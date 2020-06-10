By Ron Ewart

“Is discipline (both mental and physical) in place of coddling, truly child abuse? I don’t know, but it sure as hell is effective.” —Steven Crowder, American conservative political commentator and comedian

Let’s see. You have a black man who was arrested on a drunk and disorderly charge (we read the 911 call transcript) and subsequently murdered in hand cuffs, by an out-of-control policeman, while three other policemen watched. This was, without question, an illegal application of law enforcement by any definition and the transgressors should be punished to the full extent of the law.

But throw in the news media who never saw a violent event they wouldn’t blast all over TV, radio and news print 24/7 for days or weeks on end. You know the saying, “If it bleeds, it leads.”

Throw in hundreds of race-bating, vote-pandering politicians, local, state and federal, fanning the flames.

Throw in tens of thousands of millennials (stupid young people) who believe government owes them a living (thanks to Bernie Sanders, other socialist Democrats and ultra liberal colleges).

Throw in violent anarchists like ANTIFA, Black Lives Matter groups and communists, all salivating at the chance to break down our society.

Then throw in a black population that has been brainwashed by government, politicians and special interest groups (mostly Democrats) into believing they are victims of wide spread White oppression (it isn’t true) and you have a recipe for uncontrolled mayhem, pandemonium, violence, looting and arson on a national scale ….. without consequence. It is also a recipe for nation-destroying anarchy.

The facts are that from January 1, 2020 to June 4, 2020, police shot 172 White men in America. In contrast, police shot only 88 Black men and 57 Hispanics. Previous years show similar ratios. Given that research finds that Blacks and Latinos have higher rates of street crime than Whites and are more likely to be confronted by police, it is a testament to police restraint that the numbers weren’t higher for Blacks and Latinos. Over 98% of these shootings were legally justified. You’ll never see that on the mainstream media. (Source: www.statista.com)

Sadly, what has transpired over the last week is what you get when society decides that we must molly coddle the nation’s youth (Black, White, Red, or Yellow) and not hold them accountable for bad behavior or transgressions against others. Thoughtful discipline must start early in life or you end up with an adult that does not comprehend right or wrong, places no value on life or property and has no compunction about inflicting injury or death on others.

This is what you get when government jurisdictions pass no-bail laws for criminals and lets them back into society after committing a crime. This is what you get when prosecutors will not prosecute low-level crimes. This is what you get when shop-lifting, looting and arson are non-punishable crimes. If law enforcement shot the looters and arsonists while in the act, there would be a lot less looting and arson.

This is what you get when families break down and are fatherless. (66% in Black families; 42% in Hispanic families; and 25% in White families)

This is what you get when discipline is little more than a soft, verbal admonition that educated idiot psychologists say is the right and effective thing to do but isn’t.

This is what you get when schools are prohibited from administering punishment to students who act out in class, or on the playgrounds, for fear of being sued by arrogant, self-important parents.

This is what you get when you elect socialist Democrats to run our states and cities. You get bankrupt cities, sanctuary cities, massive homeless populations, high crime rates and much larger police forces.

This is what you get when you let high-level government bureaucrats (DOJ, FBI, CIA, etc.) take the law into their own hands and use their immense law enforcement powers to engage in illegal acts against their political enemies.

Without consequences for bad or criminal behavior you get the anarchy we have witnessed in our cities all across America in the last week or so. You also get corruption and racketeering in the halls of government as we have seen in the constant, unfounded attacks on President Trump for the last three plus years. If none of these government, un-elected bureaucrats that have perpetrated illegal use of their authority, are not held accountable and don’t see jail time, political corruption and violations of law will have become institutionalized.

Now just imagine what would happen if our police forces were grossly under-funded, or disbanded altogether, as many Blacks and pandering politicians want? If you think crime is bad now, you ain’t seen nothing yet. The police keep a necessary lid on the criminal element in our society.

Without a police presence in our large cities can only lead to uncontrollable vigilante justice and an armed population that will take the law into their own hands, where justice and due process of law will be flung back to pioneer days and governed by the power of the gun.

To make matters worse, corporate America is magnifying racism in America and exploiting the White Privilege narrative by donating huge sums of money to violent groups like Black Lives Matter. This of course puts them in good graces with the fringe groups and capitulates to their unreasonable demands like abolishing the police and ICE altogether. To see which corporations are pandering to the racists, protesters, looters and arsonists, log onto here.

The real issue that drives alleged cultural and institutionalized racism in America is fostered and promoted by politicians and special interest groups that use racism as a tool to buy the Black vote and gain political power. The Democrats have been and are the party that exploits racism, bigotry and discrimination for their own political gain and are complicit in pitting Americans against each other.

First, racial discrimination is and has been, since time began, an ingrained biological attribute of human behavior. It is a fact, humans cluster with their own kind. The greater the cultural divide between different races, creeds, religions and national origin, the greater the discrimination.

You will not find a large contingent of the Black race in Asia. And the horrible treatment and incarceration in interment camps of China’s Western Muslim Ulghur population by the Chinese government, is a testament to that biological and cultural discrimination. China, being a dictatorship, can get away with it.

Attempts by nations to force multi-culturalism on their citizens, has resulted in culture wars and massive civilization failures. What we are experiencing in America today is largely due to ingrained biological discrimination and the significant cultural divide between Blacks and Whites, exploited by politicians for political advantage.

White, European civilization is over 2,000 years old. The White Russian civilization is almost 1,200 years old. The Chinese civilization has existed for over 4,000 years and Japanese civilizations date back to 950 BC. Even the Arabic Sumerians, Akkadians and Persian civilizations of Mesopotamia (Iran and Iraq) date as far back as 3100 BC.

Asian Americans represent a little over 6% of the total population, or approximately 21 million, according to the Census Bureau. Asian Americans are discriminated against by the general population just as much as Blacks and Latinos and yet you very seldom see this discrimination in any news reports. Could it be because Asian Americans rise above the discrimination and don’t complain? Could it be just plain news media bias against Asians in general? In contrast to Black America, Asians have strong family bonds, are well educated and have higher average incomes. The Asian culture is much more closer aligned with the White culture than is the Black culture.

In contrast to the White, Russian, Japanese, Asian and Arabic cultures, Blacks, some Hispanics and American Indian populations are only 200 years out of aborigine tribal status and have not had time to build up the systems, cultures, institutions and behavioral patterns of an organized civilization, thus a huge cultural divide from long-term civilizations. (Family bonds in the Black culture have been shattered by government welfare policies, leading to fatherless homes.) That cultural divide results in unavoidable biological and cultural discrimination that will not evaporate until the gap between the two cultures is narrowed. Cultural divide race wars in America will rage for another century or more, if not longer.

Nevertheless, there is no place in society for those that will not subscribe and adapt to societal norms, no matter their race, gender, creed, or national origin. Un-punished looting and burning is in direct violation of those societal norms.

In America, the guiding societal norms are the U. S. Constitution and the rule of law. A society or nation will unravel into chaos and anarchy if the rule of law has no force or meaning and there are no consequences for bad or criminal behavior. Without a course correction, we are plunging head long into the abyss of cultural disintegration, a break down in civil society and potentially a CIVIL WAR!

How easy it is for some to blame one race or culture for all the problems facing another race or culture. A lot of people do that to the Jews in anti-Semite attacks. Blacks are doing it to Whites on a grand scale. Nevertheless, it is abhorrently wrong and should be resisted whenever it arises.

The White people in America are growing weary of constantly being labeled racists and guilty of White privilege by Democrats, Blacks, the news media, leftist professors and political hacks of all colors and stripes. White people created the entire idea of individual freedom and drafted the U. S. Constitution. White people tamed America at great sacrifice. The fact is, White people built America, the greatest experiment for freedom ever crafted by mankind. That doesn’t make them racists and it doesn’t make them White supremacists. But then neither are they perfect by any means and are subject to all the frailties that beset humans of any race.

With all this said, “if there is no consequence for bad or criminal behavior, there is only anarchy!”

© 2020 Ron Ewart – All Rights Reserved

