During the month of March 2021, according to the United States Border Patrol, President Joe Biden, with one signature on an Executive Order, allowed 104,000 illegal aliens a free pass into the United States. Busses take them to cities with welfare offices, Section 8 Housing and all the taxpayer goodies you provide with your hard-earned money.

Biden promises amnesty for upwards of 25 million illegal migrants that crashed America’s borders in the past 35 years since the 1986 Amnesty by Ronald Regan. That single amnesty created an invasion that’s accelerating in 2021. In addition, he promises 800,000 DACA registrants a free pass into the USA.

Additionally, we accept 1,000,000 legal immigrants annually from other failed countries around the globe. They, in turn, birth 900,000 babies among themselves annually. (Source: Dr. Steve Camarota, www.cis.org, “Immigrant Birth Rates.”)

Once those 25 million illegal immigrants, and 800,000 DACA’s enjoy citizenship, along with the 1,000,000 legal immigrants annually, they will be able to chain-migrate up to 10 of their immediate family. When you start looking at the sheer numbers advancing upon our country, you cannot help but ask the pertinent question:

“How many legal and illegal immigrants, along with a growing line of refugees and their children, in addition to their chain-migrated families, can America absorb before collapsing?” you ask. “Can we sustain the projected 100 million by 2050 and another 300 million by 2095?”

This may be the single greatest question of the century for America, Canada, Europe, Australia and all Western civilizations that have created stable civilizations via intelligent birth control. Because the harsh reality remains: third world countries add 83 million new babies, net gain, annually. Thus, the refugee line grows by enormous numbers. In fact, the United Nations states that humans add another 1.0 billion of themselves every 12 years. Right now, our species tops out at 7.8 billion and we add another million every four days.

How Nasty Do You Think It’s Going To Become?

This topic of mass immigration and sustainability should be on the tongues of every person at every diner, restaurant, doughnut shop, city council meeting, TV show, radio show and news casts in America. Our U.S. Congressional people should be addressing it every day. They should be coming up with answers…but they aren’t, and they won’t. Here’s what we all face:

Unknown to most countries and people living on this planet, an accelerating birthrate in Africa threatens all Western civilizations in the 21st century. At 1.3 billion in 2021, Africa accelerates toward 2.0 billion by 2050 and 4.0 billion by the end of this century. (Source: “Africa’s Population Projections” by United Nations 2016)

As an example, the average Burundian woman births 6.3 children, double the international fertility rate. Burundians expect to jump from 10 million to 20 million in two decades. Egypt, currently 98 million, expects to reach 160 million by 2050. Ethiopia, at 98 million, expects to double to 210 million by 2060. (Source: UN “Africa’s Population Projections”; Egypt Independent, July 5, 2019, “Egypt’s population to increase 60 million by 2050.”)

Ironically, Egypt imports most of its food to feed its current population in 2021. As the human race adds 1.0 billion more people, net gain, every 12 years, Africa expects to quadruple its population within 79 years. Africans grow so fast; they cannot water, feed, house, educate or sustain the expected 4.0 billion people about to appear on that continent.

Are you understanding this picture? Do you appreciate that no matter how many immigrants we absorb into America, their home countries keep reproducing 83 million more of hungry, suffering and homeless people, ANNUALLY! They destroy themselves…but in the process of immigrating into America, they ultimately destroy our entire civilization.

But the BIG question remains: why aren’t our leaders and the average American citizen talking, debating and discussing this impending future? Why aren’t the top economists, environmentalists and corporate presidents asking questions like, “How will we feed all these millions? How will we maintain a viable environment? What will we do when water, energy and resources are exhausted? How will we preserve the wilderness? What about our quality of life? Do we want to travel down the same road as China, Mexico or India? Why would we want to take that path?”

If you dear reader are asking the same questions, how about sending this column out to all your networks. Invite everyone to watch the video and read my book. We can force a national debate-discussion on what we want to bequeath to our children.

On our current path, it’s going to be a very ugly future for our kids.

