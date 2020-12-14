By Frosty Wooldridge

Last week, you were presented with the most important 30-minute video produced in America that deals with our future. “Immigration, Resources, Civilization” gives you a glimpse into our future. It’s based on the facts of immigration-driven “exponential growth.” As the video illustrates to each viewer, once the numbers land on our country, we too become victims of an immigration “Ponzi Scheme.”

One viewer in Florida responded, “I will share this with everyone. One of our problems is that most of Americans don’t see what is going on in every urban area across the country. I lived most of my life in a safe, abundant time. Miami was a paradise to 1980 when a confluence of immigration-exhaust totally overwhelmed the balance of the area. It has been in degradation-decline ever since.

“I just signed a contract on a home in North Florida. I have to get my family out. I have been active in local politics. I served four years to an elected office and in 2018 ran for Town Council. The crooked Democrat election machine flipped my votes and put in their stooge. The problems of Miami area cannot be fixed. It will get exponentially-worse and eventually be third world and no resemblance to my Miami. It will be just like Mexico City or Rio. The biggest problem: there is no longer local food production. Like your video shows, they paved over all the farmland that used to feed us. There is a very long supply chain to feed a region of 13-million people at the end of a 450-mile peninsula.

“Miami and surrounding areas have been deep-well injecting raw sewage. What could go wrong? Urban sprawl and rock mines have encroached on the main well-fields. Soon Miami will not have adequate fresh water. Everything you highlighted in your video is already unfolding. Every added human lowers the standard of living for all the future. Many like myself have been leaving for 30 years. My own Town has gone from 97% White to 45% in 20 years. Miami-Dade has about 4% White Americans. These hoards are not coming to become Americans…they do exactly as you said. Each group takes over neighborhoods and runs out the Natives.

“Cities consume massive energy input. With their systems overloaded they will one by one, fail. Detroit, Philly, Baltimore, Jersey , NYC and Chicago are failed cities. Many more like Oakland, San Francisco, Portland , and Seattle are on the brink. The FED will continue inflating in an attempt to keep them running. It will fail the entire economy. Then what?

“I think rural America and small towns will survive and thrive. We are Americans.” Best wishes for the Holidays, John

If you haven’t seen the video, watch it for your children. They walk right into the crosshairs of the future of our country: This video graphically and dramatically illustrates America’s immigration-population crisis. I wrote it and narrated it. Tim Walters of Cleveland, Ohio directed and produced. Please forward it to all your friends, social media networks and beyond. Place it on FB, Twitter, Linkedin, Parler and more. Just click the link below to see the video. Thank you, Frosty Wooldridge

Immigration, Resources, and Civilization by Frosty Wooldridge

Once you see the facts, figures and outcome in this video, it’s not like you can sit around letting this future happen to your children. You, me and all of us need to take action at the local, state and national levels. I’ve given you top organizations that work to stop mass immigration: www.NumbersUSA.org ; www.capsweb.org ; www.alipac.us ; www.balance.org ; www.fairus.org ; (please write me with more organizations trying to stop or reduce mass immigration)

What astounds me in 2020, we’ve just added another 1.5- million refugees, and another 1-million of their births. That’s an added 2.5 million refugees sucking off our welfare rolls. We’re $26 trillion in debit, but Congress keeps importing them into our country with no end in sight. Very few Americans understand or comprehend what’s coming. But its’ coming if we fail to change course. Every single family, community, city, state and our entire nation will be degraded to a severe point of resource exhaustion, water scarcity, energy depletion, job losses and/or poverty wages, and massive taxes—to pay for that FOR-CERTAIN added 100-million more immigrants by 2050.

For the life of me, I do not understand why the mainstream media suppresses this issue. Their kids face exactly what your kids face within 20 to 30 years when that next 100-million people land on our shores.

© 2020 Frosty Wooldridge – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Frosty: frostyw@juno.com

