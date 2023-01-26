by Lee Duigon

January 26, 2023

Do you ever get the feeling that we are governed and (ahem!) educated by idiots? And if we are, it’s a serious problem. Public policies crafted by idiots cost rafts of money and damage our civilization.

Here are just a few examples.

In Norway, the University of Bergen has spent over a million dollars to “research” whether—how can I say this in a way that doesn’t sound ridiculous?—white paint is… racist… and “contributes to white supremacy”. You almost get a sense that Norway’s academic fat-heads are jealous of the stupidities practiced by their colleagues in other Western countries, and want very badly to catch up.

Uh-oh. Here in America we have this building called “the White House,” where a dotard claiming to be president lives when he’s not on vacation, or hiding. Well, they say America’s a racist hell-hole, don’t they? Next thing you know, they’ll be painting the White House black.

Meanwhile, Europe is on fire with war between Russia and Ukraine, the Chicoms are making noises about invading Taiwan, communists are taking over Brazil… but our State Dept. has other fish to fry.

This is another thing that’s going to sound silly. The baboons in our State Dept. have decided that all their documents must be reprinted in another type font. For some years they’ve been using Times New Roman. Now it seems that this typeface has to go… because it has serifs. Serifs supposedly make the documents “inaccessible” to readers with certain “disabilities.” Blah, blah. So they’re going to reprint everything in Calibri, a type face without serifs. How much this is going to cost, we have not been told.

But what about people who are illiterate, and can’t read no matter what type face you use? Maybe it will occur to some wizard in the State Dept. that it’d be an even bigger chunk of Social Justice not to print documents anymore at all. (I capitalize these things because leftids think they’re important.) Think of it—a State Dept. with no documents! Nothing written down.

I told you it sounds silly.

Speaking of stupid, a man in Texas, who choked his girlfriend and put her in fear of her life, was charged with kidnaping and assault—and the judge let him go free on $2 bail, a dollar for each count. Guess what happened next.

That’s right—the thug was arrested just a few days later for attacking the same woman again. If it’s only going to cost you a dollar per count, why not? Well, this time somebody noticed he had eight prior counts of violent crime on his rap sheet, so a new bail was set at $60,000.

All over the country, insane judges and prosecutors are letting criminals get out of jail free. Somehow all the felons running around loose jacks up the crime rate in many of our cities. You have to be pretty desperate, these days, to take a ride in New York’s subway system. The level of violence there is staggering. But you aren’t any safer anywhere else.

How did we wind up in Stupid World? And more to the point, how do we get out of it? When they’re not physically assaulting us, they’re assaulting our wallets. How many stores have had to close because prosecutors won’t prosecute rampant shoplifting? How many parents are disconcerted when their sons and daughters come home from college babbling pure inanities?

We’re in this mess because the wrong people—way, way wrong!—are running our cities and “educating” our children—wrong people with disastrously wrong ideas.

We need to find a way of getting rid of them and putting sane people in charge.

