The out-of-control homeless disaster in California is daily news. No available affordable housing. If you think this won’t come to your state, read on.

I was born and raised in California and didn’t leave the state until I married my late husband who was military. My beautiful state is now in ruins and the people who live there have no one to blame but themselves. (Except Californians who have been fighting the insanity out there for decades now.)

A member of my family can barely make ends meet because her apartment rent is so high. Not because she lives in a swanky joint, quite the contrary. She lives in a crappy crime/drug infested city about 40 miles east of San Francisco.

Apartment complex owners know they can get twice what a place is worth just because of the housing shortage. People are trapped. They have to work.

People who work in Silicon Valley making very good money live in their cars and RVs; they wash up each morning at local parks or gas stations. That’s a fact. Currently about 10,000 of them.

Last summer LA county started cracking down on homeless living in their cars and RVs and parking in residential areas because they feel safe there. About 16,000 of them. Residents don’t want them parked in front of their house.

What’s causing such a shortage? Well, greed for one thing. A one-bedroom 500 sq. ft apartment in Grass Valley, also east of SF and a ‘tolerable’ commute: $2,200.00 per month and no vacancy signs everywhere.

A one-bedroom apartment near Silicon Valley (San Jose, Santa Clara area) runs $2,600 per month in bad parts of town. And, unless you’ve got $300k or more, forget a single-family house. A shack in Silicon Valley and even on the other side of the bay will run an easy half million.

The second reason is availability of houses, apartments, condos, townhouses, duplexes – in the lower dollar range. Consider this. California has approximately 3.7 MILLION illegal aliens being protected as if they were gods out in California. I suspect the number is higher but we’ll use that one here.

Michigan Stadium is the home of the NCAA Wolverines. It seats 107,601 fans. Do you know what 3.7 million adults and children looks like? Imagine 34 ½ Michigan Stadiums side by side packed with people.

Let’s also say that about 40% are adult illegal aliens who rent; single or with kids. How many houses and apartments are occupied by people who have NO right to be on U.S. soil? About 400,000 or so units. Housing in all forms that are desperately needed by U.S. citizens, natural born or who became citizens legally.

10,000 people living in cars and RVs in the Silicon Valley. At least 16,000 living in cars and RVs in LA county. No available lower-income housing because illegal aliens have them.

From my column, April 30, 2010. It will sicken you. Just one example: Should officials of the FDIC be prosecuted? April 19, 2005

“The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation is encouraging banks to sign up illegal aliens in the banking system, calling the growth of the market “a compelling incentive for U.S. banks to enter this largely untapped market.” And the FDIC program demonstrates that unbanked Latin American immigrants can be brought into the financial mainstream.

“But there are clear laws on the books for the integrity of the immigration system. United States criminal code, “It is a crime punishable by 10 years in jail for aiding and abetting someone in this country illegally for commercial gain.” And the Bank Secrecy Act of 1972 makes it clear banks must know their customer, and any illegal activity must be reported to the government.”

If you drive down Highway 5 or 99 in California throughout the ag belt, you see nothing but signs about how desperate farmers are for water. Droughts are a terrible, terrible thing out there. That’s why a desalination plant was built and is now running in Carlsbad, California; I have been there twice now.

How much water do 3.7 MILLION illegals use every day for showers, baths, cooking, laundry, washing cars and watering lawns? Millions and millions of gallons a day. By people who have NO right to be on US soil.

So, two of California’s biggest resources – housing and water – are being depleted by illegal aliens – many are protected criminals of violent crimes. Yes, make no mistake about it. Out in California illegals in gangs and perpetrators of violent crimes ARE protected while her citizens suffer.

Gov. Newsom, state reps and senators in that legislature who have voted to protect illegals as well as mayors are ALL in violation of federal immigrations laws. 8 U.S. Code § 1324a. Unlawful employment of aliens

The Law Against Hiring or Harboring Illegal Aliens

“A person (including a group of persons, business, organization or local government) commits a federal felony when he:

assists an alien whom he should reasonably know is illegally in the U.S. or who lacks employment authorization, by transporting, sheltering, or assisting him to obtain employment, encourages that alien to remain in the U.S., by referring him to an employer, by acting as employer or agent for an employer in any way, or knowingly assists illegal aliens due to personal convictions penalties upon conviction include criminal fines, imprisonment, and forfeiture of vehicles and real property used to commit the crime.

“It is unlawful to hire an alien, to recruit an alien, or to refer an alien for a fee, knowing the alien is unauthorized to work in the United States.1 It is equally unlawful to continue to employ an alien knowing that the alien is unauthorized to work.2

The latest from that pack of jackals out there is this outrage. In October 2019, Newsom signed into “law” a bill that will recruit and hire ILLEGAL aliens on state boards and commissions and get paid. You read that right. It’s not bad enough California gives ILLEGAL aliens driver’s licenses, now they are hiring them.

Californians are suffering because of the INSANE “laws” being passed by their socialist/communist state legislature. Signed by their liberal governors and yet the people of California continue to vote the same POS back into office every two years. As the illegal population grows and they vote, it will only get worse. Their legal relatives will continue voting in the same incumbents who are protecting them.

“If anyone’s going to be deported, it’s going to be you! … Get out! We are the future. You’re old and tired. Go on. We have beaten you – leave like beaten rats. You old white people, it is your duty to die. Right now, we’re already controlling those elections, whether it’s by violence or nonviolence. Through love of having children we’re going to take over.” Augustin Cebada, information minister of Brown Berets, militant para-military soldiers of Aztlan shouting at U.S. citizens at an Independence Day rally in Los Angeles.

Let’s say you are someone of Mexican or South American ancestry but your family came here legally, became citizens and along came you. Now YOU can’t find affordable housing because illegals from Mexico or South America occupy them. Next thing you know, an illegal will get hired and you’ll be fired. How do you feel about that? Think it can’t happen? Think again.

You’re someone of Mexican or South American ancestry who owns a farm growing our food. Been in the family a hundred years. Your family came to California legally. You don’t have enough water during droughts for crops but 3.7 MILLION ILLEGALS are sucking it down every day. Do you think that’s fair?

Perhaps when California finally implodes, legal voters out there, regardless of race or ethnicity, who support protecting illegals will finally realize THEY brought this on themselves.

Art Torres, California Democratic Party chairman, at the Latino Summit Response to Prop 187 at U.C. Riverside (Jan. 14, 1995): “Power is not given to you, you have to take it! People say to me when I was on the Senate floor, when I was in the Senate, why do you fight so hard for affirmative action programs. And I tell my white colleagues: because you’re gonna need them. Remember, 187 is the last gasp of white America.”

What all this has done is make a mockery of citizenship and is breeding lawlessness. And, don’t tell me we can’t deport tens of millions of illegals. BULL. Going on six years I have done all I can in shouting about the most comprehensive anti-illegals bill ever written, only to be ignored by Congress, my US Senators and House member. A bill that should have been passed during Trump’s first 17 months before Demorats allegedly took control of the House.

That bill would self-deport tens of millions of illegals and the rest can be rounded by up (find them through school records as their kids are cheating American children by depleting education resources) the same as Eisenhower did: How Eisenhower solved illegal border crossings from Mexico

“Fifty-three years ago, when newly elected Dwight Eisenhower moved into the White House, America’s southern frontier was as porous as a spaghetti sieve. As many as 3 million illegal migrants had walked and waded northward over a period of several years for jobs in California, Arizona, Texas, and points beyond.

“President Eisenhower cut off this illegal traffic. He did it quickly and decisively with only 1,075 United States Border Patrol agents – less than one-tenth of today’s force. The operation is still highly praised among veterans of the Border Patrol.”

Here in Texas the BIG lie called anchor babies – they cannot get a birth certificate; see my column. You should read it.

Harry Reid’s jaw-dropping flashback video: ‘No sane country’ would allow anchor babies or reward illegals, August 22, 2015

“In a speech before Congress in 1993 and uncovered by conservative web site The Right Scoop, Sen. Harry Reid blasted the fact that illegal aliens were given “rewards” for having babies in the United States. Heck, he even used the dreaded term “illegal alien.”

“If making it easy to be an illegal alien isn’t enough, how about offering a reward for being an illegal immigrant?” Reid asked. “No sane country would do that, right?” Reid then slammed the fact that children of illegals are rewarded “with U.S. citizenship” and given social services in this country. The Nevada senator asked, with that information, “Is it any wonder that two-thirds of the babies born at taxpayer expense in county-run hospitals in Los Angeles are born to illegal alien mothers?” Wonder if anyone on the left is going to call him a racist.” The video is at the link above. Why haven’t see seen it on FOX News?”

Dirty Harry is now retired with a fat congressional retirement package. As we all know, Reid changed his tune and became a champion for illegals.

California is getting away with violating federal immigration laws while the Department of Justice under Bill Barr does NOTHING. So-called sanctuary cities and states (no such thing) are simply ignoring US immigration laws because the Department of Justice has done NOTHING to stop it.

Mayors, state legislators and governors are NOT above the law. I urge you to do what I did: Send a SNAIL mail letter to Barr with a copy to Trump at the White House. Trump can use his Twitter thing to get this out to tens of millions of Americans.

In my short letter I politely ask Barr when the Department of Justice is going to start prosecuting these renegade mayors, state legislators and governors for willfully protecting illegal aliens and now, in the State of California, hiring them for state boards and commissions.

Please feel free to cut and paste from this column for your letter. Come on. How long does it take to write a short letter? You type one in email. The difference though is huge. A million pieces of paper on Barr and Trump’s desks will send a loud message. Emails get you a canned response and likely neither one of the two will ever see yours.

You might also make this go viral and a must do now in your state. A template letter from the People of Oregon – read it and act now:

A​.​G. Barr, We The People Demand Criminal Charges Against Oregon’s Sanctuary Government! – “Which is exactly why we need you, AG Barr, to drop the proverbial judicial hammer on Oregon’s sanctuary government.”

Gavin Newsom’s ratings as governor are in the toilet. 19 states allow recall of all elected public officials from city council to the governor’s mansion. There is a huge effort underway right now to recall Newsom. I printed out the recall signature form and instructions and sent half a dozen copies to my sister and her husband out in California. Be sure you spread the word far and wide.

Oregon’s governor, Kate Brown is another morally bankrupt nitwit. Republicans started a recall drive out there last year. Tragically for the people of Oregon, they did not collect enough signatures

Oregon is one of the most extreme ‘sanctuary’ states in the Union protecting murderers, rapists and criminals of all sorts. Too bad not enough signatures were collected so now the people of Oregon are targeting the Attorney General of the United States to do his job.

Spread the word. Curing the cancer will not get done if we the people don’t start prioritizing our time and efforts. If we do nothing, nothing will get done. It takes an army on the ground. Will you be a warrior or watcher?

