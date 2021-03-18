Dave Daubenmire

Evangelical— “A worldwide trans-denominational movement within Protestant Christianity that maintains the belief that the essence of the Gospel consists of the doctrine of salvation by grace alone, solely through faith in Jesus’s atonement. Evangelicals believe in the centrality of the conversion or “born again” experience in receiving salvation, in the authority of the Bible as God’s revelation to humanity, and in spreading the Christian message.”

Redneck— “A derogatory term chiefly, but not exclusively, applied to white Americans perceived to be crass and unsophisticated, closely associated with rural whites of the Southern United States. Its usage is similar in meaning to cracker, hillbilly, and white trash.”

Ever since the arrival of Donald Trump on the political scene the pundits have struggled to classify the average Trump supporter.

Hillary called us deplorables. Most of the Democratic Party and their sycophants labelled us racists, and Nazi’s. A lot of the Biden-Catholics called us radicals, while those of us who supported the President called ourselves MAGA.

But none of the monikers really fit who we were. Living in the Midwest I found myself surrounded by people who looked and acted just like me. Although there were Biden voters mixed in around us, most country folks, including the Biden voters, were similar in lifestyle. Why some of my neighbors voted for Biden is beyond me, but I do give them some slack. Just because one has a good job and lives in the country does not mean they know how to think.

For the most part, the Biden voters in our area vote Democrat because of tradition, union membership, Catholicism, or their TV is stuck on PMSNBC or CNN. In fact, we have several friends who call themselves Pro-life Democrats…whatever the hell that means. But they are genuinely good people.

Big city Democrats are different. They are the ones who recognize street-sweeper trucks…but not a zero-turn mower. City Democrats take the bus while country Democrats drive gators.

(If I must explain a gator to you…well…never mind. I know who you voted for.)

Once you reach fly-over country most of America is full of Evangelical Rednecks. Those are the folks who make America, America. At least they did. Until the commies infiltrated every one of our institutions, occupied all the power positions in Corporate America, seized the media, and created the Department of Education.

Despite the 24/7 propaganda regurgitated by the anti-America media, Evangelical Rednecks do not hate blacks. In fact, very few blacks live out in the country because the racist socialists have squeezed them into the inner cities where they can keep them from leaving the plantation.It is not racial…it is cultural. How many black farmers do you know? Systematic racism is not a result of racism, but of culture. Blacks are more than welcome in most of small-town America.

The truth be told. Most blacks would be as comfortable living in the country as most of my neighbors would feel living in the inner city. Segregation is cultural, not racist.

Evangelical Rednecks do not hate gays. The media simply tell you that we do. Evangelicals have strong Biblical reasons for opposing homosexuality and none of it has to do with hate. But we do not want our schools promoting homosexuality, our government creating special rights instead of equal rights for them, and we sure as hell do not want drag-queen story hour used to indoctrinate our innocent children into perversion.

We want to teach OUR children OUR values and resent the Teacher’s unions running interference for the destruction of the nuclear family. All families are not equal. Stop lying to us. Look around. A once-married man and woman, living a monogamous lifestyle in the same home as their natural born or adopted children is still the best plan for the future of America.

You do not have to bean Evangelical to not want your son to be Homecoming QUEEN nor expect biological boys to stay in their own locker room. We do not hate homosexuals; we hate what homosexuality has done to America. Our right to oppose homosexuality is inalienable. If homosexuals can march in parades in support of their sin, then we should not be ashamed to march in opposition to it.It is the American way.

Evangelical Rednecks are the most generous people on the face of the earth. We slog our way to work everyday in support of our families only to watch the Government Beast steal the fruits of our labors and give to those who we feel have no right to take it, like those who come across our border illegally for all the free stuff at taxpayer expense. We do not ask much of our Government; Keep the country safe, our infrastructure in working order, and leave us the hell alone.

A bigot is defined as “A person who is obstinately and unreasonably wedded to a particular religious creed, opinion, practice or ritual.” I am a proud bigot. I am wedded to my religious creed just the same as an atheist. Why is it considered bigotry when I simply stand up against another person who is wedded to a different religious creed? Bigotry is not hatred. Bigotry is not racism. Bigotry is simply not wavering on what one believes.

Who says it is wrong to have a non-compromising set of beliefs? Who gets to determine which beliefs are good and which ones are bad? I stand for the Bible. I stand for hard work and an honest wage for an honest day’s work.How has that become un-American? Says who? Just because my neck is red does not mean my mind is mush.

More than 80 million Americans still agree with me despite the slander and assaults of the race-baiting, God-hating Left.We know they cheated, and we know they are destroying our country. The pushback has just begun. We love America, we love Jesus, and we are gonna fight for what made America great.

I prefer Phil Robertson to Rachel Maddow and Donald Trump to Joe Biden. I am a proud Evangelical Redneck.

Can I get an Amen?

© 2021 Dave Daubenmire – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Dave Daubenmire: ptsalt@gmail.com