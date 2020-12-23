By Bradlee Dean

“Their cruelties are swelling our ranks.”

The voice that the mainstream media does not want you to hear is definitely surfacing as the days, weeks and months roll out in the face of this plandemic (Luke 12:2).

As it has been rightly said: “You can only oppress a people for so long before they rise up,” and rising up they are (Daniel 3).

If it is not in the UK, where hundreds of thousands are taking to the streets in defiance to tyranny, then you have Australia, France, Germany, and now, the Israelis.

Christians for Truth reported: Up To 75% Of Israelis Refusing To Get Vaccinated In Coming COVID Vaccine Holocaust

Despite the relentless COVID propaganda in the Israeli press — including Prime Minister Netanyahu allegedly agreeing to be the first in Israel to be vaccinated — the vast majority of Jews in Israel do not plan to get the COVID vaccine when it becomes available to the public in late December:

Israelis who choose to get vaccinated against coronavirus will receive “free movement” waivers, allowing them to bypass certain health restrictions, the Health Ministry has said.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said last week that Israel will begin administrating coronavirus vaccinations on December 27 and that Israel was ready to vaccinate 60,000 people a day. Thousands of doses of the Pfizer vaccine arrived in Israel last week via special charter flights.

The so-called “green passports” will be handed out only after the second shot is administered since Pfizer vaccine requires two jabs in order to be effective.

Holders of the passports will be able to attend public events and eat at restaurants among other things, Health Ministry Director-General Chezy Levy told Channel 12 on Sunday.

They will also not be required to enter mandatory quarantine after contact with a confirmed patient or after returning from a “red country” abroad. Those travelling will also not be required to take a mandatory COVID-19 test before leaving the country.

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, meanwhile, told Channel 13 the idea behind the plan was not to grant privileges to the “green passport” holders, but to make sure they can engage in activities that are potentially dangerous for those who had not been immunized.

Recent polls reveal 50% to 75% of Israelis are unwilling to take the jab, mostly due to concerns over how fast it had been developed.

The Health Minister is lying — of course the idea behind the “vaccine passports” is to incentivize people into getting these untested and potentially deadly vaccines — Bill Gates all but admitted that has been the plan all along.

And from the average Israeli’s perspective, their families “survived” the so-called “Holocaust”, including grotesque “medical experiments” at the hands of Josef Mengele — along with having their gold teeth stolen from them by the Nazi dentists to fund Hezbollah — so they aren’t about to die in a real Holocaust with these deadly vaccines.

In conclusion: On a global basis, people are catching onto the alliance of globalists throughout the world (Isaiah 28:18).

The pattern is the same (Ecclesiastes 1:9). They want control at all costs and people are seeing them for the criminals that they are (Ephesians 4:14), and they are rising up with the message of “No, we will not!”

