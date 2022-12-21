By Jeffery Dover

Judge Judith Sheindlin of TV court fame frequently advises her court and her viewers that “If it doesn’t make sense, it’s probably not true”. In our present world of pervasive propaganda and hidden agendas, that’s a wise phrase to keep in mind.

For a decade or more, the US media public has been inundated with invective directed at the fledgling state of Russia. “Fledgling” because although it’s been around for centuries, Russia has shed the wastrel, civilly abusive structure which was the USSR. It’s been reborn as a democratic republic with private property ownership in a capitalist economic setup. Although, according to the World Bank, the Russian Federation ranks 11th among the world’s strongest economies, it is still a long way from settling into its new role. It is still in development.

We Americans are told that Russia meddles in our elections. Let’s see if that makes sense. Can it be that Russia’s intelligence organs believe that they can meddle in US elections and that the USA will not discover what they are doing? Does that make sense? Let’s look for a motive. What does Russia gain by meddling in US elections? Who have they wanted to win and what would they then gain if that person won the election? There doesn’t seem to be any reporting on that aspect of Russian meddling. There seems only to be the allegation that they do so.

Ranking a distant eleventh in GDP, Russia needs trade to grow and solidify its new structure, bringing prosperity to its people and the promise of more for their progeny. Does it make sense that they would seek to promote those things by antagonizing the Number One economy, the USA – or five of the others in the top ten, UK, France, Germany, Italy and Canada? Would they not instead seek to build strong trade relationships with these nations rather than antagonize them? Purposely antagonizing them doesn’t make sense.

It’s been reported and suggested many times in many places that Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin, is “crazy” or “insane”. Crazy people are found doing things such as walking down the middle of an urban interstate during rush hour, cutting off an ear and mailing it to a girlfriend or eating dirt. Putin clearly isn’t crazy nor is he irrational. Moreover, if he was, his people would certainly have removed him by now. He is strong, but he is not omnipotent. He must answer to and/or satisfy the Russian Federal Assembly which can appoint or remove a president. Given that power, does it make sense that the Assembly’s 450 Duma members and 169 senators would tolerate a “crazy” person as the head of state? It’s probably not true that Putin is crazy.

The history of Ukraine is the history of Russia. The history of Russia is the history of Ukraine – until the breakup of the USSR in 1991. Russia as a nation was founded in Kiev centuries ago as “Kievan Rus”. The languages of the two are similar, though with differences. Most Ukrainians speak Russian, enough so that in 2012 Ukraine found it necessary to make Ukrainian the official language. Even so, the president refused to sign the law.

Many in Ukraine seek and desire reunification with Russia. Enough so that deposed president Yanukovych wanted (and living in Russia, still wants) a referendum on reunification. Largely because of his affinity for Russia and reunification, he was deposed in what is termed a “civil war” in 2014, though it more resembled a coup d’etat. Snipers posing as his supporters, shooting from hotel windows, murdered 50 people in Maidan Sq. It was a false flag attack by Yanukovych opposition designed to defame him. It’s said that it was the CIA and MI6 who set up the coup d’etat, replacing Yanukovych with a succession of puppet presidents, the most recent being Zelensky.

What makes Ukraine so dear to the USA and UK that the CIA and the British equivalent, MI6 would get involved in keeping it separate from Russia? In 2014 the Brookings Institution said that Americans should support them for their willingness to support them in non-proliferation of nuclear weapons and for preventing sale of necessary components for nuclear power to Iran. That seems a bit thin. It’s widely reported that Ukraine is a center for laundering dirty money from the USA. It’s also known to have biological weapon labs, according to a Bulgarian investigative journalist writing that the US paid to have them set up in Ukraine and Georgia. Why would Ukraine be interested in the creation of biological weapons? The usual Establishment media suspects were quick to label this a “conspiracy theory” – but anyone who has studied world history knows that in the halls of great power, history is literally written in “conspiracy”. “Undersecretary of State Victoria Nuland later admitted under oath in a congressional hearing that there were in fact 20 to 30 bio labs in and around Ukraine.”

It’s also known that the US ruling Establishment seeks the ouster of Putin as Russian president, hence all the vilification of the man and his country, conditioning Americans to accept that he’s “evil” and that it’s proper if he’s deposed. RINO senator Graham went as far as to call for his murder. As a part of that effort, the CIA has been working on destabilization of Putin and his regime based in Ukraine. That would be handy because of its border with Russia and its population of Russian-speaking persons who could be sent to foment unrest in Russia, appearing to be Russians.

In January of 2022, there was a coup d’etat attempt launched in another Russian border country, Kazakhstan. It failed. Its president said that the coup was engineered by the CIA. Do we Americans suppose that Russian and Kazakh intelligence agencies do not know who is working against them? Does it make sense that they would not know and further, that by declaring the USA behind the coup, Kazakhstan would gratuitously create a rift with such a powerful nation? It doesn’t make sense in either case. It’s probably true that the CIA was behind it.

Not long after the Kazakhstan affair, Russia invaded Ukraine. Why? Why would they seek to alienate the people who they hope will become Russian citizens? What could compel them to destroy infrastructure in a country which they wish to become a part of their own, infrastructure which they would then have to expend billions to rebuild? Wouldn’t that necessarily have to have been a desperate solution to some problem – unless of course Russia’s president and all his Federation Council are crazy and insane. Because we’ve rejected the latter as unlikely, might it be sensible to believe that it may have been a defensive act of self-preservation, seeking to repel the forces working to destabilize the Russian government? Could the Kazakhstan action, in addition to what had been going on in Ukraine, have brought them to the conclusion that the only way to stop those seeking their downfall was to take offensive action? That makes sense. Otherwise, not much does make sense.

What has Russia done to make it such a pariah to western democratic governments? How about the New World Order? This is the term used for the establishment of a global, one-world government. The western democracies – no longer so “democratic” – are led by an Establishment which is driving the various nations in that direction, ceding sovereignty by bits using vehicles such as “climate change”, racism, inflation and dilution of native populations by those arriving illegally who won’t assimilate, as prime movers.

Consider that president Trump opposed those globalist, NWO forces. “Make American Great Again” and “America First” were decidedly and pointedly in opposition to one-world government. For that, he was denied by his own Republican congress, slandered in the media on a daily basis, impeached, investigated and later dumped by both parties and his vice president. Some of the nonsense he – and we — endured were the falsehoods of “Russian collusion” and “the Pee Pee Dossier” – both alleged to have been involved in different ways with Russia. Then we learned in the involvement of the FBI in attempting to prevent his candidacy from succeeding after the GOP powers first tried to prevent his run. It’s interesting that Russia would be chosen link by the conspirators.

Putin has experienced much the same treatment in the media, in addition to the actions being waged against his government. Putin and his Russia also oppose the New World Order. They have no intention of ceding Russian sovereignty to an international ruling body.

Why is Russia so important to the NWO? It’s speculation, but let’s try this: for the NWO’s plans of world domination to work, all the major nuclear powers would need to be in accord with the plan. The ruling Establishment of the USA and EU – with UK and France also nuclear powers – are aboard. To leave Russia out would provide a haven for other, less powerful nations which might also wish to avoid NWO domination. To attempt to bring them in forcibly would be to risk nuclear war, at which point, with no winners, there’s no longer any point to a new world order because few if any nations would remain. Thus, to avoid that situation with Russia, regime change is the chosen path to bring about the ultimate agreement of Russia with the NWO.

Whatever the ultimate goals of the western ruling Establishment and the NWO or Klaus Schwab’s World Economic Forum and the “Great Reset” as he styles it following the Covid attacks on the world, the reasons which we are given for Russia being a bad actor and the constant din to that effect, seem to make little sense except in a context akin to some similar global plan and rationale. As usual these powers and the elites behind them depend on the lies and propaganda of the media which they own.

For “NewsWithViews” readers, the ultimate concern is whither the USA? How does all of this affect the people of the United States? For what reasons are we to believe that Ukraine is worth billions of dollars of our money when the same powers sending it there refused to spend $5.7 billion to build a wall along our southern border? When Russia has no intention of invading Europe and could neither financially support nor win a war against them if it wanted to, let alone with the USA involved, why is NATO rattling its sword? For that matter, why does NATO still continue to exist? How does the US citizen benefit from that alliance? Is it only to “justify”, by token NATO participation, US military adventures as we go around the world destabilizing governments?

The anti-Russia narratives thrive on a public perception of the old USSR, Reagan’s “evil empire”, which was indeed an aggressive enemy of western capitalist democracies. For the past thirty-one years however, they have themselves been a capitalist democracy, not seeking world domination or domination of Europe, but trying to build their own nation to be better for its people than was ever possible as a communist country.

It’s time for Americans to see Russia in a different light. No, it’s not a population of saints – nor is that of any nation. However, neither is it the ogre which the New World Order forces of the USA, EU, British Crown and NATO make it appear to be. Far from it, Vladimir Putin appears to be like the Russian Trump, fighting for his nation’s sovereignty and right to self-rule, as Trump did for the United States. Trump paid the price for that opposition to the globalists. Will Putin succeed for Russia? It remains to be seen. However, so much that is said and reported in this dispute just doesn’t make sense, and as such, is probably not true. Learn about the New World Order, then connect the dots.

