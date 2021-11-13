By Michael Peroutka

Let’s suppose you are challenged to a game of “Chrombus.”

Let’s also suppose that if you lose the game, you will be a slave for the rest of your life and so will your children.

Let’s further suppose that the game of “Chrombus” has already started and it’s your turn. Would you know what to do? Would you know how to line up? Or what equipment to bring? Would you know how to dress for the game? And how would you know if you are winning or losing?

Video Column

Can you see that if you don’t even know the rules of the game, you have no practical hope of saving your life, or securing your liberty.

In America, we don’t declare allegiance to any man or group of men (including political parties). Rather our oath of allegiance is to a document (The Constitution).

With this in mind, can you name the five freedoms that are protected by the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution? Have you ever read the Maryland Declaration of Rights, which is the supreme law of the state? Were you expecting these documents to enforce themselves?

Liberty under law is our heritage and it is the blessing we earnestly seek to preserve for posterity. But Liberty under law is not possible if the citizenry doesn’t know the law.

According to Thomas Jefferson, “Anyone who desires to be ignorant and free desires what never was and never will be.”

The criminality and chaos we now face is primarily due to our ignorance of the rules of constitutional government.

If you want to have any real hope of escaping slavery or death at the hand of America’s enemies, you might want to learn the rules. You can start by visiting www.InstituteontheConstitution.com.

By the way, the five freedoms are Religion, Speech, Press, Assembly and Petition. And there is no game called “Chrombus.” I made that up.

© 2021 Michael Peroutka – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Michael Peroutka: Michael@theAmericanView.com

Sign up for a FREE U.S. Constitution course with Jake MacAulay and the Institute on the Constitution.