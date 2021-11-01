By Frosty Wooldridge

November 1, 2021

In this age of political corruption, worthless Congressional Critters, our president advocating for open borders, useless wars and political pundits…humor might keep you sane. At least, if you’re laughing, you’ve got a chance to keep your sanity. Otherwise, you’d be reduced to balling your eyes out daily. In a word, what’s going on in America is simply: nuts!

Okay, yes, I write serious commentaries twice a week. My latest book causes distress if not depression because it’s not a happy look at your children’s future as to what’s happening to our country in and around 2050. Yes, we can change that negative eventuality for America if we heed the contents and change course. And yes, I’m still offering free E-book copies to every American. I’ve already sent out over 10,000 copies to you who asked for the book. If more Americans understand our dilemma, we might stand a chance to start a national discussion-debate on what kind of a civilization we are bequeathing to our children. If we remain on our present course, we’re headed over a demographic-resources cliff.

At the same time, I am a good-hearted, humorous guy who loves to laugh, tell jokes and I love to tell heartwarming stories that inspire. If you’ll visit this website of the Colorado Serenity Magazine, you’ll see a heartwarming story about adventure, the loss of my dad when I was a teen, and what I did about it. Visit: www.coloradoserenity.com and look up “Grief is Circular: On the Long Ride” by Frosty Wooldridge on page 44. It’ll pop up on the front page. I think you will enjoy the story of hope after grief and loss of a parent. You might write the publisher Doug Kinzy to tell him how much you liked it: doug@coloradoserenity.com

At the same time, I’m inviting you to visit Foxnews.com and tap into a 15-minute FUNNY opening by Greg Gutfeld. It’s titled: Biden’s presidency so far! You’re going to laugh your head off! It’s THAT funny!

Gutfeld holds the newest, largest audience in the nation as to political satire. He talks about Biden’s dementia. He hits you square in the jaw with the fiasco in Afghanistan. He calls Critical Race Theory what it is: pure and simply…stupid and inane…highly racist in content and downright dangerous to our country if pursued in academia. He mocks stupid senators and House members. Maxine Waters doesn’t stand a chance against him. He’s got an open season verbal doe permit on Nancy Pelosi.

His guests include a funny blond named Kat Timpf. Big wrestler Tyrus makes uncommon and penetrating comments throughout the show. He brings on Judge Jeanine Pirro. He said, “She drove all the way from New York.” Then, he showed a car careening off the road into several containers and wiped out in the parking lot. The audience went wild!

In Nashville on Tuesday, he introduced Larry Gatlin of the Gatlin Brothers as the Wild Bunch in the 1970’s, but now the brothers are all in their 70’s. Today, they cut their coke with Lipitor. They replaced orgies with orthopedics…and today, California Dreaming is a guy sleeping on your front porch while puking his guts out. There’s over 100,000 homeless in California’s streets.

“Remember when we were told that ‘adults’ were taking back the White House?” said Gutfeld. “Instead, we got the Creature from the Black Lagoon.” He showed a picture that resembled the Creature and Biden looking pretty much the same.

But more than the humor, Gutfeld painfully exposes the failures of 545 Congressional Critters who create crisis after crisis after crisis. They solve little. Right now, they’re on the road to causing our country to suffer default. Will they correct our financial ship? If they do, they will create another crisis in the months ahead.

As to humor, I loved George Carlin. Same with Robin Williams. Larry the Cable guy doubles me over with laughter. Lewis Black kills me. The late John Pinette caused me a sore face from laughing so hard. Jeff Foxworthy with that skit on his “colonoscopy” caused me to laugh until I cried. Check it out on YouTube. You’re in for a heck of an uproarious laugh.

In reality, nothing happening at the national level today can be described as “funny, humorous or comical.” We continue hearing lies, excuses, and justifications. I mean, come on…that exit from Afghanistan equated to pure stupidity and incompetence. Our own president invited the invasion of our borders that has left us with the loss of our sovereign nation. And, we’re about to take care of 100,000 Afghanistan refugees with our tax dollars with God knows how many dedicated Jihadists among them. I wonder how the mainstream media will spin the next 9/11-type attack caused by those refugees. It could be big, or it might be one of us gets our heads cut off walking down the streets of Philadelphia or Detroit. It’s already happened multiple times in London, Montreal, Paris, NYC and the list grows. At the same time, we’ve got millions of Americans subsisting in food kitchens, soup lines, food pantries, tents in the streets, Chicago as a war zone with so many killings, and dozens of other anomalies Congress and this president refuse to solve.

I have to tune into men like Gutfeld because I fear that I’m losing my mind as to what’s happening in Washington DC. Do you feel the same?

Is anyone in America thinking about these questions? Are we not galloping into America’s twilight years?

