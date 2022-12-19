By: Devvy

December 19, 2022

“Power concedes nothing without a demand. It never did and it never will. Find out just what any people will quietly submit to and you have found out the exact measure of injustice and wrong which will be imposed upon them, and these will continue till they are resisted with either words or blows, or with both. The limits of tyrants are prescribed by the endurance of those whom they oppress.” ― Frederick Douglass, a slave who became a statesman.

We are a short week from the world celebrating Christmas. The birth of Jesus, son of the only one, true God of the Universe. The teachings of Christ come from God for He alone is the Creator.

Yet, tens and tens of millions of Americans (and the cancer has metastasized to Canada, Ireland, Scotland, England and other countries) flocking to midnight mass, Christmas Day mass and church gatherings spit in Jesus’ face because as the son of God, Jesus taught God’s love and rules which have become “outdated” and not keeping up with “our changing culture”.

Jesus would not tolerate hurting a child and yet for the past two decades the war on the innocence of children has increased a thousand-fold. The abominations forced upon children of the world is obscene and should NOT be tolerated in the name of equality, social justice, inclusion and all the other mind-washing communist propaganda.

As Thomas Jefferson said in 1781, Notes on the State of Virginia: “I tremble for my country when I reflect that God is just; that His justice cannot sleep forever.” Now, before someone sends me nasty email about that great man being a slave owner, here’s what you don’t know. Jefferson wrote a section in the Declaration of Independence vehemently condemning slavery:

“He has waged cruel war against human nature itself, violating its most sacred rights of life and liberty in the persons of a distant people who never offended him, captivating & carrying them into slavery in another hemisphere or to incur miserable death in their transportation thither. This piratical warfare, the opprobrium of infidel powers, is the warfare of the Christian King of Great Britain.

“Determined to keep open a market where Men should be bought & sold, he has prostituted his negative for suppressing every legislative attempt to prohibit or restrain this execrable commerce. And that this assemblage of horrors might want no fact of distinguished die, he is now exciting those very people to rise in arms among us, and to purchase that liberty of which he has deprived them, by murdering the people on whom he has obtruded them: thus paying off former crimes committed again the Liberties of one people, with crimes which he urges them to commit against the lives of another.”

In the end, Jefferson lost that battle. That section was removed and the final text reads: “We hold these Truths to be self-evident, that all Men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness.” Jefferson freed a few slaves while alive and more after his death per his will and state laws . I cannot speak for Jefferson but I do know that – from historical accounts back then – some slave owners didn’t free older, uneducated men and women who wouldn’t be able to take care of themselves. If they stayed and worked, at least they would be fed, clothed, fairly treated and given a Christian burial when the time came. Of course, there were slave owners who committed heinous, barbaric acts on their slaves and are hopefully rotting in Hell.

South Carolina and Georgia got it deleted as delegates were adamant about owning slaves for financial profit and free labor for their plantations – including black American slave owners Like Nat Butler and William Ellison. Ellison owned 53 black slaves, bred and sold black babies of female slaves to further enrich himself; he also sold black female slaves who were “good breeders”. He was known for his brutality.

I’m getting off point here. This is a “teacher” in Canada who made headlines months ago:

Another biological male “transitioning” to destroy his life. Despite the uproar, shop class teacher “Kayla” Lemieux is protected under Ontario Human Rights Code totalitarian edicts. Students seen taking a picture of him are suspended. Yes, that is a blown-up prosthetic. He will be sorry down the road as are so many who were pressured by parents, social media and even more disgusting, parents pushing confused children to do something impossible and that is change their biological sex.

From my May 23, 2016 column:

Princeton Prof: Transgenderism Not Scientific, ‘Superstitious Belief’ – Robert P. George, McCormick Professor of Jurisprudence at Princeton. “A noted Princeton University professor has attacked the very notion of transgenderism, saying that the belief “that a woman can be trapped inside a man’s body” is ludicrous and superstitious, with no basis in medical fact.”

American College of Pediatricians: Gender Ideology Harms Children

“No one is born with a gender. Everyone is born with a biological sex. Gender (an awareness and sense of oneself as male or female) is a sociological and psychological concept; not an objective biological one. No one is born with an awareness of themselves as male or female; this awareness develops over time and, like all developmental processes, may be derailed by a child’s subjective perceptions, relationships, and adverse experiences from infancy forward. People who identify as “feeling like the opposite sex” or “somewhere in between” do not comprise a third sex. They remain biological men or biological women. 2,3,4

” A person’s belief that he or she is something they are not is, at best, a sign of confused thinking. When an otherwise healthy biological boy believes he is a girl, or an otherwise healthy biological girl believes she is a boy, an objective psychological problem exists that lies in the mind not the body, and it should be treated as such. These children suffer from gender dysphoria. Gender dysphoria (GD), formerly listed as Gender Identity Disorder (GID), is a recognized mental disorder in the most recent edition of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of the American Psychiatric Association (DSM-V).5 The psychodynamic and social learning theories of GD/GID have never been disproved. 2,4,5″

Johns Hopkins Psychiatrist: Transgender is ‘Mental Disorder;’ Sex Change ‘Biologically Impossible’ – very important read

“Dr. Paul R. McHugh, the former psychiatrist-in-chief for Johns Hopkins Hospital and its current Distinguished Service Professor of Psychiatry, said that transgenderism is a “mental disorder” that merits treatment, that sex change is “biologically impossible,” and that people who promote sexual reassignment surgery are collaborating with and promoting a mental disorder.

“Dr. McHugh, the author of six books and at least 125 peer-reviewed medical articles, made his remarks in a recent commentary in the Wall Street Journal, where he explained that transgender surgery is not the solution for people who suffer a “disorder of ‘assumption’” – the notion that their maleness or femaleness is different than what nature assigned to them biologically.

“He also reported on a new study showing that the suicide rate among transgendered people who had reassignment surgery is 20 times higher than the suicide rate among non-transgender people. Dr. McHugh further noted studies from Vanderbilt University and London’s Portman Clinic of children who had expressed transgender feelings but for whom, over time, 70%-80% “spontaneously lost those feelings.”

“Naturally sewers called public schools have jumped on the bandwagon as well as city officials. They make me sick. Even so-called Catholic universities and schools have gone to the dark side to “accept diversity and tolerance” spitting in God’s face.

Chicago Schools Force Students To Use Transgender Language

“Chicago Public Schools are telling employees – and even students – that they will be punished if they don’t use government-directed language when debating or talking about sex and gender. The new rules have gone all-in to push the “gender identity” ideology and transgender agenda by demanding that everyone in the school system must use the scientifically incorrect pronouns and made-up names preferred by a tiny minority of people who say they prefer to be treated as members of the opposite sex.”

“Christian parents had better stand up and say no, you will NOT brainwash my child with agenda driven propaganda: Third Graders Forced To Read Transgender Book About ‘Boy in Dress’

NYC to Fine Businesses That Don’t Use Correct Gender Pronouns

“Businesses in New York City face fines under a new law that makes it a violation of someone’s human rights not to use their preferred “gender pronoun”. According to the New York City Commission on Human Rights, employees, landlords and businesses who refuse to refer to transgender people as terms such as “ze” and “hir” will be in violation of the New York City Human Rights Law. Violations include, “Intentional or repeated refusal to use an individual’s preferred name, pronoun or title. For example, repeatedly calling a transgender woman “him” or “Mr.” after she has made clear which pronouns and title she uses.”

READ: Transgenderism rooted in massive scientific FRAUD, says psychiatrist, Nov. 23, 2022

Retired Navy SEAL made famous after coming out as trans announces detransition: ‘Destroyed my life’ – ‘I destroyed my life. I’m not a victim. I did this to myself, but I had help,’ retired Navy SEAL said, Dec. 11, 2022: “A retired Navy SEAL who became famous nearly 10 years ago after coming out as transgender announced he is detransitioning and called on Americans to “wake up” about how transgender health services are hurting children.

“Everything you see on CNN with my face, do not even believe a word of it,” Chris Beck, formerly known as Kristin Beck, told conservative influencer Robby Starbuck in an interview published earlier this month… “I was used … I was very naive, I was in a really bad way and I got taken advantage of. I got propagandized. I got used badly by a lot of people who had knowledge way beyond me. They knew what they were doing. I didn’t,” he said during the interview.” There’s BIG money now for doctors and hospitals to mutilate children.

Woman who detransitioned warns against minors using puberty blockers due to potential long-term effects (She’s a molecular biologist), Nov. 17 2022. // American Girl Doll Company Promotes Gender Transition, Puberty Blockers to Girls as Young as 3, Dec. 8, 2022. There are too many to list here but the destruction of children and young adults must be stopped.

Rachel Levine Calls on Doctors to Push Puberty Blockers and Sex Reassignment Surgery for Children (VIDEO), Dec. 5, 2022 (He is the impostor president’s Assistant Secretary of Health once married to a woman.)

Sam Brinton was Biden’s high-level deputy assistant secretary at DOE for spent fuel and waste disposition who has been fired for stealing high class luggage at airports – twice. Freak show.

Of course, it’s now accelerated into hyperdrive thanks to social media, filthy sewers called public schools, institutions of lower learning like colleges and universities and of course, the depraved, degenerate “look at me” Hollywood crowd. A new movie is being released this week called Babylon with some actress named Margo Robbie along with Brat Pitt. The movie opens with an orgy and according to Brad Pitt there is so much nudity it was “shocking even to him”. Another actress named Carey Mulligan said she watched it with her mother! Some other actor whose name I can’t recall said he was bringing his 16 year-old daughter to see such debauchery.

America’s moral compass has hit rock bottom. God commanded, not asked: Thou shalt not kill. Iowa Parents Accused of Drowning Newborn Daughter in Bathtub Moments After Birth, Dec. 14, 2022. All these precious children killed by their parents. Mine: The Killing Fields of America – Infants, babies, teens, Nov. 16, 2012 and it hasn’t stopped.

Jesus was God’s messenger, if you will. John 5:19 KJV – “Then answered Jesus and said unto them, Verily, verily, I say unto you, The Son can do nothing of himself, but what he seeth the Father do: for what things soever he doeth, these also doeth the Son likewise.”

The Democrat/Communist Party USA IS the political party of hate, racism, murdering the unborn up until the moment of birth and multitudes of them hate Christians. Some even claim to be Christians who attend rotted churches where there’s no sin, only good-times and God loves all of us regardless of how many of His Commandments we break. Below are a minuscule number I can fit into a column.

A nation founded on Christianity has been flushed down the toilet by derelict pastors, preachers and ministers across this country. Churches where ‘holier-than-thou’ singing and preaching feels great but forgets what God condemned and called an abomination: Men having sex with other men and women with other women. So-called ‘drag queen’ events in “churches”, public libraries, restaurants, bars and schools are being pushed down America’s throats. Children Party with Drag Queen Strippers and Play Dildo Ring Toss at Government-Sponsored Pride Event in Venice, Fla., Nov. 14, 2022 (Yes, booths where children were sold “colorful” dildoes while two queers nearly naked danced the bump with each other.)

Shock Video: Transgender Activist Strips Naked on Live TV Broadcast, Plays Piano with His Penis – UK broadcast continued to air obscene antics rather than cut the feed to spare the children, Oct. 23, 2022

And so many of these feel-good churches are going to be ‘holier-than-thou’ in a week to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ while promoting that which The Father through His Son, Jesus, called an abomination (I only use the King James Bible and ignore the other “modern” versions which re-word scripture):

Leviticus 18:22 – Thou shalt not lie with mankind, as with womankind: it is abomination. Leviticus 20:13 – If a man also lie with mankind, as he lieth with a woman, both of them have committed an abomination: they shall surely be put to death; their blood shall be upon them.

Romans 1:26-27: For this cause God gave them up unto vile affections: for even their women did change the natural use into that which is against nature and 1:27: And likewise also the men, leaving the natural use of the woman, burned in their lust one toward another; men with men working that which is unseemly, and receiving in themselves that recompence of their error which was meet.

Romans 1:32 – Who knowing the judgment of God, that they which commit such things are worthy of death, not only do the same, but have pleasure in them that do them.

Recruiting is their main goal – Homosexuals prey on the innocent: your child(ren) and the younger the better. The mega push is on to indoctrinate your pre-teen into dangerous, perverted deathstyles at a rate that is alarming, and yet, Americans who profess to be Christians sit back, smile and bask in their ability to be “tolerant of others who are different.”

Most Americans have no idea just how lawless and depraved this country has become. I want to thank William J. Federer for his outstanding book, America’s God and Country (although I wish he would have omitted any quotes from white supremacist and racist, Abraham Lincoln) from which come the quotes below.

We hear the constant whining America was not birthed as a Christian nation. Why Thomas Jefferson was an atheist! The mind-washing has been highly successful – especially with some of the New England States that have become moral toilets whose history speaks differently.

General court of Connecticut 1639 under the Constitution of Connecticut, issued the order: “That God’s word should be the only rule for ordering the affairs of government in this commonwealth.” The Constitution of the State of Delaware 1776: “Article XXII – every person who shall be chosen a member of either house, or appointed to any office or place of trust shall make and subscribe he following declaration, to wit: “I________, do profess faith in God the Father, and in Jesus Christ His only Son, and in the Holy Ghost, one God, blessed for evermore; do acknowledge the holy scriptures of the Old and New Testament to be given by divine inspirations (until 1792).

“It cannot be emphasized too strongly or too often that his great nation was founded, not by religionists but by Christians; not on religions, but on the Gospel of Jesus Christ. For this very reason people of other faiths have been afforded asylum, prosperity and freedom of worship here.” Patrick Henry. James Madison, known as the architect of the U.S. Constitution: “We have staked the whole future of American civilization, not upon the power of government, far from it. We have staked the future of all our political institutions upon the capacity of mankind for self-government; upon the capacity of each and all of us to govern ourselves, to control ourselves, to sustain ourselves according to the Ten Commandments of God.”

Supreme Court of New York in the case of Lindenmuller v The People, 33 Barbour, 561: “Christianity in fact and ever has been, the religion of the people. This fact is everywhere prominent in all our civil and political history, and has been from the first, recognized and acted upon by the people, as well as by constitutional conventions, by legislatures and by courts of justice.” I looked that one up decided in 1861. (End Federer’s book quotes.)

Yale College (now University) bears no resemblance to its original purpose. Among other requirements for professors and students, “All scholars shall live religious, godly, and blameless lives according to the rules of God’s word…Every student shall consider the main end of his study to wit to know God in Jesus Christ and answerably to lead a Godly sober life.” Blown up for political correctness and tolerance.

Over the decades God and Christianity has all but been wiped out in this country. Socialists, aka liberals and communists, aka progressives have been hell bent on making the state and federal governments their god and cash cow. Oh, I’m sure many profess to be Christians but it would be a lie as they lead the charge towards destroying the innocence of children, decrying violence while promoting de-funding the police so murderers and rapists can roam the streets. They defy the word of God and Jesus everyday in their actions and words. And remember: communism cannot flourish and grow until God is removed from a country.

Too many professed Christians are too afraid to speak against the obscene brainwashing going on in public schools and the whole rancid “woke” crap. They continue to pour money into the pockets of corporations like Disney, Netflix and so many more who are pushing their dirty, filthy agenda as entertainment. They continue to enrich corporations destroying our moral foundation rooted in Christianity for convenience or a good sale price.

Too many sit in churches on Sunday and sin on Monday because their church frowns on mentioning sin or any of our other moral issues for fear of not filling up the donation basket or running afoul of the IRS. Too many Americans have swallowed and accepted that which God forbids and what Jesus taught before being crucified for our sins.

And so, a week from now the Hypocrites of Christmas will be solemn rejoicing in the birth of the Christ child. They will celebrate through prayers and song. Home to the Christmas tree and ripping open presents. They will thank God for the meal and family and then back to their activism to destroy the nuclear family as God created forgetting all about the teachings of Jesus and thinking they don’t have to obey God’s Commandments. The created now think they are greater than the Creator. Scholar’s ‘Abolish the Family’ speech hosted at UMass Boston, Nov. 21, 2022

Americans are basically good people and I mean that sincerely but too many are lost having been seduced to the dark side. Devout Christians are fighting back but not enough out of fear either for their jobs or divided families. Pastors, ministers, preachers have abandoned their duty, their obligation to congregants to fear God while loving and obeying Him. All mankind should fear God and his wrath because while he loves us, He expects us to obey Him. And to love Jesus, his only son. If you don’t have a spiritual relationship with Jesus, you’re in trouble: “Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.” John 14:6 KJV

Our country is being destroyed from within. Only God and His divine intervention can save us as we do everything we can to save this magnificent land and all our blessings. Not sit around and wait for the Second Coming. No one knows when that event will happen but what we do know is we’re in trouble. Ask for forgiveness and for God’s intervention.

I do wish everyone a Merry Christmas. But even more, a safe and blessed day to celebrate the birth of Jesus of Nazareth. Pray today for the Lamb of God who suffered mightily for you.

