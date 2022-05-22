By Roger Anghis

May 22, 2022

We have seen that the government is playing a big role in the food shortages that they have declared will hit America shortly. If that isn’t bad enough we are also seeing cyber attacks on agricultural cooperatives causing serious problems. These are combined with fires and other disasters that are not uncommon to these facilities but have never happened in the quantities that we are seeing. Nearly two dozen food facilities in the US have been burned down in the past 5 months, and now we are getting reports it’s occurring overseas too. Some have speculated that these are actually targeted drone strikes. However, in the midst of the push for a cashless society via The Great Reset and the planned starvation of the population to control them, we are hypocritically warned by FBI terrorists, and terrorists is what they are, that there may be targeted cyber attacks on food plants. This is code for there will be targeted attacks.

Zero Hedge has the story.

The FBI’s Cyber Division published a notice this past week warning about increased cyber-attack threats on agricultural cooperatives, which comes at a time when a curious string of fires and explosions damage major food processing plants across the country.

“Ransomware actors may be more likely to attack agricultural cooperatives during critical planting and harvest seasons, disrupting operations, causing financial loss, and negatively impacting the food supply chain,” the notice read, adding 2021 and early 2022 ransomware attacks on farming co-ops could affect the current planting season “by disrupting the supply of seeds and fertilizer.”

The agency warned, “A significant disruption of grain production could impact the entire food chain, since grain is not only consumed by humans but also used for animal feed … In addition, a significant disruption of grain and corn production could impact commodities trading and stocks.”

The most recent incidents were fires at two Oregon-based food processing plants. The first occurred on Monday night when a fire destroyed Azure Standard’s joint headquarters and warehouse facilities. The second was an explosion on Tuesday at a Shearer’s Foods plant.

Internet sleuths pieced together a compilation of headlines showing a spate of fires at food processing plants across the country in the last year or so.[1] What we are seeing, in my opinion, is an attempt by elites to totally control the food supply. Greed has no bounds and it doesn’t care who it hurts to get what it wants.

We are seeing a very large number of food processing plants, fertilizer plants, and related facilities experience devastating fires, planes flying into them, explosions, and a whole series of other disasters that have hit the food processing industry. There have been, at the time this article was written, 22 plants have been affected. Some have been completely destroyed. These plants are located all across America. California, Oregon, New Hampshire, Texas, Arkansas, Wisconsin, Illinois, and Maine just to name a few and all of these have occurred this year. Can anyone explain why absolutely massive fires just keep erupting again and again at critical facilities all over America? The tragic destruction by fire of the headquarters of Azure Standard in Oregon shocked millions of people, and since that news broke quite a few readers have been reaching out to me about the long string of unusual blazes that we have been witnessing from coast to coast in recent months. I decided to look into this phenomenon for myself, and I am sharing what I have discovered so far in this article. Dr. Benjamin Braddock and others had already been digging into this, and their research proved quite valuable as I began my investigation. Some of the incidents that people have reported I was not able to independently verify, and others I felt were too minor to be put on this list.

Of course, it is not unusual for there to be fires at food industry facilities, and fire departments are accustomed to responding to such fires and putting them out.

But in many of these cases, we are talking about absolutely uncontrollable fires that seemed to erupt very suddenly.

And in many of these cases, the firefighters that responded were not able to save the structures because the fires were so enormous.[2]

Try all you want but you’ll never convince me that these are not planned. There is someone or something behind it. A plan is being executed. This is part of Klaus Schwab’s great reset. I believe that it will fail but they are pushing it as hard as they can because they know their time is very short. If Republicans retake House and Senate they are dead in the water. We still have to resist with all that we have until then.

The globalists already control the majority of the money, are moving ever so swiftly to convert the energy system over into systems they are all invested in, and have been taking drastic measures to control the food industry while running much of it under the radar. If they control the seeds they control the food, and if they control the food they can use the digital ID to control consumer access to the food. While a rash of fires suddenly destroy food processing, meat, and fertilizer plants, during a time where farmers are hurting and supply chain issues are kicking in, an entire traceable food infrastructure system has already been built in multiple cities and is making its way across the globe.

Imagine a day where farmers’ markets no longer exist, you can’t drive over to your local farmer to buy produce or cuts of meat, and the only food growing outside of the globalist secured indoor vertical farming and lab-grown meat facilities, is in your windowsill, garden, or greenhouse.[2]

Again, we have to follow the money. We can look at a few statistics and realize just why they are making this push: The indoor vertical farming industry was valued at $5.5 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $19.86 billion by 2026. Urban indoor farming controlled by the globalists is the future of food they have reimagined, and it’s already in thousands of grocery stores without people realizing it. Whereas the U.S. is leading in this industry, this is a global agenda with vertical farms popping up across the globe.

For perspective, Bowery Farming’s new facility in Arlington, TX will be able to serve 16 million people in a 200-mile radius. This is only one of the dozens of vertical farming companies with massive facilities across the country, backed by big investors.

AeroFarms, who has the largest indoor vertical farming facility in the world, co-developed the first CRISPR-Cas9 gene-edited produce product, now hundreds are following, while National Geographic believes that gene editing is the next food revolution. AeroFarms also worked on an NIH-sponsored trial to produce proteins for the Covid jabs.

The University of California is developing a plant-based mRNA vaccine in the hopes that farms can grow edible vaccine heads of lettuce.

Monsanto/Bayer is creating gene-edited seeds for vertical farm companies, while Bill Gates, the Rockefeller and Ford Foundations, and the World Bank control 10% of the world’s germplasms and hold some of the world’s largest seed banks. Bayer and BASF, two of the world’s largest suppliers of seed, are both involved with the vertical farm industry.

The USDA and FDA have already approved lab-grown meat, genetically modified cattle, and are funding the globalists to research and develop cellular agriculture as well as indoor growers and genetics companies, while they slack on regulations for gene-edited produce.[4]

Now we are looking at a baby formula shortage and the response from the White House is something out of a mental institution:

The reporter pressured Psaki for families to take immediate action amid the formula shortage, to which Psaki said, “call their doctor.”

“We certainly encourage any parent who is concerned about their child’s health or well-being to call their doctor or pediatrician,” Psaki said.[5]

The worst part of this in my opinion, is the fact the Biden administration knew about it in February but did basically nothing to circumvent it. This seems to be the hallmark of the Biden administration, lack of planning and no foresight at all: The Biden administration knew about the baby formula shortage as early as February, the director of the National Economic Council, Brian Deese, told CNN’s “New Day” on Friday morning.

Deese said the administration is working around the clock to tackle the issue from every angle possible, noting the administration is trying to give retailers “more flexibility on the types of formulas that they can sell.” Deese did not provide an estimate of how long the administration anticipates the shortage will last, but urged families to call their healthcare provider if they need help.[6]

Our government is using Orwell’s 1984 as a guideline and we have to put a stop to it. Elections have always had consequences. Some have been good and some have been bad. We need to make sure the next few elections are the good ones.

