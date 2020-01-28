By Greg Holt

Nancy Pelosi shamelessly played partisan political games in the House with an extremely serious matter, impeachment. Impeachment is a serious step in attempting to remove a president, and should be treated as such. In the Senate trial, the games are over.

The Democrats have been out to get Donald Trump since before he even took office. The Dems have never been able to accept the defeat of their precious Hillary at the hands of a political rube, Donald John Trump. So the Dems and their close allies, the mainstream lamestream media took action, they attacked and spied on the Trump campaign – Trump still won. Trump became the 45th president, and the Demonrats and the media upped the attacks on him without mercy. Then along comes the completely spurious Mueller investigation.

Dead. On. Arrival.

The Muller investigation was as partisan as they come, wasted millions (about 25 million) of dollars of tax money, and turned up zero evidence of wrongdoing by President Trump.

Since that did not work, the Dems proceeded to accuse Trump of interfering in the investigation. That failed too. Then the ruckus started over Ukraine. No evidence of wrongdoing there either. Funny thing – several Democrats are implicated in wrongdoing concerning Ukraine, I see no investigations into this whatsoever. Typical Saul Alinsky tactics, accuse the opposition of what you yourself are guilty of.

The sham impeachment inquiry orchestrated by Pelosi, Schiff, and others was and is a tool. A tool to not only bring down their hated enemy, President Trump – but a tool to interfere with Bernie Sanders presidential campaign as well. As in the 2016 election, the elite Democrats do not want Sanders as the nominee; he is too far Left for Pelosi’s taste. Bernie is however the hero of the up and coming new Democrat princess, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who in this writer’s opinion is gunning for Pelosi’s seat as Speaker.

The Senate impeachment trial is finally commencing. The difference is, Senator McConnell has made it abundantly clear to Pelosi and her top impeachment manager Adam Schiff, that there will be no games. The trial will also be fair, something the House proceedings did not even come close to.

Breitbart has the story:

On Sunday, Breitbart News and other outlets reported on the mechanism that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has built into the Senate impeachment trial rules that allows the president’s legal team to call for an immediate vote for dismissal or summary judgment at any time should the Democrats engage in shenanigans like they did in the House. When the House, which is controlled by Democrats, rammed through the highly partisan impeachment of President Donald Trump, the process was slammed by all sides as unfair and rigged, as it was done largely in secret with hardly any due process rights for the president whose attorneys were barred from many of the proceedings. The Senate, as evidenced by this kill switch’s inclusion in the rules, will not allow such partisan gamesmanship and if House Democrat “impeachment managers,” such as Intelligence chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) or Judiciary chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) try anything untoward, the whole thing can get shut down quickly.

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer was quoted as saying the kill switch is “brilliant.” If the Democrats aim is to turn the Senate trial into a game, and/or a political football to move their play closer to the goal post – well there will be a flag on the play, and it’s going to come crashing down around the Dems ears.

May justice finally be served.

© 2020 Greg Holt

