deadbeats.

If Sanders’ candidacy is not derailed and the Democrats are stuck with him, another strategy may be used – economic disruption. In his Davos speech, Soros even suggested an economic crash is coming, saying, “…an overheated economy can’t be kept boiling for too long. If all this had happened closer to the elections, it would have assured his [Trump’s] reelection. His problem is that the elections are still 10 months away and in a revolutionary situation, that is a lifetime.”

The implication is that certain forces operating throughout the world, some perhaps in mysterious and unregulated hedge funds, could intervene to crash the economy, jeopardizing Trump’s victory.

The Marxists used to be the experts in exploiting human suffering for the purposes of sparking revolution. But hedge funds can do far better than the Marxists. There is money to be made when the world economy takes a downturn.

On the offensive, Trump used his Davos speech to call his critics the “perennial prophets of doom” and “foolish fortune-tellers,” noting their record of phony predictions: “They predicted an overpopulation crisis in the 1960s, mass starvation in the ’70s, and an end of oil in the 1990s. These alarmists always demand the same thing: absolute power to dominate, transform, and control every aspect of our lives.”

Their “climate action” plan now depends on a mystical sense of nature being sacred and somehow under the control of man (and a global super-state) through Green New Deal-type schemes. In many ways, it is a return to paganism and a primitive style of living.

Joan Veon’s book, Prince Charles: The Sustainable Prince, notes that he was greatly influenced by the South African-born mystic Laurens van der Post, later exposed as a liar, fraud, and pedophile. [Click here to read Late Joan Vion’s Articles]

Veon also says Charles was a convert to James Lovelock’s Gaia hypothesis, a belief based on the Greek goddess Gaia, the Earth Mother. One chapter of Al Gore’s book, Earth in the Balance, writes sympathetically about the pagan tradition of worshipping a goddess of the earth, and complains that Christianity wiped out this tradition.

According to these elites, there are too many of us, and we have too much economic and political freedom to improve our lives and our standard of living. Capitalism and Christianity are incompatible with their New World Order.

Interestingly, one version of the global warming (now climate change) theory originated with marijuana advocate Carl Sagan, who was also an astronomer. Before he came to believe the Earth was inhabited by a spirit called Gaia, Sagan was writing about the virtues of dope and “the cannabis experience.” He explained, “I do not consider myself a religious person in the usual sense, but there is a religious aspect to some highs. The heightened sensitivity in all areas gives me a feeling of communion with my surroundings, both animate and inanimate.”

The U.N.’s Environmental Sabbath program advised kids to hold hands around a tree and meditate. The purpose, through dope or meditation, is to become “one” with trees, rocks, and dirt.

Elites like Prince Charles can be viewed as fools or worse, but it’s clear that Soros, with his hold on the Democratic Party and tens of billions to spend, is serious. His associates in the Council on Foreign Relations have made clear their intentions, for the new issue of their journal Foreign Affairs is out, with a lead article, “The Twilight of America’s Financial Empire,” objecting to how the United States uses financial power for the benefit of America. The January/February 2020 issue is devoted to “Global Capitalism” and one gets the impression that the elites are hoping for a crash, in order to take America down a notchor two (and undermine the Trump economy).

Another article, “The Starving State,” which is subtitled, “Why Capitalism’s Salvation Depends on Taxation,” represents another desperate attempt to destroy economic growth with higher and higher rates of taxation. Co-author Joseph Stiglitz is an adviser to the Democratic Party and was an adviser to the ill-fated Jeremy Corbyn campaign in Britain. Stiglitz, an advocate of nationalizing U.S. banks, is a member of the Socialist International Commission on Global Financial Issues. He wrote the book, Making Globalization Work, in which he argues for a variety of global tax schemes that would cost American taxpayers billions of dollars.

Trump is their enemy because he stands in the way of their global socialist model.

*Cliff Kincaid is president of America’s Survival, Inc. www.usasurvival.org

