At 80 years of age, suffering from onset dementia, and one of the richest House of Representative members, Nancy Pelosi’s ‘forever career’ in Washington DC spans three decades beyond comprehension. Her wealth surpasses $124 million dollars. Her power to impeach any president she wishes extends beyond understanding. She continues as one of the most corrupt members of the U.S. House of Representatives.

She stands as one of the single greatest mandates for “Term Limits.” She’s too old, stumbles through the day and possesses no understanding of what’s happening in the streets, towns and cities of America.

On weekends, she enjoys a private military jet flying her back to her mansion in California on your dime, but it’s not a ‘dime’; it’s millions of dollars over the decades to serve her ‘highness’ in the manner to which she is accustomed.

Her support of the Iraq and Afghanistan Wars for 19 years, while accomplishing nothing, has made her a fortune with insider trading on defense contracts that keep the money accruing in her bank accounts. Steve Croft of “60 Minutes” caught her in a lie many years ago as to her insider trading on defense contracts. She dismissed him and “60 Minutes” didn’t pursue her skullduggery. She lives in mansions while her 70,000 homeless constituents in California live in tents on the streets of San Francisco and Los Angeles.

While our borders remain open to drug cartels dispensing their deadly products to our young, she sips tea with world leaders. While she makes certain our main law, US Code 8, Section 1324, which calls for a $2,000.00 fine and up to five years in prison for each illegal alien hired, housed or transported—she accepts any and all ‘gifts’ to make sure the Yale Report of 2018 of 23 to 25 million illegal aliens living and working within the United States—will not be deported. She supported DACA which is unconstitutional. She makes sure the American taxpayer pays for all those migrants as to education, EBT cards, Section 8 Housing, medical care and maternity care—all on your wallet.

In her in excess of three decades in Congress, she has never advanced a bill to stop the average of 300,000 ‘anchor babies’ annually from tapping into your wallet to pay for all those babies birthed on our shores by pregnant illegal migrant women. Can you imagine how much into the hundreds of billions of dollars it has cost you over the past three decades?

She supported shifting our entire manufacturing base over to China which we now owe in excess of $1.5 trillion. We lose trillions of dollars in ‘free trade’ that is in reality, ‘unfair trade’ that benefits the Chinese, Indians, Mexicans and every other country, but America and our people.

Her children serve on the board of directors of major oil companies and the like for enormous amounts of money that they never earned or were qualified: but mommy’s name carries a lot of weight.

At a news conference where she spoke to Mexican illegal migrants who had jumped our borders, she said, “These are our future Americans.” All the while, she welcomes illegal aliens numbering over 4,000,000 into her state of California. She gifts them K-12, free college tuition, affirmative action jobs, helps them maintain their drug distribution networks, aids MS 13 and generally allows them to destroy all educational excellence for legal children of American parents in California. At the same time, those illegals send $120 billion annually in cash transfers back to their countries. Thus, bleeding America of much needed financial strength.

What confounds the life out of me: why do the people of her district keep voting her into office? Answer: they vote for the ones that give them the most freebees. It’s called legal graft, legal aid, legal welfare, legal anything that keeps her in power.

She supported the Mueller Report that possessed no foundation of guilt in President Trump. She wasted millions of dollars and ran that drama out for two years when it should have been finished in three months. She brought impeachment against Trump when she knew he would never be convicted. She’s given us a $25 trillion national debt with no way to pay for it until our economic system simply collapses.

Beyond her working with other con-artists in Congress, while manipulating our system and eyeball deep in corruption, I’ve only scratched the surface with this report.

We need a president, Senate Majority leader and enough Americans to demand “Term Limits” for all members of Congress. Maximum of 10 years, period. They serve long enough to make experienced decisions and bring creative solutions, but short enough to stop the long-term corruption now deeply imbedded in Congress.

How do we get rid of dead weight House and Senate members like Maxine Waters (D-CA) who has done nothing to further America in her ‘forever’ corrupt career as a politician? That includes John Lewis (D-GA); Hank Johnson (D-GA), Charles Schumer (D-NY), Sheila Jackson (D-CA) and dozens of other dead weight republicans and democrats siphoning off the American taxpayer.

What have you done as a registered voter to bring about “Term Limits” to our U.S. Congress? Do you possess any other ideas on how to bring integrity to our elected officials?

