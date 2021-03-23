By Cherie Zaslawsky

In the early days of the controversial China Virus “pandemic,” President Trump was asked by a typically hostile MSM reporter, “How many deaths from Covid-19 are acceptable?” Trump, uncharacteristically snookered by the damned-if-you-do, damned-if-you-don’t question, answered, “None!” Of course you can’t prevent all deaths from any naturally occurring illness.

But now let’s ask a more relevant question, since you can prevent deaths from a medical intervention if it proves deleterious, simply by ceasing to use it: How many deaths from Covid-19 vaccines should be allowed?

Let’s zero in on just a few of the people who listened to the experts and got their “safe and effective” experimental Covid vaccines.

From a headline: ”Boxing Great Marvin Hagler Dies – According to Reports He Was Struggling in ICU on Saturday After Taking Vaccine”

Kassidi Kurill, a 39-year-old mother of one from Ogden, received the vaccine due to her work as a surgical tech for several plastic surgeons. Four days after receiving the second dose of the Moderna vaccine, Kurill died.

A 28-year-old physical therapist died 2 days after being injected with an experimental Covid vaccine. Says her mother, “My 28 year old daughter took the vaccine on a Tuesday and was dead by Thursday.”

Tim Zook, 60, an x-ray technologist, proudly displayed his vaccination card right after getting his second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Two hours later, he had troubling symptoms, and four days later, hospitalized and in intensive care with massive organ failure, he died.

Florida’s Dr. Gregory Michael died of a rare blood disease after getting Pfizer’s COVID vaccine. Dr. John Spivak, an expert on blood disorders from Johns Hopkins, calls it “a medical certainty” that the vaccine caused Dr. Michael’s death.

58-Year-Old Woman Drene Keyes Died Hours After Getting First Dose of Pfizer Vaccine. A “gifted singer and grandmother of six,” Drene was unable to breathe and began vomiting within a couple hours of being vaccinated.

Norwegian Medicines Agency links 13 deaths to vaccine side effects. Those who died were frail and old. A total of 23 deaths have been reported in Norway in connection with the corona vaccination.

Four people in Utah died shortly after receiving a Covid vaccine injection.

A Nebraska man in his 40s with underlying health issues died a week after receiving the vaccine.

A 56-year-old man in Placer County died shortly after receiving a Covid vaccine.

A 41-year-old health worker in Portugal died two days after she got the Pfizer vaccine.

A 60-year-old Danish woman died from a blood clot after getting the AstraZeneca vaccine

Baseball great Hank Aaron, who proudly got his Moderna vaccine in public to encourage the Black population to do likewise, died 2 weeks later. He had tweeted: “I was proud to get the Covid vaccine earlier today at Morehouse School of Medicine. I hope you do the same!” The fact the this baseball legend died so soon after his injection sends a very different message to the community. Was his death vaccine-related? Big Pharma and its media shills say no. In this case, we may never know for sure, but I feel it’s worth a mention in this list.

As of March 5th, according to VAERS—the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System in America—there have been 1,524 deaths, 5,507 serious injuries and 390 reports of Bell’s Palsy resulting from Covid vaccines. In all, a total of 31,079 adverse Covid vaccine events have been reported to VAERS thus far. Keep in mind that this is over the course of barely three months, and by the time you read this, these numbers will undoubtedly be higher.

DRUG RECALLS DUE TO HARMFUL EFFECTS AND CASUALTIES

To put things in perspective, let’s consider just a few of the many dozens of drugs various pharmaceutical companies have had to recall once it became clear they’d done more harm than good—and especially those that resulted in deaths.

Duract (Bromfenac) Cause for recall: 4 deaths; 8 patients requiring liver transplants; 12 patients with severe liver damage

(Bromfenac) Cause for recall: 4 deaths; 8 patients requiring liver transplants; 12 patients with severe liver damage Omniflox (Temafloxacin) Cause for recall: 3 deaths; anemia & other blood cell abnormalities; kidney dysfunction (half cases requiring dialysis); anaphylaxis

(Temafloxacin) Cause for recall: 3 deaths; anemia & other blood cell abnormalities; kidney dysfunction (half cases requiring dialysis); anaphylaxis Rezulin (Troglitazone) Cause for recall: at least 90 liver failures; at least 63 deaths; 35,000 personal injury claims were filed against the manufacturer (Pfizer).

(Troglitazone) Cause for recall: at least 90 liver failures; at least 63 deaths; 35,000 personal injury claims were filed against the manufacturer (Pfizer). Darvon & Darvocet (Propoxyphene) Cause for recall: toxicity to the heart; between 1981 and 1999 there were over 2,110 deaths reported—that’s over the course of 18 years!

ISRAEL: A NATION OF GUINEA PIGS

In his recent Unz Review article entitled “Satan’s Poker,” Mike Whitney turns his laser-sharp focus to Israel’s massive vaccination program. Since Israel is such a small country to begin with, the results are particularly striking. Over half the population has already been vaccinated. Hmmm…was that wise? Whitney asks why their Covid cases rose dramatically during the first month of the vaccine program. He also wonders why, after only 2 months, “76% of new Covid-19 cases [affected people] under 39. Only 5.5% are over 60. 40% of critical patients are under 60.”

But here’s his most important question: “Did the vaccinations shift the direction of the infection to a different demographic or have the vaccines created a more virulent strain of the virus that targets younger people?” Wouldn’t one want to know that immediately before proceeding any further? Are Pfizer and the other Big Pharma companies just going to say, “Trust the science?” And is the Israeli government going to pursue this grand vaccination plan regardless of deleterious effects on many of its citizens?

THE FINE ART OF DENIAL

The pharmaceutical giants are quick to tell us the vaccine deaths and injuries must have been from some other cause, or that they’re an acceptable trade-off. Case in point: “The benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine in preventing COVID-19, with its associated risk of hospitalization and death, outweigh the risks of side effects,” according to the EMA (European Medicines Regulator)—though multiple countries banned it as unsafe. Furthermore, many respected scientists—including virologists, microbiologists, epidemiologists and physicians—have long been sounding the alarm regarding these experimental vaccines.

In fact, it has been pointed out that the Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca products are not traditional vaccines at all, but function more or less like software programs that instruct your own cells to make the virus’ spike protein so that your immune system will form antibodies against it. Since nothing like this has ever been implemented before and there are no long-term studies, there can be no reasonable assurances of the safety of these vaccines. But you have to dig to find such troubling facts, as you won’t encounter them on CNN, MSNBC et al. That should be a warning sign in and of itself.

FAILURE OF THE PRELIMINARY mRNA TRIALS

While these novel “vaccines” have never been unleashed on the public at large, in fact, there have been a few small experimental trials using the mRNA vaccines against several diseases. They did not go well. Dr. Drew Weissman–an early pioneer of mRNA technology—wrote in Nature Reviews Drug Discovery, that the results from an mRNA flu vaccine were “more modest in humans than was expected based on animal models… and the side effects were not trivial.” [Italics mine.]

Here are a few of these “non trivial” side effects: systemic inflammation, potentially fatal autoimmune responses, blood coagulation, and pathological thrombus formation. Hmmm… Didn’t 18 European countries recently halt the use of AstraZeneca’s vaccine precisely due to blood clotting issues—a “side effect” discovered in preliminary trials?

There are a number of doctors and scientists outside of the Big Pharma tent, with no vested monetary interest in this issue, who predict millions of deaths from these mRNA vaccines—magnitudes higher than anything ever seen from the Covid virus. We may call this speculation, but why use our entire population as guinea pigs in the first place? What happened to the Hippocratic Oath’s first principle: Do No Harm?

VACCINATION TYRANNY?

Every official, business, industry, organization or other entity that insists you be vaccinated in order to enter its premises, work or live therein, etc., is effectively asking you to play Russian Roulette with a revolver held up to your head. You won’t know till you’ve pressed the trigger whether you’ll get an empty chamber or take a fatal bullet.

Who exactly has the right to demand that you risk your life to “protect” yourself? To “protect” others? Nor do we know if these experimental vaccines are actually “effective” or even whether they may cause other serious harm to the inoculated in the long-term—as that key study that is so central to the development of safe vaccines was bypassed in this colossal rush-to-market.

In view of the sheer numbers of deaths and irreversible harm to people these vaccines have caused in just a matter of weeks, I’m waiting for the announcement from Big Pharma companies Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, etc., that they’re pulling these vaccines off the market, as this experimental trial on millions of human beings—the largest in history—has tragically proven these novel, experimental vaccines far too dangerous for human use.

I’m still waiting. Maybe tomorrow….

[BIO: Cherie Zaslawsky is a writer, freelance editor, and private educator/teacher/writing coach for high school students, as well as a confirmed Constitutionalist who nevertheless lives in California. Her work appears in Renew America, Lew Rockwell, American Thinker, Canada Free Press, WND, The Published Reporter, and more.]

© 2021 Cherie Zaslawsky – All Rights Reserved

