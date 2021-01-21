By Frosty Wooldridge

Our country stands on the edge of a cliff racially, economically, environmentally, sociologically, culturally and linguistically. We also face, along with the rest of the world, the greatest threat to our existence as to “catastrophic climate destabilization.”

With all of our horrific problems breathing down our throats, it’s time for our U.S. Congressional critters to put away their childish, immature and openly useless liberal or conservative badges—and work toward the common good of all Americans. If we’re going to pull our rear-ends out of the mess that we’ve created over the past 50 years, we better get cracking.

First, I would create an annual “Solve America’s Problems” conference of all the finest minds in academics, corporations, environmental experts, climate change specialists, language, cultural, jobs, infrastructure specialists, species extinction experts, economists and dozens of other areas that need ideas—and charge them with solutions to every category that needs be solved. I would want solutions, not bickering. I would promote working together rather than competing. I would work those solutions into the national fabric.

Second, I would pull all our troops out of the middle east. I wouldn’t waste another young man’s or woman’s life in those senseless wars. Aren’t the 114,000 military suicides along with 8,500 combat deaths in the past 20 years reason enough to stop the insanity of Iraq and Afghanistan? I would decommission 700 military bases in over 80 countries around the world to take our noses out of everyone else’s business. I would maintain bases that need to protect NATO and other important areas.

Third, I would engage the finest educators’ minds in solutions to our inner cities, rampant poverty, endless pregnancies, life-long welfare recipients, redundant job creation such as vocational technical schools, textiles, manufacturing, transportation and all aspects of American society. We need to harness minorities with some kind of educational mandates, separate gender schools, orphanages and disciplined educational systems where every student receives and cares about his or her education that will propel them into a reasonable job with livable salaries. I would place a high priority on birth control education in order to stop 7 out of 10 minority children being fatherless.

Fourth, we need to reduce the Defense Department costs from $750 billion annually to $500 billion annually. We may enjoy the most powerful military in the world, but we’re rotting inside our own country. Let’s spend that $250 billion on our people, their jobs, new schools, new recreation centers and viable options for all American youth.

Fifth, we need to call for a total halt on all legal and illegal immigration into the United States for 20 years. We need to enforce our laws on the books, U.S. Code 8 , Section 1324, E-Verify and more laws already on the books that stop illegal employers from raping our system with billions in illegal labor that benefits them, but penalizes all American taxpayers. We need to make it more consequential to break our employment laws.

Sixth, we cannot continue adding to our $27 trillion national debt. We need to use all the solutions gained from the annual conference to stop growing it, and start reducing it. We also need to start “workfare” for all “welfare” recipients. It’s ridiculous to give away EBT cards and government checks with no accountability. It creates an entire class of indigents and wasted lives.

Seventh, we may never solve our racial fracturing because we haven’t in the 232 years. We’ve tried everything from the Great Society, WIC, ADC, Affirmative Action to endless attempts to dissolve racial fragmentation in our country. However, Black and White racism needs to evolve into “respect for one another.” Whether ‘racism’ is tribal, biological or cultural—we need to find a path forward in peace and respect. Races historically don’t like each other or spend time with one another. Nonetheless, just like in the NFL, we must play together if our country hopes to survive. So, at work, sports or in civil society, we need to gravitate toward respect.

Seventh, that “Solve America’s Problems” conference needs to engage solutions as to our greatest crisis in the 21st century: Catastrophic Climate Destabilization. Some deny it, some don’t care…but it’s coming on faster than anyone understands. We need to move toward alternative sunlight energy, wave energy, hydro energy, wind energy, thermal energy and personal energy. If we don’t and the rest of the world doesn’t, all of us face a drastically cruel future.

Eighth, each year, we add 3.1 million people, net gain, virtually by mass immigration in all its forms, on our way to adding 100 million people to our country by 2050. Those huge numbers cannot be sustained. It’s called “exponential growth” and it always leads to collapse. That’s where our entire civilization is headed within 30 years. Every added person causes more carbon exhaust, more water footprint, more damage to our environment, more damage to our quality of life, more fragmenting of our society, and it solves nothing in an overpopulated world. It makes everything worse for us. We need to engage an “American Population Stabilization Policy…American Carrying Capacity Policy…American Quality of Life Policy…American Sustainable Civilization Policy.” If we fail in this endeavor, we face unrelenting consequences across the board. If you don’t believe me, just look at Africa, India and China…and/or Mexico.

Ninth, we need to decommission Monsanto, Bayer, Dow Chemical and any other companies that create, produce and distribute all the 84,000 chemicals now poisoning our world. What they are doing is saturating our world with deadly chemicals. They are poisoning our water, air and land, along with all the oceans 24/7. They must be stopped.

Tenth, we need to de-license all GMO crop companies. We must return to organic farming with wholesome, organic and non-poisonous foods.

Eleventh, we need to license fast food joints to serve healthy, wholesome breakfasts, lunches and dinner. Mandatory ratings as to nutritional excellence vs junk food crap. Additionally, we need to reeducate 66 percent of obese Americans into healthy lifestyles of nutritious foods, snacks and exercise.

Twelfth, we need stop allowing Big Parma companies from producing endless drugs that kill and cripple patients. Instead of Chemo destroying a person’s entire body and mind, let’s establish clean water, foods and healthy living that doesn’t result in cancer, diabetes or heart attacks.

Thirteenth, I would be open to state-by-state conferences on how to make each one of our 50 states more livable, more educated, solid jobs, more healthy, more loyal to our flag, our pledge of allegiance and taking pride in being an American.

Fourteenth, we desperately need a 50 cent deposit-return law on every piece of plastic, metal and glass sold from every store in the country. We must engage a 100 percent incentive-driven recycling program for tires, cars, metals, toys, and every kind of debris manufactured in the past or present.

Have you got any ideas that could be engaged? Send them my way. frostyw@juno.com

Thank you, and God Bless America.

This video graphically and dramatically illustrates America’s immigration-population crisis as well as the world’s. I wrote it and narrated it. Tim Walters of Cleveland, Ohio directed and produced. Please forward it to all your friends, networks and beyond. Place it on FB, Twitter, Linkedin, Parler and more. Just click the link below to see the video.

Immigration, Overpopulation, Resources, Civilization by Frosty Wooldridge

Share these videos all over America:

“In a five minute astoundingly simple yet brilliant video, Immigration, Poverty, and Gum Balls”, Roy Beck, director of www.numbersusa.ORG, graphically illustrates the impact of overpopulation. Take five minutes to see for yourself:

“Immigration by the numbers—off the chart” by Roy Beck

This 10-minute demonstration shows Americans the results of unending mass immigration on the quality of life and sustainability for future generations: in a few words, “Mind boggling!” www.NumbersUSA.org

© 2021 Frosty Wooldridge – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Frosty: frostyw@juno.com