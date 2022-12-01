By Frosty Wooldridge

December 1, 2022

According to the U.S. Border Patrol, in the past 23 months of Biden’s administration, a documented 5.5 million illegal migrants jumped America’s borders. At the same time, border agents documented that 1.1 million illegal migrants were termed “got-aways” since they vanished into the bush without being caught.

That totals 6.6 million individuals who now reside in America illegally in the past 22 months. But it doesn’t end there. Another 2.0 million refugees legally migrated into the United States from January 2020 to December of 2022. They arrived from 140 different countries. That totals 8.8 million new people tromping around our country. They need to be fed, watered, housed, educated, medically cared for, and somehow get them into jobs. Otherwise, they subsist on your welfare tax dollars.

But if we find jobs for them, we destroy our own working poor, so it’s a lose-lose for American citizens.

When you dig deeper, DHS tells us that we have 11 million illegal aliens housed in the USA. They’ve been saying that for the last 20 years. The Yale Report that came out in 2018 reported that America houses 25 million illegal aliens. So, if you take 8.8 million in the past 23 months added to 25 million, that’s a mind-numbing 33.8 million people who don’t belong here.

It gets worse: according to Dr. Steven Camarota of www.cis.org, those immigrants birth a million babies annually. If you take the last 20 years, that means we must take care of 20 million anchor babies. Now that 33.8 million adds up to 53.8 million people that should never have been allowed into our country. Why? Because we are already facing water, energy and resource consequences all over our nation.

And officially, the U.S. Census bureau tells us that America now houses in excess of 45 million foreign born residents. That doesn’t include the 53.8 million that you just saw added up.

So, you must ask yourself: whose country is this anyway? How much longer can we keep doing this massive number count? What’s going to happen to our core cohesion as a country, culture, people, language and culture? If we can’t solve the enormous problems we suffer in 2022, how will they be solved with another 13 million people added, net gain, by the time Biden leaves office in 2024?

“Can you think of any problem in any area of human endeavor on any scale, from microscopic to global, whose long-term solution is in any demonstrable way aided, assisted, or advanced by further increases of population, locally, nationally, or globally.” Dr. Albert Bartlett www.albartlett.org

Bartlett spent his last 30 years trying to alert our country as to what it was going to look like with another 100 million people. That’s just the sheer numbers that cannot be sustained! It’s like our leaders and our citizenry suffer from brain-dead apathy.

On the sociological front, “Diversity within a nation destroys unity and leads to civil wars,” said social scientist Garret Hardin. “Immigration, a benefit during the youth of a nation, can act as a disease in its mature state. Too much internal diversity in large nations has led to violence and disintegration. We are now in the process of destabilizing our own country. The magic words of destabilizers are ‘diversity’ and ‘multiculturalism’.”

Don’t we suffer enough racial, religious and cultural conflicts in 2022 without bringing in 100 million people from 140 countries?

America cannot become the “charity ward” for the world’s desperate people. We cannot degrade our citizens for Mexico or Central America’s poor. We cannot save Africa’s refugees when we suffer 13 million American children living in poverty and 1.0 million homeless. We cannot pay for immigrants’ food, housing and education when we’re $31 trillion in national debt. We cannot save the rest of the world’s people, but by importing them—we will destroy our own society and civilization. Exponential growth cannot be sustained. The third world’s poor prove that as they explode at 83 million net gain annually across the globe and race toward first world countries. Look at Europe! It’s headed for the toilet of Islamic misery. We must think about and care about our citizens first, middle and always. It’s time to change the ‘good ole boy’ network of corruption in DC. If we continue on this current path, by adding another 100 million legal immigrants and millions more refugees, we face collapse into a multicultural-diversity nightmare of overpopulation and sociological chaos.

Here’s the big question: why do I see what’s coming, but not a single man or woman in Washington DC can see it? Why can’t the American people see it? Didn’t they just reelect most of the people encouraging this massive invasion of our country?

When France opened its borders to unlimited Muslim immigration in the 1970s, French writer Jean Raspail, penned a prophetic novel, Camp of the Saints, describing the consequences of that senseless choice, “You don’t know my people—the squalor, superstitions, the fatalistic sloth that they’ve wallowed in for generations. You don’t know what you’re in for if that fleet of brutes ever lands in your lap. Everything will change in this country of yours. They will swallow you up!”

If you look around at our major cities with the crime, conflict, et al., you’re seeing your own country being swallowed up. The latest reports showed shoplifting thefts at $94.1 billion this year. Who makes up the difference in prices? Answer: you do.

Again, here are the visuals of what your children face:

This video graphically and dramatically illustrates America’s immigration-population crisis as well as the world’s. I wrote it and narrated it. Tim Walters of Cleveland, Ohio directed and produced. Please forward it to all your friends, networks and beyond. Place it on FB, Twitter, Linkedin, Parler and more. Just click the link below to see the video.

Immigration, Overpopulation, Resources, Civilization by Frosty Wooldridge

Share these videos all over America:

In a five minute astoundingly simple yet brilliant video, “Immigration, Poverty, and Gum Balls“, Roy Beck, director of www.numbersusa.ORG, graphically illustrates the impact of overpopulation. Take five minutes to see for yourself:

“Immigration by the numbers—off the chart” by Roy Beck This 10-minute demonstration shows Americans the results of unending mass immigration on the quality of life and sustainability for future generations: in a few words, “Mind boggling!” www.NumbersUSA.org

© 2022 Frosty Wooldridge – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Frosty: frostyw@juno.com