Under no circumstances are we permitted to believe the Chinese Communist Party deliberately unleashed the coronavirus weapon on the world. We are supposed to believe it was an “accident.” We are also told not to notice that Chinese, Maoist, and other Communist organizations are behind the Black Lives Matter (BLM) riots in American cities. (The details are in veteran researcher Jim Simpson’s new book, Who Was Karl Marx?).

Meanwhile, a new China virus has been detected, according to reports.

As Red China goes in for the kill, our media are flip-flopping on the nature of the virus.

A Wall Street Journal article from last September, “‘Really Diabolical’: Inside the Coronavirus That Outsmarted Science,” said SARS-CoV-2 was a virus with mysterious origins and a powerful ability to infect and spread. However, the authors spent most of their time trying to trace the virus to a natural outbreak from bats. This was propaganda. It was the original Chinese line.

At that time, the death toll was approaching 200,000. Today, the death toll is over 600,000. The story line has now changed.

On May 23 of this year, the Journal reported that three researchers from China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology, a bioweapons laboratory of the People’s Liberation Army, became sick enough in November 2019 that they sought hospital care. The source was “a previously undisclosed U.S. intelligence report that could add weight to growing calls for a fuller probe of whether the Covid-19 virus may have escaped from the laboratory.”

Although the narrative changed, the idea of taking the Red Chinese off the hook continues, as we were now drawn to the notion that the virus somehow “escaped.”

Notice how many times we see the term “escaped” or “leaked” from a lab, as if the virus had a brain of its own.

The brain is the Communist Party of China. That brain has outsmarted the U.S. for decades.

As if this wasn’t bad enough, I am still hearing from the clueless people who think the virus is a hoax and that Trump’s successful vaccines are a genocidal plot. Ironically, these are some of the same people who tend to believe the “QAnon” theory that Trump is a New Age Messiah. The latest variation of this theory is that Trump will return to the White House in August.

As the Chinese communists laugh at us and prepare for nuclear war, there is a major propaganda effort to convince us that the Chinese communist scientists did not deliberately release the virus and they are just incompetent. People can’t be that evil, can they?

Perhaps if you hear the terms “lab leak” often enough you will believe it. A variation of this theme is that many labs are “loosely regulated” and that a new global initiative is needed to regulate them.

They are simply assuming the next line of defense in terms of excusing Chinese mass murder of millions. First, it was an accidental release from an animal. Now it’s an accidental release from a lab.

More than a year into the pandemic and China Joe himself says the Intelligence Community can’t figure out what happened. That’s what $70 billion (the annual Intelligence Community budget) buys you.

Another 90 days and another investigation mean nothing.

There will be new twists and turns, all designed to obscure the nature of this weapon. The latest is a communist video showing “researchers” from the Wuhan lab handling bats and collecting feces in the field. This is a new variation of the claim that the virus came from animals.

Although some have claimed the deaths from this serial killer have been inflated, the opposite is the case. The University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation estimates that the number of people who have died of COVID-19 in the U.S. is more than 900,000.

Whether 600,000 or 900,000, these are real people — real Americans.

Not to mention the devastation of the U.S. economy, giving Democrats the excuse they needed to make changes in election law, resulting in the installation of China Joe as president.

We are now supposed to conclude the release of the virus was just an accident. That’s what China Joe’s intelligence agencies will probably conclude.

Oh well, mistakes were made.

The bottom line: Americans died and the Chinese lied. This we know for sure. They concealed the source of the “outbreak” and covered-up.

Why would they lie? Just to cover up an accident? Or would the lie be designed to obscure a biological weapons program?

The assumption seems to be that the Chinese would not deliberately infect their own people. But these are communists from China. This is a genocidal regime that many believe is already engaging in genocide against the Uyghurs in their own country.

Going through the motions of looking tough, the U.S. Senate unanimously passed U.S. Senator Josh Hawley’s (R-Mo.) bill to “require the Biden administration to declassify intelligence related to any potential links between the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) and the origins of the Covid pandemic.” The bill was cosponsored by Senator Mike Braun (R-Ind.). The fact that Democrats did not object means that the results will be meaningless. They know China will be let off the hook.

We already know about the “potential links” between the lab and U.S. agencies. It’s another waste of time.

Senator Hawley also introduced legislation to allow American citizens to sue the Chinese government for damages.

China will respond by hiring American lawyers to fight the charges. A court case could go on for years and years, a process designed to make slip-and-fall lawyers rich and postpone the day of reckoning.

China won’t pay; we will. And we may already be in the midst of another pandemic.

