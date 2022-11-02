By Bradlee Dean

October 2, 2022

“Scripture clearly teaches us that action speaks louder than words.”

Did you know that George Washington used to say “Deeds not words”? I suspect that he extracted that directly from the Bible. In 1 John 3:18, it tells us:

“My little children, let us not love in word, neither in tongue; but in deed and in truth.”

In 1 Thessalonians 1:3, Scripture tells us:

“Remembering without ceasing your work of faith, and labour of love.”

Last week, I did a show asking the listeners and viewers the question to 157 cities, where did Jesus ever preach “God loves you,” or where did He ever say that He loved His disciples, or anyone else for that matter? Of course, no one could answer that question because it is not in Scripture. Though it is not there, is it not interesting that this is what is being preached from the pulpits in America today? Again, let me say it, it is NOT the in scripture.

Though I asked for a caller to call in and to prove otherwise, they could not do that, but they sure know how to take out of context what I am saying here. One guy wrote:

I think that this “The scriptures do not say that God loves us” argument is not a hill that I would die on.

Friends, I did not say that God didn’t love us. I said that He never told us that He loved us through giving us mere lip service. As a matter of fact, it was Jesus that said to them that claim to love Him:

“This people draweth nigh unto me with their mouth, and honoureth me with their lips; but their heart is far from me.” -Matthew 15:18

They said they loved Him. Yet, they did not love Him in action, which is no love at all.

People say all the time that they love the Lord, but they do nothing to prove their love in exhibition or in demonstration to the very God that they say that they love.

The Lord said we are not to love in WORD (We are not to talk of it because Scripture does nothing of the sort), neither in tongue; but in DEED (Action) and in TRUTH.

Friends, action speaks a lot louder than words and a demonstration of the action towards the Lord and the people that we are to serve speaks volumes to the lost: Real love acts. This is foreign to the American Church in so many ways. This is what the Bible teaches.

By the way, speaking of a hill to die on, this individual heard what it was that he wanted to hear and seemed to have missed the whole point that I was making (1 John 4:6).

Dying on a hill, namely Calvary, is exactly what Scripture is talking about when it comes to what real love is all about.

“For God SO LOVED THE WORLD, THAT HE GAVE HIS ONLY BEGOTTEN SON, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” -John 3:16



“Herein is love, not that we loved God, but that he loved us, and sent his Son to be the propitiation for our sins.” -1 John 4:10



“Hereby perceive we the love of God, because he laid down his life for us: and we ought to lay down our lives for the brethren.” -1 John 3:16



“Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.” -John 15:13

