The Coronavirus is all we hear about and many people simply aren’t listening anymore. Here’s the real problem – the effects are deadly serious.

(True Conservative Pundit) Yesterday, a fellow author on TCP posited that the Coronavirus is basically not what it seems, I would have to agree. Lyle’s premise here is that the COVID-19 outbreak is being exaggerated and used by the Democrats for maximum harm to President Trump – “Never let a good crisis go to waste!”

Indeed.

If you think I/we are exaggerating, a quick perusal on Twitter should change your mind: [Twitter.com]

Ever the joker! Listen to the real #Trump

“We should get rid of 75 to 80% of you . I’ll have just 2or 3 of you that I like in this room. I think that would be a great way of doing it”

He isn’t joking. #coronavirus pep talk pic.twitter.com/Y5EQ01xlVQ — Bernie Connor (@BernieConnor9) March 19, 2020

Can anyone be this stupid???

Dear fellow Americans: @realDonaldTrump is a pathological liar. A self-serving dangerous evil monster. DO NOT pay attention to ANYTHING he says. He will get you killed. Focus on Pence, Fauci, Birx, Azar, Democrats, media. That’s the best we can do. Be smart… #coronavirus #trump — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) March 16, 2020

Focus on the media and the Democrats? The media and the Democrats are a large part of the problem!

#Coronavirus: #Trump blames media for virus spread.

Well, they didn't help did they? Every time a leader came up with a proposal the media screamed that it was racist or a curtailment of human rights. — Nicholas Walker Ph.D (@Nicknackwalker) March 19, 2020

Yeah, EXACTLY.

And then there is this gem from none other than CNN:

CNN fantasizes about the Coronavirus handing the 2020 election to Democrats – yes really.

CNN is not only staffed by incompetent liars that would not know journalism if it walked up and slapped them, they are also clearly out to destroy President Trump.

The basic problem is that the Coronavirus, or COVID-19 is being blown way out of proportion. Is the Coronavirus more deadly than the flu as has been reported? Yes, it is. But let’s look at the numbers:

Deaths due to Influenza are about 0.1% of those infected – that is WAY less than 1% for those math challenged folks out there.

Deaths due to Coronavirus are about (it varies by region, country etc.) 2–3%.

Far more deadly right? But that isn’t the whole story either.

According to Live Science:

So far, the new coronavirus has led to more than 220,000 illnesses and more than 9,300 deaths worldwide. But that’s nothing compared with the flu, also called influenza.In the U.S. alone, the flu has caused an estimated 36 million illnesses, 370,000 hospitalizations and 22,000 deaths this season, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The common flu is far more deadly than the Coronavirus is, at least health wise.

The real danger in the Coronavirus outbreak is the damage to the U.S. (and the world) economy. Restaurants are closing, or have takeout only. Bars are closing down completely. Many retailers are closing stores or reducing hours of operation. Schools are closing adding to parents’ worries.

There is talk of “checks” for Americans affected by COVID-19. I personally think this is a bad idea. OK, so who wouldn’t like some cash in their pocket right? I agree, except that in a country that already has serious debt issues – HOW is this going to be paid for? The stock market has already crashed, retailers closing are going to lose a fortune, and many Americans are going to be essentially jobless. Not everyone will get paid while they are basically laid off by force.

Loan defaults will assuredly go up. People’s investments have lost a lot of money. The U.S. economy will almost without a doubt enter a recession. Gatherings of more than 50 people are being banned in many locations; some locations are even saying no more than 10 people in one place.

Then there are the sensationalistic articles out there whose main aim I hate to say is generating web traffic, because traffic equals profit. These kinds of articles are only adding fuel to the fire and causing increased panic. Shame on those of you posting this kind of crap.

The Coronavirus is somewhat of a health risk, but the main risk is to those over 50, some say over 65, or those with compromised immune systems. Most others recover, same as the flu.

The biggest threat and/or danger is not to our health, it is to our economy, and our way of life.

