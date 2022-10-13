By Frosty Wooldridge

October 13, 2022

This week in Georgia, a white football star high school student, Elijah DeWitt, college bound, suffered a shooting death at the hands of two teenaged black kids at a mall. His girlfriend went into a burger joint to bring them food. He stood outside waiting for her. The two boys shot him on a whim. She walked out after hearing the gunfire to find her boyfriend dead on the mall floor. He was at the wrong place at the wrong time.

How do you process that kind of insanity if you are his girlfriend or his parents? Or his teammates? How do the parents of the two black kids process such cruelty by two of their kids facing a lifetime in prison?

Here is another nut case!

A self-described “incel,” or “involuntary celibate,” from Ohio on Tuesday pleaded guilty to plotting a mass shooting of about 3,000 women, including sorority girls, according to the Department of Justice.

Tres Genco, 22, of Hillsboro admitted to planning a hate crime to shoot women at an Ohio university in 2021.

“Genco wrote a manifesto in which he stated that he would “slaughter” women “out of hatred, jealousy and revenge,” referring to death as the “great equalizer.” In another note obtained by law enforcement, Genco said he wanted to “aim big” for a 3,000-person kill count, according to the DOJ.” News Report

National News report: “A Florida bodybuilder is accused of killing and cremating his ex-wife after federal investigators say they found bone fragments in a 50-gallon drum on his property that “reeked of decaying flesh.”

“Ian Christopher Baunach, 43, an International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness competitor, faces a slew of charges, including first-degree premeditated murder, illegally cremating a body, drugs possession and violating federal firearms law.

“Deputies allegedly found stockpiles of both steroids and unregistered silencers when they searched his house for missing ex-wife Katie Baunach, who was a 39-year-old nurse, according to a Facebook profile. The couple shared two children, according to investigators.”

The radio talk host Alex Jones faces a $1 billion payout to victims of Sandy Hook: “A Connecticut jury ordered Alex Jones to pay nearly $1 billion to families of the victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting for spreading lies about the massacre. Six adults and 20 children were killed during the shooting in December 2012 in Newtown, Connecticut, just 20 miles away from where victims’ families gave tearful testimony in Waterbury Superior Court during the trial.

Jones repeatedly told millions of listeners on his Infowars show that the shooting was a hoax and the victims were crisis actors hired as part of a scheme to impose gun control laws.”

If you follow the daily news in America, you might think we’re living in a nuthouse society. Yes, you’re seeing all these various violent events all around the country, and, they are accelerating.

In Chicago, in the last four weekends, 54 shot…8 died; 38 shot…7 died; 34 shot…5 died; over Labor Day 55 shot 11 died. In Chicago as of September 2022…2,021 shooting victims that actually got shot, but lived.

You gotta’ being kidding me! That’s nothing! New Orleans stands as the new “Murder Capital of America.”

Gun Deaths Annually in America

May 2, 2022: Using CDC mortality data, the analysis revealed that overall firearm-related deaths increased by 15% in 2020 to 45,222, the highest number ever recorded by the CDC since it began tracking firearm deaths in 1968. This translates to 124 individuals on average dying from gun violence every day.

Is America going collectively nuts or what? How did those two teen black kids in Georgia obtain guns and then, blatantly kill that high school football player before he could even begin his life?

How can millions of American citizens, or illegal aliens or inner city youth, shoplift $52 billion annually out of mercantile stores—and think that’s normal or okay?

How can we send $63,000,000,000.00 (billion) worth of war materials over to Ukraine, when we’re $31,000,000,000,000.00 (trillion) in debt? And how does our president give away that much money to a foreign country when we’ve got 540,000 homeless in our own country that need our help…including thousands of veterans?

A Drug Addicted Nation

Last year, 107,000 America citizens died from fentanyl and other overdoses. But Biden left the border open for more drugs to cross! How can you measure THAT many people living such miserable lives that they killed themselves with drugs?

“Drug and alcohol addiction impacts millions of Americans each year. More than 20 million people in the U.S. have an addiction. Yet only 10% of these people receive any addiction treatment. Drug and alcohol addiction costs the United States an estimated $600 billion each year.” (Source: CDC, USA)

Are We A Moral, Ethical and Decent Society?

“There are over 463,000 rape victims in America each and every year. Young Americans are at the highest risk for sexual violence. 90% of adult rape victims are women. 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men experience sexual violence in their lifetime. 1 in 2 transgender Americans will experience sexual violence.” (Source: www.planstreetinc.com)

How could our country’s parents raise 463,000 men who go out and rape 463,000 women annually? What kind of monsters could do that to young girls?

How Cruel Is American Society to Animals?

Jan 8, 2022; “Disturbing Animal Cruelty Facts. One animal is abused every minute. Annually, over 10 million animals in the US are abused to death. 97% of animal cruelty cases come from farms, where most of these creatures die. Laboratory testing kills 115 million animals in experiments every year. Dogs comprise 65% of all abused animals.” (Source: www.pawsomeadvice.com)

You have to ask yourself, “What kind of a society am I living in, and how can I change it away from these devastating realities?”

Well fellow American, I am sick to my stomach at how we treat ourselves and how we treat our animals. Is there a way to solve this daily nightmare across America? Or is it just too big, too much and too pervasive to change? Or, is it simply human nature to be SO violent, SO heartless, and SO inhumane to ourselves and our fellow animals?

