Americans Have It Backwards: How Many Politicians Have Been Arrested Over The Last 6 Weeks FOR Violating The US Constitution? On The Other Hand… How Many Americans Have Been Arrested For Standing For It?

The President, Vice President and all civil Officers of the United States, shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors. -Article 2, Section 4 US Constitution

Scripture tells us:

“For rulers (representatives) are not a terror to good works, but to the evil. … For he is the minister of God to thee for good.” -Romans 13:3-4

Yet, what happens when they turn out to be in a position of doing the evil rather than good? This is what is happening, and has been happening for decades in this country.

We have seen churches being unlawfully closed, congregationalists fined, pastors arrested, as well as tattoo artists and mothers bringing their children to the park, planned parenthood protesters and beachgoers arrested, barbers being arrested and then stripped of their licenses for going back to work, etc…(2 Thessalonians 3:10). We even watched police-SWAT use a tank and assault weapons against a mother for protecting her child from the CPS-State forced medications.

Then we have these same power-hungry overreaching governors and mayors offer money to those who will snitch on their neighbors (Mark 13:12).

They have been indoctrinating the American people as to how to communicate like Adolph Hitler’s political prisoners under the Third Reich. The list goes on and on…

These are the things that good government should be discouraging, not encouraging especially when it is all premised on a criminal fraud that is being perpetrated on a global scale today.

Recently, Mayor Lori Lightfoot of Chicago came out in a frontal unconstitutional attack against the very people that she is to serve. Does this look and act like American government to you?

People in this country need come to terms with the fact that these people, many of them have forgotten where they came from (1 Timothy 3:6), do not understand you and me. Many of these said representatives believe that they are above the law and they act accordingly (Isaiah 14:12-14) and must be brought into check with the laws that they are to uphold. Then again, look to what many of these corrupt politicians feed upon (John 8:23, 44)

Just yesterday, there was an interview between the corrupt on both unconstitutional sides of the US Constitution in the mainstream media talking of how the current administration is taking in hand the corruptions going on in a foreign country, and all the while, the American people are under attack by the same administration that claims to be protecting a foreign country from foreign corruptions (Daniel 9:7).

When you go to Romans 12:21, you can see that this verse proceeds Romans 13. It states that we are not to be overcome by evil, but to overcome evil by doing good. It is time to set the record straight here as to who it is that needs to be arrested.

In conclusion: This was the ruling of the United States Supreme Court shortly after the “civil war” in Exparte Milligan, 71 U.S., which you can make applicable today concerning the issues that we now face.

Neither the legislature nor any executive or judicial officer may disregard the provisions of the constitution in case of emergency… Section 98 therefore, ANYONE who declares the suspension of constitutionally guaranteed rights (Freely travel, peacefully assemble, freely worship, earn a living etc.) and or attempts to enforce such suspension within 50 independent, sovereign, continental United states of America is making war against our constitution (s) and, therefore, we the people. They violate their constitutional oath and, thus, immediately forfeit their office and delegated authority and their proclamations may be disregarded with impunity and that means ANYONE; even the Governor and President.

