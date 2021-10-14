By Frosty Wooldridge

With this massive infusion of two to three million refugees into America under the direction of the Biden in 2021, can America’s European-Culture withstand our radically changing demographic? Anybody wondering about the eventuality that America will never be the America we grew up in from 1950 to 2000? What exactly will it be like to morph into a minority, minority, minority “cultural quagmire” of a society?

Who stands to gain from America’s changing into tribal factions such as you see in India, Mexico and/or today, in Europe? Why would such rich and powerful men want to destroy our highly successful civilization—and turn it into a poverty-stricken multicultural morass? Who will benefit?

A concerned reader wrote a penetrating letter to me this week…enough so, that I read it several times. What do you think of his analysis of our situation here in the 21st century?

“Mr. Wooldridge, I just read your latest article. I have written to you before about previous articles, and especially wanted to write you about this one. Frosty, there is NO DOUBT IN MY MIND that there is a very, old, plan to exterminate European Americans to make way for *prole-like* minority races with limited IQ’s and easily controllable.

“Why? Because Europeans have built Western civilization that all Americans enjoy (soon to be dis-enjoyed the way things are going). Caucasians are a threat to ‘The Creators’ of ‘The Plan’ due to many factors, but ironically ‘The Plan’ was cooked up by Elite Whites.

“It’s not a secret. There are many books, whitepapers, famous quotes, etc., that point to a demonic collusion of literal Monsters walking around in “People Suits.”

“Of course, this plan involves the liquidation of massive numbers of Blacks and other non-White Races as these elites want to keep their future proles manageable by limiting their numbers, which harkens back to the European-Japanese hybrid Richard Kalergi’s quote. ‘The Eurasian-Negroid future race, outwardly similar to the ancient Egyptians, will replace the diversity of peoples with a diversity of individuals.’”

I pondered this man’s words before writing this column. The Kalergi Plan was/is a mandate to destroy Western Civilization. It tears out the very essential aspect of the “rule of law” and an “educated and ethical” citizenry. We’re losing both right now.

Last night on the CBS, NBC and ABC, the talking heads all noted the incredible crime wave raging across America. Videos show shooters blowing away people walking down the street. Others snatch babies. Another black lady shoved a white lady to her death in front of a New York City subway. All on video! I watched the lawlessness in San Francisco this summer with 30 second “smash and grab” tactics by black gangs. That city lost 17 Walgreen’s to bankruptcy from shoplifting this summer, and tonight, reports showed five more Walgreen’s in San Francisco filed for bankruptcy from shoplifting.

Are we a “moral and ethical” society with $52 billion in shoplifting annually in the USA? What happens when it’s $100 billion in shoplifting annually? Can we survive by defunding the police and degrading them at every juncture?

As reported earlier this summer, San Francisco cannot stop its crime wave. It doesn’t employ enough police. But the same stands true in Los Angeles and Seattle. As you know, Chicago, NYC and St. Louis accelerate as killing zones in America.

The writer said, “Unless an Act of God literally takes place, I believe the people causing such lawlessness will be successful in their foul plot. I do not place any faith in the so-called ‘Patriots’ of ‘The Right’ for example, to pose any challenge to The Plan, as they are just the opposite side of the same coin, and the same goes for the ‘Alt-Right rock stars’ such as Steve Bannon, who in my opinion are vainglorious pastiches of O’Brien from 1984 or analogous to ‘President Coin’ from The Hunger Games series.”

Whomever is bent on fracturing America, I’d submit that I haven’t seen this country this dramatically divided since the Vietnam War. Worse than that, as we import millions more incompatible cultures, languages, religions and welfare leeches into our midst, we don’t stand a chance of remaining the United States of America.

“THE ONE ABSOLUTELY CERTAIN WAY OF BRINGING THIS NATION TO RUIN, OR PREVENTING ALL POSSIBLITY OF ITS CONTINUING TO BE A NATION AT ALL, WOULD BE TO PERMIT IT TO BECOME A TANGLE OF SQUABBLING NATIONALITIES.” President Theodore Roosevelt, 1904

Teddy Roosevelt pretty much sums up what’s happening and what’s coming. I’d say that if mass immigration continues, we don’t stand a chance of remaining a viable, sustainable and intact society.

Is anyone in America thinking about these questions? Are we not galloping into America’s twilight years?

