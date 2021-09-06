By Frosty Wooldridge

In the first six months of this year, Joe Biden invited 1,000,000 (million) illegal migrants into our country without any understanding of the short and long-term consequences. Another 200,000 crossed over illegally in August, and most definitely another 200,000 expect to reach America in September. Total projections exceed 2,000,000 illegal migrants this year. That’s on top of 1,000,000 legal refugees that will land on America’s shores by December 31st, 2021.

In the past two weeks, Biden imported 100,000 Afghanistan refugees that will add further to our already crippled housing-welfare systems in our country of over 540,000 American homeless and homeless veterans. Note: we stand $28 trillion in national debt while the interest on that debt continues to climb…and we pay for it with our taxes.

Not Normal Refugees, but Muslim Refugees

But those refugees aren’t just any group…they are Muslims from a religion that diametrically opposes Western Culture, Western Thought and Western equality for women. Islam is the Afghanistan refugees and those Afghanistan’s are Islam. In effect, they are an “invited” incompatible religious culture that will ultimately wreak sociological and political chaos upon our Western systems of governance. Think of the two sons of Muslim immigrants that blew up the Boston Marathon several years ago. They enjoyed every American opportunity, yet their religion commanded them to bomb us in our own country.

A friend of mine uncovered what we can expect from this new batch of Islamic refugees:

“We have just given Muslims everywhere a base and the wherewithal to carry out terrorism throughout the world,” said Jack Day. “Think I’m being Muslim-phobic? History could give us a lesson if we would only read. The actual problem with Muslim Wars began in the 7th Century and lasted through the 17th Century. Many will contend it never stopped.

“That is why many of us choke when we hear someone say we will defeat or contain these Islamic Terrorists in a few Years, or even “30 Years” as has been stated by Leon Panetta. If the latest batch of Murders, Beheadings, and killing of Innocent Christians has at all shocked you, it is time for you to read this Compilation of Historical Facts about the Intense Hatred that Muslims have for any and all who are NOT Muslims.

“In 732 A.D., the Muslim Army, which was moving on Paris, was Defeated and turned back at Tours, France, by Charles Martell. In 1571 A.D., the Muslim Army/Navy was defeated by the Italians and Austrians as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to attack. Southern Europe in the Battle of Lepanto.

“In 1683 A.D., the Turkish Muslim Army, attacking Eastern Europe, was finally Defeated in the Battle of Vienna by German and Polish Christian Armies. This Nonsense has been going on for 1,400 years! The SAD thing is that more than half of all Politicians do not even know any of this.

“Many Americans have become so insulated from reality that they imagine America can suffer defeat without any inconvenience to themselves. Let’s take a look at recent history.

“In 1968, Robert Kennedy was Shot and Killed by a Muslim Male. In 1972, at the Munich Olympics, Israeli Athletes were Kidnapped and Massacred by Muslim Males.

“In 1972, a Pan Am 747 was Hijacked and eventually Diverted to Cairo where a Fuse was lit on Final Approach. Shortly after Landing, it was blown up by Muslim Males.

“In 1973, a Pan Am 707 was Destroyed in Rome With 33 People Killed, when it was Attacked with grenades by Muslim Males. In 1979, the United States Embassy in Iran was taken over by Muslim Males.

“During the 1980’s, a number of Americans were Kidnapped in Lebanon by Muslim Males. In 1983, the United States Marine Barracks in Beirut was Blown up by Muslim Males. In 1985, the Cruise Ship Achilles-Lauro was hijacked, and a 70-year-old American passenger was murdered and thrown overboard in his wheelchair by Muslim Males.

“In 1985, TWA Flight 847 was Hijacked at Athens, and a United States Navy Diver, who was trying to Rescue Passengers – was murdered by Muslim Males.

“In 1988, Pan Am Flight 103 was bombed by Muslim Males. In 1993, the World Trade Center was Bombed for the First Time by Muslim Males. In 1998, the United States Embassies in Kenya and Tanzania were bombed by Muslim Males.

“On 09/11/01, FOUR Airliners were Hijacked. Two of the Planes were used as Missiles to take down the World Trade Centers. One Plane Crashed into the United States Pentagon, and the other Plane was Diverted and Crashed by the Passengers. Thousands of People were Killed by Muslim Males.

“In 2002, the United States fought a War in Afghanistan against Muslim Males. In 2002, reporter Daniel Pearl was Kidnapped and Beheaded by you guessed it – a Muslim Male (Plus two other American Journalists who had just recently been Beheaded.)

“In 2013, the Boston Marathon Bombing resulted in Four Innocent People, including a Child, being Killed and 264 other People injured by Muslim Males.

“Since then, there have been numerous bombings around the world and especially on American soil by migrant Muslims, too many to list.

So, if you think I’m being Muslim-phobic or whatever labeling BS is politically correct at this time, I believe I have made my case for Biden and his lightweights to wake up to reality. Our families are now much more unsafe under the present administration than we were a few short months ago.

“The Taliban and their cousins are now looking at the world with rabid glee, multiplying their murderous intentions exponentially, all because of the weakness of President Joe Biden.”

We now understand by the Department of Homeland Security, that between 23 to 27 honor killings are committed annually in the USA with another 500,000 cases of female genital mutilations all committed by Muslim immigrant men as commanded by their Islamic religion. We’re talking murders and assault and battery on young girls.© 2021 NWV – All Rights Reserved

Out of those 100,000 unvetted Afghanistan refugees that Biden imported last week, at least five percent of them will ultimately wage Jihad terror acts in America and we, the American people and our children, will become victims in our own country at the hands of our own president. Remember the 11 military personnel that died last week at the hands of Biden’s incompetence. Well, look forward to the terrorist acts yet to occur because of Biden’s stupidity, ignorance and dementia. Our president is a fool as he leads a pack of fools (or they lead him) in the White House.

As 9/12 looms this week, every American needs to understand that the Islamic religion doesn’t care about time, ethics, human decency, women’s rights, animal rights or human dignity. Point blank: Islam remains a 6th century violent, combative and deadly religion for all humankind. If we continue importing enough of its followers into Western countries…we will ultimately be defeated by Islam.

Are we committing cultural/sociological suicide? What do you think?

Is anyone in America thinking about these questions? Are we not galloping into America’s twilight years?

