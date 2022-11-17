By Frosty Wooldridge

November 16, 2022

This week, November 16, 2022, world demographers announced that the eight billionth human being just made his or her entry onto the planet. In just 12 years, from 2010, humans added another billion of themselves onto Earth. In another 12 years, humans will add another one billion of themselves, net gain, to our world.

At the same time, over 1,000,000,000 human beings live in extreme poverty with lack of clean water, food and shelter. Most of them live in Africa, India, South America, Mexico and Indochina. Over a half million of them live homeless in America.

As to poverty, 5,000,000 children starve to death annually. Another 8,000,000 adults die in various aspects of starvation, nutritional deprivation and disease. Oct 15, 2022: “How Many Children in the World are Starving? Research conducted by UNICEF in 2018 stated that 4.1 million children die from undernutrition every year, that’s 45% of children under 5 years old in developing nations. One in six children (100 million) in developing nations is underweight and one in four of the world’s children are stunted. Child mortality or the under-five mortality rate refers to the probability of a child dying between birth and exactly 5 years of age, expressed per 1,000 live births. In 2020, 5.0 million children under 5 years of age died. This translates to 13,800 children under the age of 5 dying every day in 2020. Globally, infectious diseases, including … (Source: www.data.unicef.org)

In other words, there’s a whole lot of death among third world nations that suffer massive, endless, exponential birth rates. While we’re seeing extraordinary poverty/death rates, humans continue to procreate at a furious pace. Two billion more by mid-century.

What Does That Mean For First World Countries?

First of all, since Earth Day in 1970, Western countries chose birth control to bare two children per woman on average across Canada, America, Europe and Australia. Those countries stabilized their populations.

But the rest of the world exploded from 3.5 billion in 1970 to our current 8 billion in 2022. That’s an addition of 4.5 billion “resource competitors” scrounging the planet for water, energy, food and resources.

More sobering stems from the fact that Africa at 1.4 billion in 2022 expects to reach 2.0 billion by 2050. India at 1.3 billion in 2022, will hit 1.55 billion by 2050. China, even with 1 child per family, will jump from 1.4 billion to 1.5 billion by 2050.

“Unlimited population growth cannot be sustained; you cannot sustain growth in the rates of consumption of resources. No species can overrun the carrying capacity of a finite land mass. This Law cannot be repealed and is not negotiable.” Dr. Albert Bartlett, www.albartlett.org , University of Colorado, USA.

What’s going to happen with those astounding human numbers…all of them needing water, food, clothing and shelter? Here’s the harsh reality check that no one wants to talk about…those desperate refugees are flooding into Europe, Canada and America.

In the last 22 months of the Biden administration, the U.S. Border Patrol tabulated 5.5 million refugees jumped the border that they counted, and 1.1 million “got-aways” made their way across without being caught. That’s 6.6 million refugee migrants. That’s on top of the 2.0 million legal immigrants in the past two years. If allowed, we will see upwards of 10, 20, 30 and even 50 million more immigrants crossing into the USA in the next 10 years. (Source: www.fairus.org)

Canada has seen over 2,000,000 refugee migrants cross its border to the invitation of Justin Trudeau. Those middle eastern and African refugees are changing the entire culture of Canada into a mixture of racial conflict, welfare burden for Canadians and outright overpopulation of that once sane country.

Europe has absorbed over 2,000,000 refugees in past three years. And, there is no end to the line. Their cultures, religions, languages and sheer numbers have caused horrific degradation of Europeans in every country.

At some point, America, Canada and Europe will see their countries degrade into cultural conflict, religious tension, acute water shortages, severe energy crisis, food shortages and resource exhaustion. That could devolve into anarchy and total breakdown of society.

“Most Western elites continue urging the wealthy West not to stem the migrant tide [that adds 80 million net gain annually to the planet], but to absorb our global brothers and sisters until their horrid ordeal has been endured and shared by all—ten billion humans packed onto an ecologically devastated planet.” Dr. Otis Graham, Unguarded Gates

Finally, on the international scene, Jane Goodall said it best:

“We can’t go on like this. We can’t push human population growth under the carpet. I would encourage every single conservation organization, every single government organization to consider the absurdity of unlimited economic development on a planet of finite natural resources.” Jane Goodall

You want a picture of what’s coming to America? Try these two short videos. This is what your children face.

“In a five minute astoundingly simple yet brilliant video, Immigration, Poverty, and Gum Balls”, Roy Beck, director of www.numbersusa.ORG, graphically illustrates the impact of overpopulation. Take five minutes to see for yourself:

“Immigration by the numbers—off the chart” by Roy Beck

This 10-minute demonstration shows Americans the results of unending mass immigration on the quality of life and sustainability for future generations: in a few words, “Mind boggling!” www.NumbersUSA.org

