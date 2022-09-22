by Lee Duigon

September 22, 2022

Why the United States armed services should have a “chief of diversity and inclusion officer” is well beyond my imagination. What does an eternal round of grievance-collecting have to do with successfully fighting a war? Is our top brass so confident that we’ll never have to fight again, that they can waste time on stuff like this?

And as if that weren’t foolishness enough, the gork they named to that post now has to be “investigated” for her over-the-top racist, anti-white tweets. Don’t worry—they’ll find “nothing wrong here,” as usual.

Here’s one of those tweets. They will keep posting their drivel on social media for everyone to see.

“This lady [a white woman] actually had the CAUdacity to say that black people can be racist, too [oh, gee—really?]. I had to stop the session [don’t ask] and give Karen the BUSINESS…”

“CAUdacity” is a word for “Caucasion audacity,” and “Karen” a derogatory term for a white woman. Nope, nothin’ wrong here. No hate here.

And then they wonder why recruitment is way down!

Stories like this are a dime a dozen in the nooze. Somehow we have wound up being governed by people who hate us. Our government is riddled with them.

But it’s not just the government. According to a Harvard poll, 73 percent of Democrats (wow!) believe “tens of millions of dangerous MAGA Republicans” pose “a threat to our democracy” and are “trying to overthrow the Constitution”. That would be the same Constitution that guarantees us a republican form of government, not a “democracy.” The same Constitution that Democrats routinely characterize as “racist.” But then everything these days is “racist,” isn’t it?

Tens of millions of us, who actually voted for Donald Trump’s re-election as president—what do you do with tens of millions of voters who threaten our non-existent “democracy”? A Democrat U.S. senator who does not want his name to be used because people make rude noises when they hear it has suggested a massive compulsory sensitivity training course for some 75 million of us. “Lock ‘em all up until their minds are right!” he says.

Or they could just lock us all down and make us wear masks until someone invents an anti-Trump vaccine and then they could “mandate” all of us to get another “jab.” The mandate would only apply to us democracy-threateners.

Who to blame? Well, of course the Democrat Party itself, big-time. And public schools and colleges and teachers’ unions. Hollywood. Our Free & Independent In-the-Bag-for Democrats nooze media. They’ve all worked very hard to drag us to this point. But if anyone on our side got up in front of the TV cameras, with a red light in the background and two Marines flanking him like Pretorian Guards, and called all these libs “dangerous” and “a threat to our republic”… why, he or she would be called a “hater.” And probably a racist, too, even if he or she never mentioned race at all.

It’s only wrong if we do it!

Take the kids out of the teachers’ unions’ public schools. Don’t send your sons and daughters to Far Left universities. Don’t fork over your hard-earned money to Hollywood so Disney can make movies celebrating sexual aberrations.

And by all means never, never, never vote for any Democrat, ever again.

Because they hate us.

