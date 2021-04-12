By Frosty Wooldridge

Did the American people vote to make this country the babysitter for the rest of the world? Did anyone vote to have $60 million allocated per month as reported by “60 Minutes”, for housing and feeding this foreign mob of people? And, their children?

Those illegal migrants, along with another million legal immigrants annually, migrate to our shores “for a better life.” Sounds wonderful, doesn’t it? They flee suffering, misery, starvation, brutal dictatorships, drug cartels and hopelessness in their own countries in Central and South America. They ride dinghy’s from Cuba over 90 miles of open ocean to touch down on America soil. Once they land on our soil, they get the royal treatment of food, housing, EBT cards, cars, utilities and more from our tax dollars.

According to www.fairus.org, we taxpayers shell out over $113 billion annually across 15 Federal Agencies in “free stuff” for those legal and illegal migrants.

How long can this invasion of our country go on? Answer: not much longer. We’ve got 540,000 certified homeless Americans who are starving, living in the woods and suffering from endless maladies. We’ve got 80,000 drug overdose deaths annually. We’re a mind-numbing $28 trillion in national debt. We’ve got cities overrun with crime such as Chicago, Minneapolis, NYC, Miami, Detroit, Baltimore, St. Louis and LA. We’ve got 330 million people to feed 990 million meals, seven days a week, 365 days a year. How much longer can we maintain our society with that kind of demand? Those migrants go from 5 gallons of water usage per day to 80-100 gallons in our country. They devour our resources at an unprecedented rate of speed.

If we keep this migration onslaught up, we face an added 100 million or even 150 million more people, net gain, in America by 2050.

Here’s the kicker: in 2021, Central America, where all these people are flooding into our country, originate—houses 181 million people. Demographic projections show Central America growing to 223 million within 29 years. That’s 42 million more desperate people that will migrate to America “for a better life” within less than three decades.

Here’s the other kicker: in 2021, South America, where starvation dominates in Venezuela, Columbia and throughout the region, they house 433 million people. By 2050, they expect to overpopulate themselves by jumping to 779 million people. That’s a added 346 million people! (Source: www.cepal.org)

That’s a total of 488 million more people heading to America “for a better life.”

Do you, fellow American, think we can save all of them? Some of them? If you do, how?

Here is what one of my readers said, “I’ve written to you several times in the past, but my feelings concerning immigration laws, should be concerned more for the lives and well-being of Texans/US citizens rather than for illegals and all these children!!

“Someone has given these people the money to travel here AND has helped organize this movement to bring these children here! If you notice, it’s all the media and all our elected officials can talk about! Oh, these poor children!

“As far as I am concerned the problem with the children being brought into our country as well as all the other illegals, their health and well-being is not our problem! Period! These people have let their children be used! We have absolutely no responsibility for any of these people whether young, old or otherwise. It is the problem of THEIR GOVERNMENT and not OUR GOVERNMENT!

“If these illegal immigrants don’t like the way their government operates, then they need to be responsible for changing that! It’s not our problem, folks! Most Americans are fighting back against this tyrannical government and not escaping this tyranny by illegally entering Mexico or some other country! We don’t send our children to other countries expecting them to deal with it! So, I advocate sending every one of these illegals—-children included—back to where they came from! Then, I advocate the complete closure of our border! Absolutely, no one should be able to enter the country under any circumstances!

“I had told you in a former email that I have seen more and more illegals enter our country for many years, now. I have told you about the Mexican women who illegally entered our country while pregnant knowing full well that once their baby was born here, they would allow the mothers to stay! Just as you have pointed out, we now have many—too many illegal mothers to stay and have more children. This has doubled or tripled our Mexican population since the early 1960s!

“Why was this allowed to happen in the first place? Why has our government been so soft on letting these people stay without worry of deportation? Why weren’t our border control agents doing their job or why hasn’t Texas demanded our border be closed? I disagreed with Trump about his policy to let these families stay who were born here by mothers who illegally entered our country! in our country. This has given rise to our Mexican population.

“After all, it was the pregnant mothers who came here illegally knowing that once her child was born on US soil, she would be permitted to stay here forever! Trump had no idea what life has been like for those who live near the border! In fact, I would like to see Trump, Biden, his wife, sons and most of all, Kamala, be forced to live in a dusty, dirty little border town and experience what many Texans have had to put up with! Let them experience the fear many families have had to face after living where illegals and drug lords have invaded their homes in the city and their private ranches!

“In my day, it was legal to post signs on the fences that surrounded a ranch and that warned that “trespasses will be shot!” I’ve seen as many as 8 or 10 illegals at a time hiding in the brush on our ranch. We never knew how many were hiding out in the brush, waiting to steal or assault a ranch owner! This is why so many ranch families have been forced to move into town! Never should any American have to fear illegals or the drug lords! They have no right to be here!

“Our governor is married to a Mexican. I have nothing against anyone who wants to marry a Mexican. But, I suspect this is probably why the governor hasn’t done more than he’s done. He’s been more vocal about his concern for these children. More so than he is for Texans! We need to close all the loopholes of giving these people social security benefits, medical benefits and other benefits they are not entitled to. To give them this is a slap in the face at those who have worked for years and who are entitled to these benefits. Shutting off all benefits to these people, would probably encourage them to go back to where they came from! Angry in Texas!”

One hopeful note: Governor of Iowa, Kim Reynolds said, “We will not take in any immigrants. They are Biden’s problem.” Every governor of every state needs to repeat that!

