By Cliff Kincaid

March 11, 2022

America went to war, in Iraq and Afghanistan, on behalf of Muslims, many of whom didn’t want our help. America won’t go to war in Ukraine, on behalf of Christians and Jews, who want our help. As a result, many are fleeing the country, some into Europe and some into Israel. But Israel isn’t safe, either. And neither is America, whose leadership is worse than dumb and dumber. Biden is scared because nuclear-armed Putin is smart and Biden is dumb or worse than dumb, perhaps suffering from dementia.

Biden’s advisers are hoping Putin will be satisfied with occupying Ukraine. He won’t.

Look at the fear around us. America says a no-fly zone over Ukraine would provoke Vladimir Putin and is too risky. America says sending planes from anti-communist Poland to Ukraine would provoke Putin and is too risky.

Biden cuts off Russian oil so America can buy it from other enemies, such as Venezuela and Iran. Equally significant, Biden wants another nuclear agreement with Russia-backed Iran.

Some might say Biden is losing the war in Ukraine deliberately, in order to weaken the West.

Former President Trump has been criticized for being “pro-Putin” because he has pointed out the obvious – that Putin is smart. In fact, he has outsmarted the United States.

Former Trump White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham, who is trying to profit from a book, says, “I think [Trump] feared [Putin]. I think he was afraid of him. I think that the man intimidated him. Because Putin is a scary man, just frankly, I think he was afraid of him.”

Trump understood that Putin is a cold-blooded killer with biological and nuclear weapons.

Yet, under assault by Democrats using KGB disinformation for being a Russian agent, Trump did more for Ukraine than Obama/Biden ever did. He gave them anti-tank weapons and sanctioned Germany’s Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia. At the same time, Trump urged Ukraine to clean up the government corruption involving the Biden family, earning him impeachment from those same Democrats supposedly concerned about the fate of Ukraine.

As president, Biden went further in appeasing Putin, reversing Trump’s sanctions on Nord Stream 2.

Grisham claimed, “I also think he [Trump] admired him [Putin] greatly. I think he wanted to be able to kill whoever spoke out against him. So I think it was a lot of that. In my experience with him, he loved the dictators, he loved the people who could kill anyone, including the press.”

In fact, Trump understood that Putin’s ability to kill people, including his domestic enemies, made him a vicious enemy. He was not fooled.

Trump understood Putin. But Democrats did Putin’s bidding in impeaching Trump. Putin’s comrades produced the phony Trump dossier.

Many conservatives have been fooled by Putin as well.

In a video I recorded back in 2014, when Russia launched its first invasion of Ukraine, Putin front man Alexey Komov held a news conference at the National Press Club, explaining that the former KGB/FSB agent was committed to traditional Western religious values. Conservatives at the press conference said that they believed Russia was converting to Christianity under Putin.

For his part, Komov insisted that “Russia’s not a communist country anymore” and that Putin and other Russian leaders have not only turned away from their communist past and involvement with the KGB, but are Bible-believing Christians today.

My column about this event at the time noted that although Putin created his own “United Russia” political party, Komov admitted that the Communist Party of Russia is still a significant force in the country and is the second most powerful political party in the Russian Duma. In fact, Putin has identified Communist Party head Gennady Zyuganov as one of Russia’s most influential politicians, and presented him with an early Soviet edition of the Communist Manifesto as a birthday gift.

This is what makes Putin and his backers into ruthless killers, not Christians.

Nobody should be fooled by Putin’s “non-communist” appearance.

So how do we explain the behavior of the “liberals” and “conservatives” who made the holocaust in Ukraine possible?

It’s a scary subject. But Putin is tempted to expand the war because, as one Ukrainian-American told me, our “leaders” are now even afraid to supply planes that will be Ukrainian planes flown by Ukrainian pilots from Ukrainian bases.

That’s because Tucker Carlson and his ilk are constantly warning of “war with Russia” if we do anything to provoke Putin. Many conservatives buy into this line, immobilizing the United States as Russia, China, Iran, North Korea and the rest of America’s enemies threaten the world with more war.

Sooner or later, we will have to decide if there’s anything worth defending anymore. The Biden regime doesn’t want to protect America’s borders or Ukraine’s.

In a positive development, South Korea has elected a conservative president who warned about his country becoming another Ukraine. His solution has to be to bring back American nuclear weapons for the defense of his country. It’s called peace through strength.

