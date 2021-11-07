By Roger Anghis

When it comes to medical mandates that is somewhere, where the United States has never ventured. Even during Mumps, Measles, and Polio outbreaks, our permission had to be given to get those vaccines. I only got the Polio shot about 1956-57. I had Measles and Mumps so I was never given the vaccine. For some odd reason, we don’t have those freedoms today. Actually, we do, we simply don’t exercise them.

What baffles me is the medical industry today seems to ignore proven methods to fight against COVID 19. Some governors, who are not doctors, have written Executive Orders not allowing hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and ivermectin to fight COVID 19 in the early stages. I don’t understand when in a free nation what has proven to be effective against a disease is not allowed to be used to save people’s lives. There is abundant evidence that hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and ivermectin will cure COVID-19 if simple protocols are followed, making dangerous, rushed vaccines unnecessary. Moreover, any vaccination could be deadly so why are children forced to have them when they are almost totally without risk of COVID.

The abundant positive evidence in the treatment of COVID-19 with HCQ and ivermectin is thrilling, truthful, and troubling. It’s troubling because many federal officials refuse to admit it, resulting in needless deaths.

On March 23, 2020, Dr. Vladimir Zelenko reported he had treated about 500 Coronavirus patients with HCQ and had an astonishing 100% success rate. “Since last Thursday, my team has treated approximately 350 patients in Kiryas Joel [Orange County, NY] and another 150 patients in other areas of New York with the above regimen. Of this group and the information provided to me by affiliated medical teams, we have had ZERO deaths, ZERO hospitalizations, and ZERO intubations. In addition, I have not heard of any negative side effects other than approximately 10% of patients with temporary nausea and diarrhea.”[1]

We are seeing an attempt by the Democrat Communists to take full control of America. It will not happen as I believe that God is not done with America. Many of the modern prophets are declaring the same thing. As far as the fake president thinking he has the right to require every person in America be vaccinated against a virus that has a 99.98% survival rate in insanity. Hitler did experiment on the Jews during World War II and out of that, we have the Nurenberg Code that states that we have to give informed consent to anything put in our bodies: The voluntary consent of the human subject is absolutely essential. This means that the person involved should have legal capacity to give consent; should be situated as to be able to exercise free power of choice, without the intervention of any element of force, fraud, deceit, duress, over-reaching, or other ulterior forms of constraint or coercion, and should have sufficient knowledge and comprehension of the elements of the subject matter involved as to enable him to make an understanding and enlightened decision. This latter element requires that before the acceptance of an affirmative decision by the experimental subject there should be made known to him the nature, duration, and purpose of the experiment; the method and means by which it is to be conducted; all inconveniences and hazards reasonably to be expected; and the effects upon his health or person which may possibly come from his participation in the experiment.

The duty and responsibility for ascertaining the quality of the consent rests upon each individual who initiates, directs, or engages in the experiment. It is a personal duty and responsibility which may not be delegated to another with impunity.[2]

Item 6 of the Nuremberg Code state: The degree of risk to be taken should never exceed that determined by the humanitarian importance of the problem to be solved by the experiment.[3] This ‘vaccine’ follows none of these rules. None! As stated previously this is gene therapy, not a vaccine. It has been issued under Emergency Use Authorization and therefore cannot be mandated by anyone. They say that one of the vaccines had been FDA approved but that vaccine is NOT available in the US and, from the research, I’ve been able to do only one ingredient in that vaccine has FDA approval. They are lying to us. I suggest that you follow the money: Early last year, when several global vaccine manufacturers were taking government subsidies and vowing to forgo profits on any vaccine developed, Pfizer famously did neither. (Moderna took some cash but also said it would profit; Pfizer also has pledged to donate doses and not profit on sales to developing countries.)

Now we’re starting to get an idea of just how big those profits will be. According to the Associated Press, Pfizer has told shareholders that it anticipates receiving about $33.5 billion in revenue this year from its COVID-19 vaccine, and earning a pre‐​tax adjusted profit margin in the “high 20s” from those sales. Boosters, per a quoted expert, would bring in about $26 billion more (for both Pfizer and BioNTech, which split the proceeds) if they’re eventually approved for all Americans. This translates to about $9 billion in Pfizer profits this year (vaccines plus boosters), and maybe as much as $20 billion next year (about $7 billion for just boosters plus billions more for initial vaccine treatments). BioNTech, meanwhile, reported €3.9 billion (about $4.5 billion) in profits for the first half of 2021, and forecasts even higher sales for the next year.[4]

Covid-19 vaccines have created at least nine new billionaires after shares in companies producing the shots soared.

Topping the list of new billionaires are Moderna (MRNA) CEO Stéphane Bancel and Ugur Sahin, the CEO of BioNTech (BNTX), which has produced a vaccine with Pfizer (PFE). Both CEOs are now worth around $4 billion, according to an analysis by the People’s Vaccine Alliance, a campaign group that includes Oxfam, UNAIDS, Global Justice Now, and Amnesty International.

Senior executives from China’s CanSino Biologics and early investors in Moderna have also become billionaires on paper as shares skyrocketed, partly in expectation of profits earned from Covid vaccines, which also bode well for the companies’ future prospects. The analysis was compiled using data from the Forbes Rich List.[5] Now you see why the push for the vaccine is so hard. It seems most of Congress has been funded by Big Pharma: Seventy-two senators and 302 members of the House of Representatives cashed a check from the pharmaceutical industry ahead of the 2020 election — representing more than two-thirds of Congress, according to a new STAT analysis of records for the full election cycle.

Pfizer’s political action committee alone contributed to 228 lawmakers. Amgen’s PAC donated to 218, meaning that each company helped to fund the campaigns of nearly half the lawmakers on Capitol Hill. Overall, the sector donated $14 million.

The breadth of the spending highlights the drug industry’s continued clout in Washington. Even after years of criticism from Congress and the White House over high prices, it remains routine for the elected officials who regulate the health care industry to accept six-figure sums.[6] Now you know why there is very little pushback by Congress concerning these so-called vaccines. Remember a new vaccine is pulled if over 50 people die from the vaccine. This has killed over 100,000 worldwide and they are still pushing it. You have to know that something is afoot at the Circle K with numbers like that.

A book could be written about the under-the-table deals, bribery, and other downright skullduggery that is happening within our political arena. The truth will come out. It always does. Both parties are involved. Our justice system is involved. It will take God to clean it up and I think he is going to do just that. Real soon.

Stay informed to stay alive!

