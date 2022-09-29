by Andrew C. Wallace

September 29, 2022

Every elected official, bureaucrat, flag officer, or judge now employed by Federal Establishment is either a criminal , a coward, or both. Oh, there are a few among the miscreant Fellow Travelers who protest the criminality, but they are mostly ineffectual.

If you learn nothing else from this paper, know that the Parasitic Super Rich Ruling Class (PSRRC), the wealthy families, control the large corporations that bribe their government minions to screw the people for power and profit.

Every man, woman and child in this country is being deprived of their God-Given and Constitutionally-Protected Rights that were established and defended by the ultimate sacrifice of patriots for centuries.

Contrary to the Constitution, all political power has been concentrated in the Federal Government for the benefit of the Parasitic Super Rich Ruling Class (PSRRC). This treason was accomplished due to the coerced complicity and cowardice of State Governors and elected officials. This was done for power and profit. Those elected to congress from both parties may be wealthy from bribes by the PSRRC, but they are still only minions. A majority of the Federal Government’s powers are usurped and must be returned to the states in compliance with the Constitutional “Enumerated Powers”.

Since a majority of the Federal Government operates Unconstitutionally it is not practical for me to list everything that is unlawful and must be changed. Following are just some of the most critical actions that must be addressed.

1. Terminate the unconstitutional (private!) Federal Reserve Bank which facilitates inflation, wars for profit, depressions and all kinds of skullduggery

2. Return to Constitutional money (which must lawfully be only gold and silver) to stop inflation and reduce theft. Only Congress, not the Federal Reserve Bank, has the power to coin money and regulate the value thereof! Don’t under any circumstances allow the supplanting of digital currency which will control and enslave us.

3. Invaders must be rapidly deported. “Benefits” to Invaders are costing each American $2500 a year in taxes. The cost of deportation will always be less than cost of allowing them to remain. We have no jobs for them because most Invaders don’t speak English and have no education or skills, which is a recipe for a new criminal class. Thirty percent of federal inmates are immigrants.

4. Federal Income tax must be replaced by tariffs which financed our country until 1913. This will allow states to perform proper functions that have been usurped by the Federal Establishment which pretends to be our lawful government.

5. We must take all money out of politics, except for small donations by individuals who can vote for the politicians. The Parasitic Super Rich Ruling Class (PSRRC) and corporations must be prohibited from supporting (and influencing and coercing) politicians in any way

6. Governors must guarantee people that they can use force, even deadly force. to protect life and property without being prosecuted. The only way to stop looting and arson is to allow the use of deadly force. Policing must be increased, cash bail retained, and criminals kept in jail.

7. Corporations, media or anyone else cannot be allowed to stop truthful information from reaching the public.

8. Profiting from any market by nefarious means, such as selling a commodity or stock short that you don’t own, must stop.

9. Any elected official who votes for an unconstitutional act or accepts support from anyone other than individual constituents is a criminal, and must be removed from office and prosecuted. Any official violating his solemn Oath to protect and defend our Constitution is automatically removed from office, as performance under that Oath is a non-negotiable qualification to hold that office!

10. Any individual, corporation or organization giving financial or other support to domestic terrorist organizations like Antifa or BLM are to be prosecuted for any theft of organization funds and related criminal acts. It was no accident that this support resulted in the destruction of small business competitors of the large corporate retailers.

11. Any judge who uses the excuse (political or otherwise) of “Lack of Standing” to deny a citizen the right to be heard on violations of any Constitutional issue is to be impeached.

12. Open borders are contrary to law. All government expenditures supporting invaders is legal treason and theft. Everyone associated with using government funds to support invaders is guilty of theft and treason. They should be prosecuted and every dime they own returned to the treasury.

13. We know that majority of federal government agencies are corrupt, and that a majority are also unconstitutional. The FBI is the most corrupt of all, and most citizens know this and fear it, with good cause. But, most importantly, the FBI has caused people to lose all faith and trust in the federal government. The FBI must be terminated. Anyone who willingly works for such a corrupted organization should not be allowed to work in government again. Nothing in the Constitution supports existence of the FBI. Our Constitution gives the Federal Government no police powers in the states, none!

14. It is treason and fraud to mislead the ignorant among us to believe that they will never have to work again under the new Communist Democratic party.

15. All unconstitutional handouts and benefit programs must be transferred to the states, except for Social Security and Medicare which are paid for by recipients.

16. The American Dream must be retained by restricting sale of single-family homes to only citizens and legal residents for personal use.

17. Foreign students must not be allowed to replace any Americans in educational institutions benefiting in any way from government funds.

18. Treasonous American and Chinese officials jointly developed the SARS19 Bio-Weapon and promoted the faux “Vaccine”. This was the most deadly and effective mass attack on human life in the history of the world. The result was destruction and death on an unheard-of scale, with 750,000 deaths in the United States alone, with many more to follow, FOREVER. I thank God that I didn’t take the JAB, or in my condition, I would be dead from side effects and loss of immune system. Those responsible should be tried for mass murder and divested of their billions of ill-gotten wealth. If you really want to know the whole truth you can get it where I did, from Devvy Kidd at Facts: experimental covid injections and sads

19. Purchase of land, property, or corporations by foreigners must be forbidden. It is past time to protect our country! Other nations have the sense to maintain their national integrity and sovereignty.

20. Climate Control, and Renewable Energy are illogical and impossible scams designed to impoverish and control the people, and must be terminated.

To the best of my ability, I have been very careful to be certain that everything I say in this article is truthful and verifiable in accordance with the law. If the FBI should come for me, it will be just another bogus example of the politicized FBI acting under “Color of Law” with no lawful jurisdiction or authority.

God Bless America.

© 2022 Andrew Wallace – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Andrew Wallace: natlmktg@gte.net