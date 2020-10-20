By Dr. Laurie Roth, Ph.D

Most of us have heard the unfolding story and revelation from the NY Post exposing Hunter Biden’s very compromised laptop that had been turned in by a repair shop owner because it had been left there with no payment. Seeing what was on it he turned it into the FBI and Giuliani.

On the laptop there are emails, photos and videos recorded, talking of his many financial transactions with China and the Ukraine, but shockingly, so much more. Today I dug deeper and listened to Alex Jones on Infowars.com. He showcased the Chinese whistleblower, who revealed exactly what he knew and said about what Hunter had done while in China. He also shared an interview with Giuliani and his statement of horror as to what was on the laptop that was beyond criminal, even unspeakable. Check it out yourself.

There is no time to play around America. Evidence is beyond damning from Hunter Biden’s own laptop, left at a repair shop with no payment. Miraculously, and thankfully, the repair shop owner finally copied it and was concerned enough to turn it in as highly illegal and troubling. All the videos and horrifying emails and photos on the hard drive show massive photos of Hunter Biden doing Meth and Cocaine, raping and physically torturing young 10-year-old Chinese girls, showing himself as toothless due to his out of control drug habit…. on and on.

The whole country now knows the evil and criminal truth about Hunter Biden and his Dad, Joe getting half of the money Hunter arranged for in all kinds of deals with China, the Ukraine, Russia and God knows where else. Hunter had no experience, gave half the money to his Dad Joe Biden, and there are videos, showing Hunter’s drug and sex orgies, pedophilia and torture of 10-year-old girls.

When an investigation started from the Ukraine by a lawyer against Hunter Biden due to all the suspected criminal activity, Joe Biden, thinking he was John Wayne on his horse, threw his hat up and said, ‘Either fire that attorney doing the investigation against my son or forget about the Billion dollars that you are asking for. If you don’t believe me just talk to the ‘Big Dog’ (Obama) and he will let you know.’ Oh yea, we know Joe said this because he bragged about it in the media.

There are only a few more weeks until the most critical election of our time. We have Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, knowing and involved with taking millions of dollars from China and elsewhere. This has created a treasonous and deadly situation where China no doubt has all kinds of proof and evidence to control – if not own Joe Biden if he were to be elected. Hunter and Joe Biden have created a national emergency and have literally compromised our future if elected.

President Trump was right to call the Biden family a criminal cartel. Wake up America. This is not just a history making election of importance to save America with Trump, but with the proof in the hands of Giuliani and the Senate investigating, we have a criminal running for the White House. Forget what evil and pervert Hunter has done. What about evil Dad Joe Biden who has bribed, threatened and lied about covering it all up. What about Joe taking much of the money from Hunter’s ‘dealings’?

This is an absurd and deadly – dangerous situation. As I have said many times. I strongly believe that Trump will win in a landslide because he is great, honest, brave and has already delivered in too many ways to count. With already what we know and is now unfolding, high level arrests must soon be made targeting Hunter Biden and Joe Biden.

Evil and criminals will not survive and control this election. God, Trump, prayer, the alternative media and the American people will.

