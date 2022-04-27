By Bradlee Dean

“Youngkin Signs Bill Requiring Schools to Notify Parents of Sexually Explicit Material”

It isn’t like the governors of the states, or so they like to be called, are not committing the crimes that they are committing in the dark. No, this is being done in the light of day and right in front of our faces (Jeremiah 5:21).

What’s worse is that they act like it is the norm in doing so when, in fact, it is a crime to do what they are doing (1 John 3:4). GOVERNOR YOUNGKIN THEN ACTS AS IF HE IS DOING THE PARENTS A FAVOR.

This should come as no surprise when we all the while know the history of the corrupt incumbent (Luke 17:2).

Townhall reported:

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) signed a bill into law requiring school districts in the commonwealth to adopt a policy to disclose sexually explicit school instruction to parents.

Senate Bill 656, which Youngkin signed Friday, mandates the state Department of Education to develop policies ensuring that parents are notified when sexually explicit content is taught in the classroom. Local school boards must adopt the policy by Jan. 1, 2023.

Under the law, local school boards will be required to ensure that parents are notified of sexually explicit instruction, directly identify specific material and subjects deemed sexually explicit and allow parents of any student in the district to “review instructional material that includes sexually explicit content and provide, as an alternative, non explicit instructional material and related academic activities to any student whose parent so requests.”

Youngkin said in a press release that the bill delivers on his “Day One promises to give parents a greater say in their children’s education.”

Conclusion: Not blaming the government for that to which the parents give their children over (Proverbs 22:6), but since when was it the government’s place to sexualize your children?

I have to ask, why isn’t this governor or other governors condemning the content of these materials that are being introduced to the children? They are assuming authority over the children that has never ever been given to them. The state has no children. This is criminal!

