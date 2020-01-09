Frosty Wooldridge

Our national leaders tell us the truth, nothing but the truth, so help them God! As you look around America, you see U.S. Senators pontificating about our country—the one they serve with such integrity for decades of their careers in Congress. Of course, they prove themselves honorable and proper. U.S. House of Representatives members speak to the people with integrity and honor.

Those assumptions, of course, illustrate our stupidities for re-electing them decade after decade to lead our country. Notice many of them chalked up over 30 years in Washington DC. Notice, too, where they have flushed our country—down the toilet faster than a bullet train flies through a tunnel.

In 2008, Barack Obama said, “I have campaigned in all 57 states.” Finally admitting his Muslim faith “after” entering the White House as a “Christian”, he referred to the 57 Islamic states. Interestingly enough, he spent millions then and millions today to keep his life history, education and actual birth records sealed away from the American People. When historians finally expose him, wow, what a story for us to gag upon.

House Majority leader Nancy Pelosi, 78 years old with onset dementia said in 2006, “You don’t need God anymore; you have us Democrats.” Thanks, Nancy, for your astute understanding of our religious preferences in America as you work for wide-open borders for terrorists, murderers and drug cartels from Mexico. Where do you cash your U.S. salary check? In Banco de Mexico?

House member Sheila Jackson, not one of the brightest bulbs in the array, said in 2016, “Homicide is the leading cause of murder.” Thanks, Sheila, for your grippingly astute observation.

Another House member, Hank Johnson from Georgia sat in a House committee meeting and told the members that if too many people were placed on a base in Guam that the island would tip over and capsize into the oceans. (It’s on video tape April 1, 2012 in the House of Representatives) The question might be asked, “Did you pass 6th grade geography or are you just plain too stupid to learn anything?”

The comical Joe Biden, always second fiddle, in 2015 said, “No ordinary American cares about Constitutional rights.” I’m an ordinary American and I’ve read the Bill of Rights, Declaration of Independence and the Constitution. I care about every single paragraph of those documents because they allow me to expose a phony SOB that you’ve been in public office for 40 years.

And Senator Liz Warren said, “Having an abortion is no different than having one’s tonsils removed.” Let’s see—a human baby being killed by its mother versus having inflamed tonsils taken out to save your life…oh, that’s rich Liz. And you want to be president?

And the latest joke in DC, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who has never read any founding document for our nation, said in 2018, “Owning guns is not a right. If it were a right, it would be in the Constitution.” The question I ask, “How did someone as stupid as a third-rate bartender become a member of Congress?” There should be a minimum IQ of at least 100 to serve. How far below that mark do you think she hits?

And, in 1998, Hillary Clinton said of her sexual predator husband Bill Clinton, who molested over 42 women who charged him with rape or molestation, Hillary said, “Bill is the greatest husband and father I know. No one is more faithful, true and honest than him.” Of course, we all know that Web Hubbell is Chelsea’s biological father because she looks exactly like him. Hillary, you’re not so honest with any of us.

And the Mother Superior of stupid herself, Nancy Pelosi, in March 2010, said, “We have to pass Obama’s Healthcare Bill to see what’s in it.” As one doctor said, “That is also the perfective definition of a stool sample.”

Same Rayburn, Speaker of the House, once noted after Senator Teddy Kennedy was caught on camera having sex on the deck of his yacht with one of his aides, “Ah see that the good Senatuh from the great State of Massutwoshits has changed his position on off-shore drilling.”

And, one of the most brilliantly illiterate House Members, largemouth bass Maxine Waters, in 2017, said, “My fear be that if North Korea nukes us, well, then, dat Trump, he gonna’ get us into a war, yup.” When the history books write her name down, they will note that there wasn’t an IQ test yet created that could measure her tiny brain.

Finally, and it troubles me to pick on Nancy Pelosi, but she said in 2019, “You need to vote for the Democrats, otherwise the undocumented (illegal) aliens will lose their rights.” Gosh, Nancy, thanks for standing up for our citizens and our citizenhip rights fought for by every soldier since Valley Forge. You’re a real gem of a gal, lady.

As my mentor Mark Twain said, “Suppose you were an idiot and suppose you were a member of Congress…ah, but I repeat myself.”

God help us through 2020 with that group of…ah but I repeat myself… in Washington DC.

© 2020 Frosty Wooldridge – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Frosty: frostyw@juno.com