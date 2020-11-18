By Bradlee Dean

[DISCLAIMER: The opinion in this article is the sole opinion of the author and is not necessarily the opinion of NewsWithViews.com, it’s employees, representatives, or other contributing writers.]

Guard with jealous attention the public liberty. Suspect everyone who approaches that jewel. -Patrick Henry

One of the promises left undone by that of point man Donald Trump, was to bring back the rule of law. Along with that promise, he also promised over and over again that he would drain the swamp. Those are his words, not mine. In other words, he was saying that he was going to deal with the corruption in Washington D.C. (Isaiah 26:9)

Remember, he was going to bring in a special prosecutor concerning Hillary Clinton,. Then, after he won the people’s White House, 41 seconds into his victory speech, he turned on his supporters and said to them that the American people owed Clinton a major debt of gratitude for her service to our country. He later went on to call the Clintons “good people” and said that he ” did not want to hurt them.” (Proverbs 17:15)

[YouTube Video]

How many crimes have the Clinton’s committed against the American people, as well as the other third world countries?

Then, we have Barack Hussein Obama who transgressed the US Constitution over 1,163 times, and 330 million people in this country stood back and allowed him to do so. Do you remember the Iran scandal?

The president of the United States this week accused Barack Hussein Obama of funding the missiles that attacked Americans in Iran. This is true and the American people knew of it when he did what he did. What should be observed here is that the president acknowledges his treason and yet fails to charge him for treason (Article 3, Sections 3, US Constitution), which would deter anyone else from daring the justice of God in our government (Proverbs 16:6).

Instead, the president put sanctions on Iran in hopes of you misreading his confusion (Daniel 9:7) by overlooking the law that he is to “faithfully execute” against “all enemies” here domestically (Romans 3:20; Article 2, Section 3, US Constitution).

Barack Hussein Obama is responsible for more than just what took place in Iran, this on top of the fact that he never has been qualified to be America’s president, he is not a natural-born citizen (Article 1, Section 2, US Constitution).

[YouTube Video]

Now, coming to the most recent criminal left unprosecuted, we have President-Elect Joe Biden, who by the way, has been called out repeatedly for treason by that of Donald Trump, but has failed in ever faithfully execute the laws against Biden’s said crime, which, in the end, will destroy this country, and so it is.

“Justice The Guardian Of Liberty,” not injustice (Amos 5:15)!

https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/barr-defends-trump-treason-biden-obama-insists-colloquial/story?id=72797684

This would have been the surest way to know what it is that you were dealing with when it came to the likes of Donald Trump: Is he just, or is he unjust? What is it that you now see?

“A king (Article 6, Section 2 of the US Constitution) that sitteth in the throne of judgment scattereth away all evil with his eyes.” -Proverbs 20:8

© 2020 Bradlee Dean – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Bradlee Dean: Bradlee@SonsOfLibertyRadio.com