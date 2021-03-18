By Frosty Wooldridge

In February 2020, the U.S. Border Patrol calculated 9,000 people crossed America’s southern border under the Trump administration, illegally. In February 2021, the USBP calculated 104,000 people crossed illegally. All of them echoed Joe Biden’s welcoming speech of amnesty and open borders.

“United States law enforcement agents encountered more than 100,000 migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border in February, which is the highest monthly total since a historic surge in mid-2019 and evidence of a mounting crisis, despite the current administration’s hesitancy to characterize it as such.” (Source: Forbes, March 10, 2021, “More than 100,000 migrants entered the US illegal in February,” Tommy Beer, Forbes staff writer.)

I have visited the border six times in the past 20 years from San Diego to Brownsville, Texas, I witnessed enormous tons of trash, hundreds of ‘lay-up’ areas, stench, garbage, human waste and mountains of plastic containers. My latest trip in 2019 blew my mind as to the ongoing destruction of our desert environment. If war was declared, our southern border would be called the “Battle of the Bulge.” And, we’re losing!

Biden exacerbated human trafficking, child abuse, desperate refugees, Covid 19 disease being spread into our country, countless rapes, terrorists, brutality and death from encouraging mass migration out of Central America and Mexico.

I spent time with Dale Seale who said, “Biden ended “safe third country agreements” that the US once had with Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador. That means that migrants moving north without visas will no longer have to apply for asylum in the country they come from. They can come directly to our country no questions asked.

“Once they’re in the United States, they can qualify for free healthcare, free education, taxpayer stimulus checks, drivers’ licenses, and ultimately citizenship. They will not be deported, and they know it.

“So simply by crossing an international border, a line on a map, these migrants move instantly from poverty to the unimaginable benefits of the world’s most generous welfare state, our country. So, who wouldn’t

make that trip? Huge numbers of people are making that trek.

“In February, last month, customs and federal border agents found more than a 100,000 people trying to enter the United States illegally. Most of them appear to be from Central America.

“A year ago, for context, the number was 9,000. There is no precedent for an increase like that over a month.

“Today we learned that several people arrested at the border are on the FBI’s terror watch list. We also learned that there are more than 13,000 unaccompanied migrant children in border detention facilities. That’s more than triple the record high under the Trump administration.

“In one border facility in Donna, Texas, there are 720% over capacity. Just two months into the Biden administration, the border is a disaster. So, they’re telling us the tragedy they created is a sign of hope.

“Hope. Whose hope exactly? Is there anyone in our country, the United States, who sees what is going on at the border believes will improve our country? Of course, no one believes that. But that doesn’t matter because the lives of actual Americans mean nothing to the people in DC making this decision. Your happiness is not a consideration and it’s never even discussed in Washington.

“Instead, the rest of us have a duty to fix problems in other countries that we don’t even understand. Problems that were caused not by the United States, but by other countries centuries ago. So, if anyone has a legacy responsibility for what’s happening in Latin America, if anyone is ultimately responsible for the millions of Latin American immigrants moving north, it is not the United States, it is Spain.

“Maybe the Spanish government could start by sending back the gold now sitting in its central bank. Where do you think that came from? El Salvador might appreciate that.

“The point isn’t to help the United States, in fact it’s to punish the United States. Official Washington agrees with that.

“A surge of desperate illegal immigrants is what you get when you voted for Joe Biden. That’s the message. In fact, they’re telling us the last president is responsible for all you’re seeing right now.

It’s a pretty remarkable claim when you think about it given that the last president was literally elected because everyone else in Washington thought it was racist to have international borders.

“And yet they’re saying it because they have no shame and they’re convinced you’re stupid. And they don’t care about the country they’re supposed to be in charge of. They’ve given up even trying to pretend they’re making life better for American citizens. It’s easier to yell at Americans about making life better for the rest of the world. That’s the appeal of it. It shifts the attention!

“The people in charge don’t apologize for what they’ve done.”

We pay for all of it through our taxes, our language being changed, our schools inundated, our medical facilities overwhelmed.

Will and Ariel Durant wrote in their eleven-volume Story of Civilization, Volume 3: “If Rome had not engulfed so many men of alien blood in so brief a time, if she had passed all these newcomers through her schools instead of her slums, if she had occasionally closed her gates to let assimilation catch up with infiltration, she might have gained new racial and literary vitality from the infusion, and might have remained a Roman Rome, the voice and citadel of the West.”

Writer Don Boys said, “However, they did not do so, and the great Roman Empire crumbled. Rome was no longer Roman because of lack of assimilation, and America and many of the free nations are doing what Durant warned of Rome’s fall. Struck giddy with feel-goodism, we have opened our gates for tribes of uneducated, uncultured, and often uncouth peoples that are quickly transforming America into another nation. America is no longer American. We are seeing the decline and fall of the American Republic!

“Many free nations are making the same mistake as massive hordes of emigrants with alien cultures, languages, religions, etc., are swamping and overwhelming European populations. England is no longer English, France is no longer French, and Germany is no longer German.”

If you’re nodding your head, you’re bearing witness to the destruction of your own country in the 21st century.

As to what these videos report, do you want your children to face this kind of a future? If you don’t, it’s time to speak up across this great country of ours.

This video graphically and dramatically illustrates America’s immigration-population crisis as well as the world’s. I wrote it and narrated it. Tim Walters of Cleveland, Ohio directed and produced. Please forward it to all your friends, networks and beyond. Place it on FB, Twitter, Linkedin, Parler, Tick-Tok, Curiosity, and more. Just click the link below to see the video.

Immigration, Overpopulation, Resources, Civilization by Frosty Wooldridge

Share these videos all over America:

“In a five minute astoundingly simple yet brilliant video, Immigration, Poverty, and Gum Balls”, Roy Beck, director of www.numbersusa.ORG, graphically illustrates the impact of overpopulation. Take five minutes to see for yourself:

“Immigration by the numbers—off the chart” by Roy Beck

This 10-minute demonstration shows Americans the results of unending mass immigration on the quality of life and sustainability for future generations: in a few words, “Mind boggling!” www.NumbersUSA.org

© 2021 Frosty Wooldridge – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Frosty: frostyw@juno.com