By Wylie Marshall

May 29, 2022

Have you ever wondered about this? How did Christ fulfill the Law? I used to wonder about that a lot! If He did not come to abolish the law, then how did He fulfill the Law? Mat 5:17 Do not think that I have come to abolish the Law or the Prophets; I did not come to abolish, but to fulfill. There are an awful lot of people that think that the Law has been done away with,or that it no longer needs to be kept. When the Law was given to the Israelites from the top of Mt. Sinai, right after the children of Israel had come out of Egypt and passed through the Red Sea, they were given the Ten Commandments by God Himself, from His very mouth. It was a very cut and dried Law with a lot of “thou shall not do this,” and “thou shall do this” in it, and was very easy to understand. It was in-your-face and to the point!

When Christ came, He made it very clear that nothing about the Law would be changed. Mat 5:18 For truly I say to you, until the heaven and the earth shall pass away, one jot or one tittle shall in no way pass from the Law until everything has been fulfilled. And Christ made it very clear Mat 5:19 Therefore, whoever shall break one of these least commandments, and shall teach men so, shall be called least in the kingdom of heaven; but whoever shall practice and teach them, this one shall be called great in the kingdom of heaven. But then Christ makes a statement that I know is a puzzlement to many people. Mat 5:20 For I say to you, unless your righteousness shall exceed the righteousness of the scribes and Pharisees, there is no way that you shall enter into the kingdom of heaven. What could this statement mean? The Scribes and Pharisees were the most zealous of all the people in Jerusalem in Christ’s day. They were the ones that set the bar for keeping the commandments. They were so zealous about keeping the Ten Commandments, that they had written an entire book on how to keep the Ten Commandments. Their rule book had hundreds of rules on how to keep the Ten Commandments. Judah had been taken into captivity by Nebuchadnezzar, King of Babylon, and after seventy years had been allowed to return to their homeland and rebuild the temple. By the time of Christ, the Rabbis, the Chief Priest, the Sadducees, the Pharisees and the scribes had developed these rules on how to keep God’s commandments. There was no way they were going into captivity again for breaking God’s Law! The problem wasthese rules were a terrible burden on the people.Their rule book became the LAW! But I digress.

Let us get back to how Christ fulfilled the Ten Commandments without abolishing them. As I said before, the Ten Commandments to the carnal mind were very cut and dried. You don’t do this, and you do that! And that is how you keep them. In other words, You shall have no other gods before Me. You shall not make for yourself any graven image or any likeness of anything that is in the heavens above, or that is in the earth beneath, or that is in the waters under the earth. And so on and so forth…. Just do this, don’t do that!

Then Christ came and died for our sins, and some thought that He did everything for us and there was no need to keep those pesky Laws anymore! But that is not what Christ said! He said he did not come to abolish, but to fulfill, so what does fulfill mean? I can tell you that it does not mean that you don’t need to keep them anymore! It means that He came to magnify the Law! Yes, magnify! OK, what does magnify mean? Well, normally if you magnify something, you make it bigger, right? Well, that is exactly what Christ did. He made the Ten Commandments bigger, and explains it for you. Mat 5:21 You have heard that it was said to those in ancient times, ‘You shall not commit murder; but whoever commits murder shall be subject to judgment.’Yes, those who commit murder shall be subject to judgment. But Christ takes it a step further and magnifies it to include even being angry without cause!! Mat 5:22 But I say to you, everyone who is angry with his brother without cause shall be subject to judgment. Now you have heard it said, ‘Whoever shall say to his brother, “Raca,” shall be subject to the judgment of the council.’ But I say to you, whoever shall say, ‘You fool,’ shall be subject to the fire of Gehenna. (Not to get off the subject, but the “fire of Gehenna” represents the Lake of Fire in Revelations 20:10. Gehenna was a Dump outside of Jerusalem where refuge was burned, even the dead bodies of the criminals.) So, Christ magnified the commandment of “Thou Shall not commit murder” to include being angry without cause.

How about the sin of Lust? Mat 5:27 You have heard that it was said to those in ancient times, ‘You shall not commit adultery.’ That is very cut and dried is it not? As long as you don’t go near someone else’s husband or wife, you would be safe on that commandment wouldn’t you? Well, that has been magnified too! Now if you even look upon a woman to lust after her, you have committed adultery with her in your heart! Mat 5:28 But I say to you, everyone who looks upon a woman to lust after her has already committed adultery with her in his heart.

So, now you can see how Christ fulfilled the Law. He magnified the Law and brought the spiritual side into view to show us that our thoughts are just as important as what we physically do.We are to control our thoughts, as well as what we do physically, as I described in my article “WHAT ARE YOU THINKING?”

What is our mission here in this life? Why has God gone to the trouble to have everything we need to know written down for us? We really do have a great guide to take us from this life to the next. But there are specific things we are required to learn in this life if we are to make it to the next life! 1 Jn 3:2 Beloved, now we are the children of God, and it has not yet been revealed what we shall be; but we know that when He is manifested, we shall be like Him, because we shall see Him exactly as He is. Now we know that no man can look on the face of God and live. Exo 33:20 And He said, “You cannot see My face, for no man can see Me and live.” So, there will definitely be some changes in us to be able to see Him as He is!How are those changes going to be made and when? That is a tall order for one article! So, let’s take it in small steps. First, God created us as physical beings, but he does not intend for us to remain as such. We are to become Spirit beings, just as God is a Spirit being. For this knowledge we need to look into the book of Revelation. Rev 2:11 The one who has an ear, let him hear what the Spirit says to the churches. The one who overcomes shall not be hurt of the second death. Rev 20:6 Blessed and holy is the one who has part in the first resurrection; over these the second death has no power. But they shall be priests of God and of Christ, and shall reign with Him a thousand years.

This is where “Christianity” jumps the tracks and loses their relative bearings. They get caught up in raptures and the immortal soul and going directly to heaven when you die and all sorts of things that the Bible just does not teach, and because they have not been weaned from the milk and drawn from the breasts (keeping the Ten Commandments), they just cannot understand what it is that God is telling them to do. Therefore, there are thousands of different religions and denominations out there all believing that they are right,but they are in total confusion!

The first resurrection will happen at Christ’s return and is for those that God has called out of the world (BABYLON), and taught, Joh 6:44 No one can come to Me unless the Father, Who sent Me, draws him; and I will raise him up at the last day.

Joh 6:45 It is written in the prophets, ‘And they shall all be taught by God.’ Therefore, everyone who has heard from the Father, and has learned, comes to Me.

God has and is training a priesthood of individuals in this era to reign with Jesus Christ as Kings and Priest during the millennium.These are individuals that have heard the call of God the Father and have responded, putting aside their stubbornness and pride and turned aside from what they have been incorrectly taught all of their lives. In many of those cases, it has caused the loss of mates, of jobs, and of friendships, not because God’s truth is hard or burdensome, 1Jn 5:3 For this is the love of God: that we keep His commandments; and His commandments are not burdensome; but, because it goes against Satan’s world. Satan’s world is completely opposite of God’s truth, but Satan is the god of this world at the present time! 2Co 4:4 In whom the god of this age has blinded the minds of those who do not believe, lest the light of the gospel of the glory of Christ, Who is the image of God, should shine unto them.

This world is Satan’s design, whether you want to believe that or not. Why would God tell us to come out of her? Rev 18:4 And I heard another voice from heaven, saying, “Come out of her, My people, so that you do not take part in her sins, and that you do not receive of her plagues,

When one accepts God’s calling, the first thing they find out is that it requires that they do not work on God’s Sabbath day. Many have jobs that require that they work on Saturday. When they tell their boss that they can no longer work on Saturday, they lose their job!

Some are called and their mates are not called at the same time. This can cause quite a problem, even if they have not been going to any church and have not been particularly religious. It just goes against the grain for one mate to all of a sudden start attending Sabbath services every Sabbath!

You also lose your friends! You no longer have the same things in common with life long friends that you went out drinking and partying with on Friday night and played golf with on Saturday! God’s Sabbath begins at sunset on Friday and ends at sunset on Saturday. So, a lot of activities you enjoyed with lifelong friends is out the window! And not all of the activities are wrong, they just happen on God’s Sabbath Day. The Day God says to worship Him, and keep Holy!Of course, the true friends will be there and support your decisions and plan for activities on other days, but many will disappear!

In order to become that spirit being that God intends us to become, we must live by every word that proceeds out of the mouth of God. That includes His magnified Law, His statutes and His judgments. Right now, we are physical beings,who can be destroyed in the lake of fire (very mercifully I might add). It would be a very quick death! But what if we were allowed to become a spirit being without the right credentials? What if we were not true to the one true God and we were still in rebellion and lived in sin? Do you not understand that a being already exists with those credentials? God created the angels, and sin was found in one of them, and that one turned one third of the remaining angels against God.Isa 14:13 For you have said in your heart, ‘I will ascend into the heavens, I will exalt my throne above the stars of God; I will also sit upon the mount of the congregation, in the sides of the north.Isa 14:14 I will ascend above the heights of the clouds; I will be like the Most High.’ Yes, God created Satan. So, He had to find another way to create His family, He found He could not create His family by fiat! He had to make sure that He did not create another Satan! He will not allow for any of us to become a spirit being and rebel against Him as Satan did, because He does not wish for any of us to experience what Satan is going to experience for all eternity. Rev 20:10 And the Devil, who deceived them, was cast into the lake of fire and brimstone, where the beast and the false prophet had been cast; and they, Satan and the demons, shall be tormented day and night into the ages of eternity.

Now can you understand why our Loving and Merciful God tells us over and over to keep His Law His Statutes and His Judgments? He has to know who will obey Him and who will not! Those who will not, end in the Lake of Fire. Rev 20:15 And if anyone was not found written in the book of life, he was cast into the lake of fire. Those who will, will have eternal life as spirit beings in God’s Family! 1Jn 2:25 And this is the promise that He has promised us: eternal life. Jud 1:21 So that you keep yourselves in the love of God while you are personally awaiting the mercy of our Lord Jesus Christ unto eternal life.

So, what are we to be doing? We should start by weaning ourselves from the milk and drawing ourselves from the breasts. Those who are still partaking of the milk are still in the starting gate. Heb 5:13 For everyone who is partaking of milk is unskilled in the word of righteousness because he is an infant. Oh, if only they were infants! Have you seen and heard the uproar of over the abortion issue that has gotten pros and cons so stirred up? They are at each other’s throats again over the possibility that Roe vs. Wade might be overturned. The only way of that happening is if the people of this nation began turning back to God and repenting of their sins, of breaking God’s Law! How do we do that? 1Ti 6:11 But you, O man of God, flee these things, and pursue righteousness, godliness, faith, love, endurance and meekness.

Once you have weaned yourself from the milk and have been drawn from the breasts, do not turn away from what you have learned. 2Pe 2:21 For it would have been better for them not to have known the way of righteousness than, after knowing it, to turn back from the holy commandment that was delivered to them.

Yes, God Himself delivered the holy commandment to us, and what did we do with it? We discarded it to the garbage heap! Claimed it was obsolete! And that my friend is why this nation is where it is today! God gave us the very key to eternal life, and we threw it away! We let Satan deceive us out of our inheritance. Are you going to stand for that? Are you not going to fight back? Are you just going to take it on the chin and find yourself staring into the Lake of Fire? Are you really the descendants of an ameba, or were you really created by the one true God of the universe? Which are you?

Are you going to get on your knees and repent of breaking God’s holy commandment He delivered to you? Repentance means to turn around and go the other way. To stop doing what you have been doing and start living God’s way, how He says to live. Look in your bibles and see what God told us to do in Exodus 20 starting in verses one. Start living that way before it is too late. The unpardonable sin is the sin of which you have not repented! Let that sink in! The unpardonable sin is the unrepented of sin!! We need to repent of our sins every day!!! Luke 11:32 The men of Nineveh shall stand up in the judgment with this generation, and shall condemn it, because they repented at Jonah’s proclamation; and behold, a greater than Jonah is here.

Voting cannot save you; the politicians cannot save you. How has that been working for you? Nothing on this earth can save you now. The dark powers have gone too far to be turned back by man. They have a spirit being leading them! Shouldn’t you have the most powerful Spirit Beings in the universe leading you? Only God the Father and Jesus Christ can save us! Get rid of your stubborn pride and your superiority complex.

Jas 4:10 Humble yourselves before the Lord, and He will exalt you.

[BIO: Wylie Marshall graduated from the Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas in 1972 with a bachelor’s degree. He was employed for 30 years by a large Chemical Company and worked in the Engineering field as a Project Cost Estimator. After retirement in 2007, he continued to work in the Project Estimating field for several engineering companies and firms in a contracting capacity until 2015. He is a Vietnam veteran and served aboard the USS Richmond K. Turner, DLG-20 which was a “double-ended”guided missile destroyer.He is married to his wonderful wife,he loves playing music with his sons, studying history, and for the last 37 years has had a love for the study of God’s word, and has learned that God’s love is for all of mankind and is without prejudice and man must live by every word that proceeds from the mouth of God. The Old and the New Testaments are God breathed and God created man on this earth to learn of God and His ways, so that one day we could have eternal life in the family of God as spirit beings.]

© 2022 Wylie Marshall – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Wylie Marshall: sirwylecoyote@yahoo.com