By Ron Ewart

So Black Violence Is Supposed To Heal White Racism?

“It was still hard for her to believe what was happening. One moment she was eating fried chicken and the next there was a full-blown riot on the street. The rest was like a crazy roller coaster ride from hell.” ―Jason Medina, from the Manhattanville Incident

If I’m a business owner that has had his or her business looted, robbed, savaged, gutted and burned by black rioters, am I going to be sympathetic to the plight of the black man, women, or child? Will I think that black lives matter? On the contrary! I would want them to pay a price for their crimes ….. a very big price and I would want to be made whole from the damages they caused. Actually, my instant inclination would be to get out my gun and administer frontier justice. It is a given that if more of the looters and arsonists were shot while in the act, no matter what color, there would be a lot less looting and burning.

If I am just an innocent bystander, watching all this violence, looting, burning and law breaking taking place on a national scale before my eyes, whether I am white, black, red, or yellow, should I really care what happens to members of the black race when they care so little about themselves and the lives and property of anyone else?

It seems like all you have to do is to steal everything in site, burn down blocks and blocks of buildings, take over a section of a city, harass and beat up some innocent bystanders and kill a few cops and you can get whatever you want, as other Americans and politicians bow to the pressure and intimidation of wanton violence. You can get the law changed, gut the police force, tear down some statues and get a new holiday. We already have Martin Luther King Day and Black History Month. Do we have to grant another national holiday to the black race (Juneteenth) to get them to stop tearing the country apart? That is bowing to the bully and we all know how that turns out. The bully enslaves us.

Why is it, that as an American citizen, I cannot break the law without penalty, but ANTIFA, Black Lives Matter groups and other anarchists can engage in the most mindless, violent, heinous lawlessness and suffer no consequences whatsoever? What is worse, they are actually getting rewarded for it.

And let’s take it one step further. If illegal aliens can break the law by jumping our borders, taking our jobs and getting generous welfare, education and free health care benefits, paid for by the American taxpayer, why should I care what happens to them if they can break our laws and be rewarded for so doing? What good is the law?

If this lawless trend and anarchy are allowed to continue, America is headed for a rise in White nationalism, mob rule, increased bigotry and discrimination against blacks and potentially a civil war. In such a war, blacks will inevitably lose. Blacks are outnumbered by at least 5 to 1.

In a nation of laws, if certain segments of the population can break the law with impunity, then we are no longer a nation of laws in a Constitutional Republic. Nor are we free! In fact, we would be nothing more than a nation ruled by a violent mob, in a land of chaos and anarchy. Long-time cultural norms would break down, financial and commercial markets would crumble and every-day life would become a nightmare. Perhaps that is what looters and arsonists want, a complete breakdown in civil society so that they can rebuild it in their own distorted image.

For decades Progressives have shoved us closer and closer to mob rule, exploiting the black race and other minorities in their quest. They have infiltrated our government institutions, including our schools and colleges and have taken over the news media. They have engaged in socialist and environmental brainwashing and indoctrination to such an extent that at least three generations of Americans have bought into their flawed, cult-like, socialist, radical environmental ideology. If they take the presidency and the both houses of Congress, they will shove this Medicare-for-all and the ludicrous Green New Deal poisonous swill down every American’s throat. Given the passivity of Americans today, they’ll probably eat it, just like they took the passage of Obama Care without so much as a whimper. There should have been a revolution.

Tens of millions of young Americans have no clue about the history of America, why it chose freedom over a monarchy, why the individual is sacrosanct in our culture and our laws, why the rule of law is mandatory if our society is to survive and why capitalism and free markets provide upward mobility for all citizens, not just a few. Those same tens of millions of ignorant young Americans are the protesters you see on your TV screen throughout the day and all through the night. They are the violent ones and they’ll vote Democrat every time. You are the passive ones and they are beating you at the game of politics through violence.

We wish to point out that many races, genders and other “not quite normal” types suffer from bigotry and discrimination. If you are too fat, too thin, wear glasses, disabled, too tall, too short, or ugly, you are discriminated against by society.

We have mentioned the discrimination against Asians, the Latinos and the Jews in previous articles. What about the rape, discrimination and violence against women by men? Are women rioting, looting and burning across America? No! Only the black race seems to think that they have some kind of a superior right to take their anger out on everyone else in the form of mindless violence. Even their name, “African-American” grants them some kind of superior elevated status as human beings. Under this moniker, it would make this author an “American-American.” But that would be ridiculous, wouldn’t it?

Most, if not all blacks have never seen Africa. Most of them were born and bred right here in America and have had the opportunity to participate in the American dream but instead have decided, with the Democrat’s help, that they are victims of a racist society and must be pampered and given special privileges that they seem to be too weak to get on their own.

Here is a little of what one man said about the black race. He didn’t mince words or omit his expletives. We scrubbed it a little.

“You want respect, get a job and actually show-up for it. Pay your bills.”

“Go to bed at a decent hour and quit hanging-around under street lights all night. Get out of the gangs.”

“Quit talking like you’re still living on a Democrat’s plantation in southern Alabama. Pull your pants-up you wannabe felon asshole. Learn the English language, not some tribal dialect of English that few can understand.”

“Get down to your Board of Education meetings and tell them to fix your school system so your kids don’t end-up as stupid as you.”

“And, how are your children going to learn when they’re awakened by gun fire in the neighborhood at 3 a.m.? How can they learn when the dumbest kids rule the classroom with sass and vulgarities? How can any discipline be maintained when teachers can’t beat the sh…t out of little mouthy bastards? Then you want to send them out into the real world and wonder why cops have to shoot their dumb asses?”

This is what millions of Americans are thinking write now but don’t have courage to say it.

Nevertheless, there are many blacks that have risen from the gutter and above this Democrat-invented victim-hood and have profited and prospered from the equal opportunity that America provides. They are responsible citizens, got an education, got married and had children in a two-parent family. They are doctors, lawyers, professors, politicians, entertainers, painters, plumbers, and carpenters. Because they have succeeded under freedom and capitalism, they are called “Uncle Toms” by the general population of blacks that use racism as a crutch to justify failure, violence and a life of crime.

Man was supposed to have been the animal that evolved into a thinking creature that set him apart from all other creatures on earth. It was his intellect and grasp of reason and logic that allows him to rise above the savage law of the jungle.

But if man descends into the Hell of anarchy where violence is his only answer to perceived injustices, he is no better than the animals that roam planet earth and eat each other. His claim of intellect, reason and logic are but distant mirages that fade from view when you get closer. This violent, non-thinking human animal is no better than a rabid dog and you know what society does to rabid dogs. We do the same to looters and arsonists, or at least we used to.

Ladies and gentlemen, there is no systemic racism in America today, that is until the Democrats created it out of thin air in order to pander to a constituency group (blacks) for political purposes and votes. Democrats created the Klu Klux Klan. Democrats tried to stop the emancipation of the slaves during the Civil War and a large majority of Democrats voted against the 13th and 14th Amendments. They know that if they lose a significant percentage of the black vote to the Republicans, they will lose any chance to win the presidency, or win many down ballot candidates and initiatives. The news media is all in to help Democrats perpetrate this perpetual claim on political power ….. by any means.

Democrat policies of pandering for votes no matter what color, gender, religion, or creed of the voter, in their lust for absolute power, has sent most of our Democrat-run cities and states into hopeless bankruptcy. Their only chance for survival is to be bailed out by those cities and states that have run on sound fiscal policy.

Democrat policies and legislation have ballooned the national debt and deficit for way too many decades. America is broke because of those liberal policies, legislation and regulations. America’s only chance for survival as a free nation is to stop the deficit spending and borrowing, start saving massive amounts of money for emergencies (like pandemics) and start paying down the national debt. Sadly, as long as there are Democrats and RINO Republicans, none of this is possible.

To conclude, there is only one rationale for violence and that is in a massive REBELLION against government tyranny and corruption. We aren’t there yet, but we are getting very close. If the racketeering, colluding perpetrators that tried to carry out a silent coup against a duly elected president under the color of law, are not brought to justice and face real jail time, then the tyranny and corruption will have reached a point in America where a civil war or revolution are the only remedies left to expel the bad apples from our society.

At the end of this nonsense, if there is an end, we can only hope that men with reason, intellect and logic, those qualities that make us men and not savage animals, will prevail in the conversation. But given the explosive, irrational nature of race in America, this author doesn’t hold out much hope that cooler heads will prevail.

© 2020 Ron Ewart – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Ron Ewart: info@narlo.org

Read more powerful conservative articles like this one HERE.