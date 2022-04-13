By Bradlee Dean

April 13, 2022

“Once a government is committed to the principle of silencing the voice of opposition, it has only one way to go, and that is down the path of increasingly repressive measures, until it becomes a source of terror to all its citizens and creates a country where everyone lives in fear.” -President Harry Truman, Special Message to the Congress on the Internal Security of the United States, August 8, 1950

Recently the unconstitutional agency known as Homeland Security (Psalm 94:20) posted a warning about the rising concern of what and who may be a threat to our homeland.

It seems that, and according to the Homeland Security, law-abiding Americans are the responsible party when it comes to those who may be a threat to the homeland (Isaiah 5:20).

It’s not the Muslims, mind you, that the mainstream media has been highlighting as the responsible party for the attacks on September 11, 2001, and this for over 18 years.

Again, and according to Homeland Security, potential terrorists fall to that of the American people who hold to the Word of God and the U.S. Constitution!

[Rumble Video]

© 2022 Bradlee Dean – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Bradlee Dean: Bradlee@SonsOfLibertyRadio.com