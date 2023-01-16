By: Devvy

January 16, 2023

“….We’re confiscating property now….That’s socialism. It’s written into the Communist Manifesto. Maybe we ought to see that every person who gets a tax return receives a copy of the Communist Manifesto with it so he can see what’s happening to him.” —T. Coleman Andrews, IRS Commissioner, May 25, 1956

Last week the Internet blew up over a bill to abolish the IRS and end the federal income tax: House Republicans to vote on bill abolishing IRS, eliminating income tax – Vote on abolishing IRS part of deal between Speaker McCarthy and House Freedom Caucus, Jan. 10, 2023 (H.R. 25)

“Republicans in the House of Representatives will vote on a bill that would abolish the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), eliminate the national income tax and replace it with a national consumption tax.

“Fox News Digital has learned that the House will be voting on Georgia Republican Rep. Buddy Carter’s reintroduced Fair Tax Act that aims to reel in the IRS and remove the national income tax, as well as other taxes, and replace them with a single consumption tax.”

Hooray! Those Congress critters are going to deliver! Hope abounds just like with the Brunson case which the U.S. Supreme Court correctly denied and dismissed. That case was DOA. The people’s hope balloon deflated. Again.

In my opinion this is a stunt to appease GOP voters being fleeced in taxes until there’s nothing left out of your paycheck. Remember, Kevin McCarthy agreed to that bill knowing full well the U.S. Senate is still controlled by the Democrat/Communist Party USA; the walking corpse in the WH said he would veto the bill. Members of the Freedom Caucus know how the game is played but it sure sounds good to the desperate.

The so-called Fair Tax Act people have been around a long time and we have been fighting them every step of the way. How many Americans have any understanding of what a consumption tax is? 5%, 10% of adults? All they see with this cheese in the mouse trap is a burden lifted and a “fair” tax. How many members of Congress have any understanding – other than the propaganda pumped out by the people behind the Fair Tax Act – what is a consumption tax? 1%, 5% out of the 535?

Back in August 2010, I wrote about H.R. 25 and the “Fair” Tax Act so let me recap:

“The other night on the boob tube I caught a commercial featuring a talk show host named Neal Boortz, Michael Reagan (adopted son of former president, Ronald Reagan) and the vile Newt Gingrich. All pushing for another dangerous taxing scheme that will not cure the cancer, only continue to feed the beast.

“Boortz has been on this “fair” tax bandwagon for years. It’s obvious he has zero understanding of the Federal Reserve and why such a taxing scheme would only continue to steal the fruits of our labor to fund massive government spending.

“Michael Reagan is also a talk show host who, like Boortz, has zero understanding of our monetary system and its feeding artery: the IRS.

“Newt Gingrich sold out this country decades ago with his votes. Besides being a serial adulterer and ethtically bankrupt [1], Newt Gingrich is the global master’s trophy boy. He hopes the Republicans take control of Congress in November because there’s no doubt in my mind, Gingrich is out to be president of these united States of America. We can never let that happen. Do you know Newt was caught on tape saying the ridiculous “Contract with America” was nothing but a PR tool for incoming freshmen members of Congress? Yes, that’s a fact. They were obtained by Roll Call. Old Newt pulled a fast one on faithful conservatives. His votes killed MILLIONS of jobs and sent them south of the border and overseas.

“In order to understand why H.R. 25 is just another tool of tyrants, you have to go back and see where and when the problem started. Prior to 1913, we had no federal income tax. There was no unconstitutional “Federal” Reserve Banking system and there was no Seventeenth Amendment. This nation thrived in agriculture, manufacturing and industrial output. America became the most prosperous, debt free country on earth.

“The shadow government that has been controlling Congress for well over a hundred years had the downfall of America well planned. First, an income tax to syphon off the fruits of our labor. Even though the Sixteenth Amendment wasn’t legally ratified and did not give Congress any new power of taxation, we all know what that Gestapo criminal syndicate will do to you if you don’t voluntarily submit (with a gun to your head) to looting your earnings.

“In order to strip the States of the Union equal suffrage in the U.S. Congress and turn over that purse to the mobs, the Seventeenth Amendment was declared ratified even though it clearly was not. The states then became dependent upon the whims of crooks and scoundrels like John McCain, Chuckie Schumer, Dick Durbin, Diane Feinstein, Lindsay Graham and all the rest of them.

“The big granddaddy came in December of 1913 when Congress passed the unconstitutional Federal Reserve Banking Act. As long as the FED exists, there can be no economic freedom for we the people.”

Simply explained and screwed again. (Deceased) Congressman John William Wright Patman’s words from a speech he made on September 30, 1941, entered into the Congressional Record. Patman was a Democrat who sat on the United States House Committee on Banking and Currency. He was always after the “Federal” Reserve. (Emphasis mine)

“When our Federal Government, that has the exclusive power to create money, creates that money and then goes into the open market and borrows it and pays interest for the use of its own money, it occurs to me that that is going too far. I have never yet had anyone who could, through the use of logic and reason, justify the Federal Government borrowing the use of its own money… I am saying to you in all sincerity, and with all the earnestness that I possess, it is absolutely wrong for the Government to issue interest-bearing obligations. It is not only wrong: it is extravagant. It is not only extravagant, it is wasteful. It is absolutely unnecessary.

“Now, take the Panama Canal bonds. They amounted to a little less than $50,000,000 — $49,800,000. By the time they are paid, the Government will have paid $75,000,000 in interest on bonds of less than $50,000,000. So the Government is paying out $125,000,000 to obtain the use of $49,800,000. That is the way it has worked all along. That is our policy. That is our system. The question is: Should that policy be continued? Is it sane? Is it reasonable? Is it right, or is it wrong? If it is wrong, it should be changed.

“The Constitution of the United States does not give the banks the power to create money. The Constitution says that Congress shall have the power to create money, but now, under our system, we will sell bonds to commercial banks and obtain credit from those banks.

“I believe the time will come when people will demand that this be changed. I believe the time will come in this country when they will actually blame you and me and everyone else connected with this Congress for sitting idly by and permitting such an idiotic system to continue. I make that statement after years of study.

“We have what is known as the Federal Reserve Bank System. That system is not owned by the Government. Many people think that it is, because it says `Federal Reserve’. It belongs to the private banks, private corporations. So we have farmed out to the Federal Reserve Banking System that is owned exclusively, wholly, 100 percent by the private banks — we have farmed out to them the privilege of issuing the Government’s money. If we were to take this privilege back from them, we could save the amount of money that I have indicated in enormous interest charges.” *End*

(On Dec. 31, 1999, “our” government via a treaty turned over control of the Panama Canal to Panama. So, we paid for those bonds – raped in interest to the “Fed” – and now are simply customers. Losing strategic control of the Panama Canal to the People’s Republic of China, Nov. 2, 2021)

“It is incumbent on every generation to pay its own debts as it goes. A principle which if acted on would save one-half the wars of the world.” –Thomas Jefferson to A. L. C. Destutt de Tracy, 1820. FE 10:175

Returning to my 2010 column:

“As long as the FED exists, the Outlaw Congress will continue to borrow more and more worthless fiat currency to fund these grotesque, illegal invasions of foreign countries, royal treatment to the tune of HUNDREDS OF BILLIONS OF DOLLARS for ILLEGAL aliens who have no right to be on U.S. soil.

“Fund massive unconstitutional welfare programs like the Department of Health and Human Services, unconstitutional cabinets like the Federal Department of Education and the EPA. The Outlaw Congress will continue to rape we the people to send hundreds of billions of BORROWED “dollars” to the communist UN, the USAID (United States Aid for International Development), BIS (Bank of International Settlements) and the World Bank. That’s the short list.

“For decades I have said, along with millions of others: A limited form of republican government means just that and mandatory at the top of the list is to get rid of the income tax, the FED, get us out of Bretton Woods and all the foreign financial entanglements looting the people’s purse.”

In order to fully understand the truth about these fake “solutions” (fair tax, flat tax), you have to do the research . Those taxing schemes are nothing new and we must stop it . If Congress wanted to get rid of the income tax, they could have done it decades ago.

Republicans had control of Congress from January 1995 – December 2006. All they did was continue spending us into unpayable debt. And, yes, the debt is unpayable. Republicans controlled Congress for 18 months under Trump but they did NOTHING to stop this racket fleecing us into rags. Continuing from 2010:

“Once Americans began to understand the ludicrous hype in Boortz’ argument, out came another book to “clarify” the lies: There is Still No Such Thing As a Fair Tax

“Boortz is right. There are some eye-opening new insights unique to this sequel. Like the disclosure that you might “owe more in taxes in the first year of a Fair Tax system than you do today.”[1] Or the admission that “the Fair Tax could be even more progressive than our current system.”[2] Or the confession that the “implementation of the Fair Tax doesn’t mean complete annihilation of the IRS.”[3] Or the proposal that “a procedure should be set up in the Treasury Department to collect taxes on Internet and catalog sales, remitting the state and local governments’ share to them.”[4]

If you want to understand this so-called Fair Tax Act you MUST read the article above which fully and succinctly rips apart clever propaganda aimed at the middle class. This “new” bill reintroduced by Georgia Republican Rep. Buddy Carter is a trap. The Fair Tax Act will continue to feed THE HEAD OF THE BEAST, the “Federal Reserve Banking System.

Here’s the bill. Collection will be done by the states, “SEC. 1. Principles of interpretation. (6) To increase the role of State governments in Federal tax administration because of State government expertise in sales tax administration. SEC. 602. Power to levy, etc. “(a) In General.—The sales tax administering authority may levy and seize property, garnish wages or salary and file liens to collect amounts due under this subtitle.” And to look even more altruistic, Chapter 3 is all about A Family Consumption Allowance. Time to say OMG (Oh my God) because you’re looking at a monster MESS and the same old “pay up or else” collections. You consume, you pay.

Remember: EVERY penny stolen from you by the IRS thanks to Congress, goes towards transfer payments and to the “Federal” Reserve Banking system for the national debt created by Congress with their unconstitutional spending. They have to borrow every penny those liars and crooks are spending because the treasury – OUR purse – is in the hole $31 TRILLION dollars.

Unpayable. You, me, our children and grand children have slaved all of our lives to pay interest on a national debt that IS going to bring down this country and there’s no way to stop it. US Government Debt Problem Even Worse Than Advertised, April 19, 2021 – “When you include unfunded liabilities such as Social Security and Medicare, that actual US debt stands at $123.11 trillion, according to the Financial State of the Union 2021 published by Truth in Accounting.

“In order to pay off all of Uncle Sam’s liabilities, every taxpayer in the US would have to write a check for $796,000. I don’t know about you, but I don’t have it. The federal government has $5.95 trillion in assets and $129.06 trillion in liabilities. If it were a private company, the US government would be bankrupt.”

Why an Income Tax is Not Necessary to Fund the U.S. Government, Mine updated January 25, 2012 – You need to take the time to read the whole piece. It’s a bit dated but I don’t have the time to keep posting.

“Can this statement possibly be true? In order to answer this question, Americans must first understand what is the source of the money that funds the government and where it goes. Contrary to the sound bites issued by the two mainstream political parties, the reality of how the system actually works will not only open your eyes, but hopefully stimulate the American people to demand that the thievery underway come to an end.

“Where do your “income” tax dollars go?

“The best place to look for an answer to this question would be a government report, so let’s take just one at random: “President’s Private Sector Survey On Cost Control – A Report to The President (Reagan)

“January 15, 1984. Available from the Congressional Research Service. The excerpt below can be found on page 12.

Resistance to additional income taxes would be even more widespread if people were aware that:

With two-thirds of everyone’s personal income taxes wasted or not collected, 100% of what is collected is absorbed solely by interest on the Federal Government contributions to transfer payments.

In other words, all individual income tax revenues are gone before one nickel is spent on the services which taxpayers expect from their government.”

“So what we have is a central bank issuing worthless paper “money” that controls our economy, our lives and our future. This private banking cartel was unconstitutionally granted this power by a devious, scheming group of senators back in 1913. In essence what they did was place the American people into indentured servitude by forcing We The People to pay usury on worthless fiat currency (paper money created out of nothing), not to fund the government, but to enrich the bankers and fund wars in which America should never be involved.

“This system exists not to fund the government, but to allow the U.S. Congress carte blanche power to continue funding unconstitutional agencies and programs by providing them with a bottomless source of worthless ink.”

Endless undeclared wars. Endless trillions poured into cabinets like HHS – ALL BORROWED with the interest slapped on our backs. We have been lied to all our lives about the income tax and who’s required by law to file those tax returns. Domestic Americans are NOT required by the IRS’ Tax Code to file a federal income tax return despite what cowardly judges and U.S. Prosecutors say as well as gutless career politicians.

Even if, God forbid, that bill ever passed and signed into “law”, the IRS would still be necessary for constitutional taxes such as excise taxes.

Millions of Americans now know the truth about those dangerous gene editing experimental injections being passed off as safe vaccines. Americans have been lied to by Dr. Death Fauci, Birx, the Center for Disease Creation (CDC), the Altzheimer impostor president, career criminal, liar and cheat, Joe Biden, the impostor VP, Kamala “Legs in the Air” Harris, governors, state legislators, state “health” officials – all of them.

In February 2021, Gov. Ron DeSantis was pushing hard for everyone to take those injections. As time has gone by and the carnage is getting harder to hide and I think out of genuine concern, DeSantis announced a grand jury to investigate Covid injection injuries. At least he publicly feels it’s so bad it requires a grand jury. I’m sorry to say, President-Election Donald Trump became the Grand Marshall riding in the parade as he bragged about Operation Warp Speed.

Trump said he is ‘not allowed’ to say the word ‘vaccine’ while talking about COVID-19 at Alaska rally, July 10, 2022 – “We did so much in terms of therapeutics and a word that I’m not allowed to mention,” Trump said. “But I’m still proud of that word because we did that in nine months, and it was supposed to take five years to 12 years. Nobody else could have done it. But I’m not mentioning it in front of my people.”

Trump either lives in a cave, the truth about those injections never reaches him or, knowing it’s political Kryptonite, chooses simply to play the Texas Two-Step and hope not enough voters find out the truth.

More than 20 million people have watched the ‘Died Suddenly’ film featuring interviews with embalmers and the horror of blood clots. In Oct. 2022, the CDC said the blood clots were rare. Someone is ‘cooking the books’ because that is a huge lie just like all their other lies over the past two years.

They all lied about the safety of those experimental injections and among the biggest liars are Twitter, Google and Fakebook, er, Facebook by censoring the truth and unleashing their phony “fact checkers.” The deaths and life-long injuries will continue at a rapid pace. Those who choose to call it conspiracy are the ones who’ve taken the injections and are scared to death about what’s really going on inside their body.

The same applies to the federal “income” tax. FEAR is the big hammer that’s kept Americans in bondage for more than 100 years. We all know what the IRS is and how brutal they are in “collecting”. This PR stunt by the U.S. House Republicans is just that. Will your rep vote for it? Burn down their phone lines both in DC and district offices. If it moves to the Senate will your senator vote it even though it’s purely symbolic since the Democrat/Communist Party USA still controls that chamber?

IRS Agents confirm that you are not required to pay income tax – This is a 5:01 short video you should watch. It was probably filmed close to two decades ago. I know everyone featured in the video. Some of them have paid a horrible price to bring the truth to YOU. Are they all liars? Conspiracy nuts? Tin-foil hat disinformation people?

So, keep reelecting the same U.S. Reps and Senators while you keep filing those returns and they keep lying to you.

