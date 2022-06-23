by Lee Duigon

June 23, 2022

If you’re looking to banish sleep some night, you can do no better than to imagine Vice President (heaven help us) Kamala Harris, by some unforeseen calamity, becoming president.

Former Speaker Newt Gingrich has dropped his share of goofy comments, but when he recently discoursed on the fitness of our vice president, he was right on target. (Sorry, the link doesn’t work; you can find the clip on YouTube.)

In addition to being “crazy enough to satisfy the Left,” Harris, said the Speaker, “is the first product of our teacher union/woke education system to get anywhere.” She “knows nothing, and doesn’t know how to learn anything,” and is oblivious to whatever’s going on around her. In short, she’s a ninnie. And she’s got a lot of company.

If there’s one thing our schools and colleges do well, it’s to crank out an inexhaustible supply of nincompoops, many of whom will someday be called upon to run our business and our government. If you think our country’s in trouble now, with only a few of these dindles calling the shots, wait a few years. And if that doesn’t scare you silly, you’d better check to see if you can fog a mirror.

One thing King COVID did was to shut down a lot of public schools and colleges, resulting in an all-time high of families opting for homeschooling. Their number has quadrupled.

But! Will we have enough homeschooled young people to carry this country on their shoulders when they grow up, rather than let it fall into the fumbling, feckless paws of characters like Kamala Harris? What? You don’t think she’s that awful? Have you taken a look at our southern border lately? She’s supposed to be in charge of that! Oh—and now she’s also going to be in charge of protecting our ham-fisted button-brained public figures and journalists from Internet “harassment and abuse.” Never mind gas prices going up to $10 a gallon! What we’ve really got to do is protect our idiots from criticism. Like that fat guy with the wig and nail polish who calls himself a woman and has a high office in our Dept. of Health. And he’s only one of many.

Once upon a time at the Indiana State Fair you had to pay 25 cents to see such people in the freak show. Now they’re in our government. And “teaching” (LOL!) in our public schools.

Well, college enrollment nationwide is down 4.1 percent. That’s a good thing: not enough, but we have to start somewhere. The good news is that the only type of higher education experiencing record growth is “conservative religious schools”. Don’t tell me that surprises you.

Imagine a whole country taken over, lock, stock, and barrel with chumps who have degrees in Intersectional Feminist Ping-Pong Studies. Who cares if no one can land a plane safely anymore? All we care about is the racial component of our aviation and transportation industries! And let’s make sure we have plenty of tax money set aside for Pregnant Persons who still have penises.

We now have a (ahem!) “president” who’s spent his whole adult life in Washington and the only thing he’s learned is how to duck responsibility and shift blame onto others. While picking up a bit of dirty money on the side. That’s all he’s got to offer.

But what does the Democrat Party have to offer us, when it’s time to elect a new president? Imagine Kamala being the cream of the crop. Imagine leaders who make her look like Dwight D. Eisenhower.

I wonder how we sleep at night.

