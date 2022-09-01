By Frosty Wooldridge

September 1, 2022

Boy oh boy! Or, should I say “person oh person” to be politically correct? Last Monday’s column caused a flood of letters into my inbox: NewsWithViews, August 25, 2022–Is Anyone Taking Climate Change Seriously? Apparently Not!

Sometimes, when a writer handles a HOT Topic that people feel highly passionate about, it’s dangerous, even deadly to deal with it. In certain countries, they would simply kill the writer. Notice that Salman Rushdie, Gert Wilder and Hirsi Ali require 24/7 private guards to keep from being assassinated. One Islamist issued a $20 million bounty on Wilder.

It’s getting dangerous out there in the world. Putin kills thousands in Ukraine without any end in sight. He’s a madman on par with Hitler, Mao, Stalin, Mussolini and the Taliban. Thankfully, here in America, we enjoy that First Amendment to generate the spotlight on our problems with the ability to engage ideas, solutions and possibilities for improvement.

As to my commentary, some readers refuted climate change, some of them attacked me as a globalist, ingrate and totally wrong about global warming. Some of them condemned me for wanting to drastically reducing the human race by all means available. I said nothing of the sort. Some responders said that human overpopulation is a myth. They stated that the Earth can support countless billions more people. One guy said 50 billion could be sustained on this planet.

It makes you wonder who is right, who is wrong, and who is completely out of his or her mind? Do you think the planet can sustain 50 billion humans? So, what number can it sustain? We’ve got millions starving to death annually as it is. Why would anyone want to see more destitution, poverty, disease and human misery worldwide?

Can America sustain another 100, 200 or 500 million more people? Can we sustain 1 billion? Why? Where is the cut-off?

“Unlimited population growth cannot be sustained; you cannot sustain growth in the rates of consumption of resources. No species can overrun the carrying capacity of a finite land mass. This Law cannot be repealed and is not negotiable.” Dr. Albert Bartlett, www.albartlett.org, University of Colorado, USA.

Here in America, we can’t even solve the documented 540,000 homeless in our own country. I just traveled along the West Coast last month. Good grief! Los Angeles houses 66,000 homeless with no solutions. Over 35,000 suffer homelessness in San Francisco. It’s no longer that romantic “City by the Bay” where Tony Bennett sang “I left my heart in San Francisco….”, but instead, a crime ridden, human waste splattered on sidewalks, filthy streets filled with needles, tents, trash, and drug addicts.

As to climate change, for the record, I didn’t support, condemn, deny or make any statement as to the validity or non-validity of climate change. All I wrote was, if it’s occurring, most people around the planet don’t understand it, or don’t care, or deny it, or simply can’t be bothered. You may shrug your shoulders with the realization that you can’t do a darned thing about it…so why bother?

As to population, many religious leaders support unlimited human population growth. That would be the Mormons, Muslims, the Pope, and well, if you look at what’s going on in India, they add another 18,000,000 people annually on their way to becoming the most populated country in the world at 1.55 billion. We humans are well on our way as a species to add 2,000,000,000 (billion) more of ourselves by mid-century.

What does that make me? I am a world traveler who has seen what’s coming in Asia and beyond. If the world can support 10, 20, 30, 40 or 50 billion humans, what’s the point? We’re already losing 100 other species daily from human encroachment. It’s called “The Sixth Extinction Session.” Do we want to eradicate all other creatures for our own dominance?

What am I asking? Is it possible that we can deny that 100,000,000 barrels of oil being burned 24/7 isn’t doing something to the climate? What is it doing to our oceans that absorb that much carbon?

What about billions of tons of coal being burned 24/7? What about the fact, that at some point in this century, the main driver of all Western Countries is gasoline, and that experts predict that it will be exhausted around 2050? How will we run this civilization without oil? Harsh reality check: alternative energy won’t cut it whether it’s wind, waves, or solar. There’s just too many of us.

If you watched the national news reports on Europe for this winter, they face horrific consequences of freezing to death because they DON’T have Russian oil. The population of Europe exceeds 748,000,000 (million) people. How do you keep THAT many people warm when you don’t have oil or coal or natural gas? Even the European Union’s top leader said that Europe faces a seriously horrific winter in 2022-23.

If you hated my climate change column, why? If you think humans can add another 50-billion of ourselves, what’s the point?

“Can you think of any problem in any area of human endeavor on any scale, from microscopic to global, whose long-term solution is in any demonstrable way aided, assisted, or advanced by further increases of population, locally, nationally, or globally.” Dr. Albert Bartlett www.albartlett.org

At some date in the near future, every single human being on the planet needs to get serious as to what we all face in the 21st century. If climate change is not a factor, what about water? What about energy? What about exhausting all the resources that allow our civilization to function?

Read Blip: Humanity’s 300-year self-terminating experiment with industrialism by Christopher O. Clugston. By 2050 or sooner, we will have exhausted all our resources on this planet that allow our civilization to function.

Did you see what it takes to make one single battery for an electric car on the news last night? It’s over 150,000 tons of ore that has to be extracted for ONE SINGLE battery. We need cobalt, lithium, nickel, aluminum, plastic, and more. This is a finite planet with finite resources. At some point, there will be no solutions.

All I can say in my weekly columns stems from my experiences from my world travels. I’ve seen daily nightmares of humans dying, starving and suffering. I realize that I have a very small platform for the past 20 years. Nonetheless, this column is read all over the world by individuals concerned about humanity’s future. I hope I am a positive thinker who explores what we face and what we can do to survive the 21st century. At the same time, I care about America, Canada, Europe and all humans living on this planet. We’re all doing the best we can to live through this life in a meaningful manner. Each of us deserves food, water, energy, housing, freedom and safety.

At the pace we’re exploding across the planet, none of those items will be available for our children…climate change or not.

If you watch these two videos, you will understand what kind of trouble America faces. Share these videos all over America:

“In a five minute astoundingly simple yet brilliant video, Immigration, Poverty, and Gum Balls”, Roy Beck, director of www.numbersusa.ORG, graphically illustrates the impact of overpopulation. Take five minutes to see for yourself:

“Immigration by the numbers—off the chart” by Roy Beck

This 10-minute demonstration shows Americans the results of unending mass immigration on the quality of life and sustainability for future generations: in a few words, “Mind boggling!” www.NumbersUSA.org

© 2022 Frosty Wooldridge – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Frosty: frostyw@juno.com